Introducing the 13 Best Gaming Laptop Messenger Bag For 2023, the ultimate guide for gamers on the lookout for stylish and functional bags to enhance their gaming experiences. As gaming laptop technology advances, so does the need for protective and convenient carrying solutions. In this comprehensive list, we have carefully curated and reviewed the top messenger bags that combine durability, storage capacity, and ergonomic design, ensuring that gamers can effortlessly transport their laptops and accessories while showcasing their individual style. From sleek and minimalist designs to rugged and robust options, these 13 messenger bags are the perfect companions for gamers in 2023.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The FreeBiz 18.4 Inch Laptop Briefcase Backpack Messenger Shoulder Bag is a versatile and spacious bag designed for business travel and gaming. It can fit up to an 18.4-inch gaming laptop, with a sleek and versatile design that allows it to be used as a briefcase, messenger bag, or backpack. The bag features multiple compartments and pockets to fit all your essentials, and it comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty. With a grey color and durable construction, this bag is both practical and stylish. Overall, it has received positive reviews for its spaciousness, versatility, and durability, making it a great choice for anyone in need of a reliable laptop bag.

Key Features The laptop room size:18.5143 inches, Fits up to 18.4 inches gaming laptop

3-in-1 Multi-Purpose: Briefcase Transforms

Room to Fit Most: fits up to 18.4 Inch Macbook Air / Macbook Pro / Laptop / Notebook / Tablet PC / Ultrabook / Chromebook of most brands

Fits to 18.4 inches Gaming Laptop

1 Year manufacturer'S warranty Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 21.00Lx7.80Wx16.00H

Size: 18.4 inches

Pros Versatile design for multiple carrying styles

Plenty of pockets and compartments for organization 1-year manufacturer's warranty Cons Could use more padding

Could use more padding Location of pen straps and back straps could be improved

The FreeBiz 18.4 Inch Laptop Briefcase Backpack Messenger Shoulder Bag is a highly practical and versatile bag that offers ample space for large gaming laptops and other essentials. It provides multiple carrying options and is made with durable materials. The bag’s design allows for easy organization and access to your belongings, and it comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. While it could use additional padding and some improvements to the strap locations, overall it is a reliable and stylish choice for those in need of a spacious laptop bag. Whether for business travel or gaming, this bag has received positive reviews and is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The BAGSMART Laptop Bag is a slim and lightweight computer bag designed for both men and women. With its water-repellent and durable construction, it is perfect for business, office, and travel use. The bag features a dedicated padded compartment for optimal protection of a 15.6-inch laptop. It also has a separate DIGI SMART compartment for easy access to accessories during TSA checkpoint when traveling. The bag includes an inner hidden pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and luggage strap for added convenience. Made with high-quality materials, this bag offers simplicity and style while providing ample space for all your essential items.

Key Features -SPECIFICATIONS- 16.1"L x 12"H x 2.6"W; weight: 1.4 lbs; can be used as a slim laptop bag for men, computer bag, laptop case

-LAPTOP PROTECTION- The dedicated laptop compartment is fully padded with EVA foam for optimal 15.6 inch laptop protection

-TSA FRIENDLY- A separate DIGI SMART compartment can hold 15.6 inch Laptop as well as 15 inch, 14 inch Macbook, 9.7 inch i Pad, and tech accessories like charger for quick TSA checkpoint when traveling

-CONVENIENT DESIGN- Inner hidden pocket for value items, durable leather handles, adjustable padded shoulder strap and luggage strap can be attached to different suitcases

-LONG-LASTING MATERIAL- Constructed with durable, water-resistant polyester and RPET (recyclable material); simplicity look can serve as a briefcase for men as well as lightweight laptop carrying case Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 16.10Lx12.00Wx2.60H

Size: 15.6 inch

Pros Slim and lightweight design

Durable and water-resistant construction Adjustable shoulder strap and luggage strap Cons Limited room for additional items

Limited room for additional items Handles may not feel very sturdy

The BAGSMART Laptop Bag is a great choice for individuals looking for a slim and lightweight laptop carrying solution. It offers excellent protection for a 15.6-inch laptop and has a separate compartment for accessories. The bag’s durable and water-resistant construction ensures that your belongings stay safe and dry in various environments. While it may have limited space for additional items and some users may find the handles not as sturdy as desired, these minor drawbacks do not outweigh the bag’s overall functionality and value. With its affordable price and practical features, the BAGSMART Laptop Bag is a reliable companion for business, office, and travel purposes.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The BAGSMART Laptop Bag is a versatile and stylish option for anyone in need of a reliable laptop case. With its water-resistant construction and RFID-blocking pockets, this bag offers both protection and security for your valuable items. The dedicated laptop compartment is fully padded with EVA foam to ensure optimal protection for 15.6 inch laptops. Additionally, the bag features a separate DIGI SMART compartment that can hold laptops as well as other tech accessories, making it TSA-friendly for easy airport screenings. The bag is made with durable, water-resistant polyester and RPET material, and its simplicity gives it a sleek and professional look. Whether for business, school, or travel, the BAGSMART Laptop Bag is a practical and stylish choice.

Key Features 16.5"L x 11.8"H x 3.1"W

1.98 lbs

Can be used as a laptop shoulder bag or business briefcase

Fully padded laptop compartment for 15.6 inch laptops

Separate compartment for laptops, tablets, and tech accessories

RFID-blocking pockets for valuables

Durable leather handles

Adjustable padded shoulder strap

Luggage strap for easy attachment to suitcases

Constructed with water-resistant polyester and RPET material Specifications Color: Dark Black

Dimension: 16.50Lx11.80Wx3.15H

Size: 15.6 inch

Pros Water-resistant and durable construction

RFID-blocking pockets add security Adjustable strap and handles for comfortable carrying Cons Interior space for primary compartment is more limited

Interior space for primary compartment is more limited Padding could be thicker

Padding could be thicker Some customers experienced missing strap pad

The BAGSMART Laptop Bag offers a great combination of functionality and style. Its water-resistant and durable construction ensures the safety of your valuable laptop and other tech accessories. The TSA-friendly design allows for quick and hassle-free airport screenings, while the RFID-blocking pockets provide added security for your valuables. With its adjustable strap and comfortable handles, carrying this bag is a breeze. Although the interior space for the main compartment is slightly limited and the padding could be thicker, the BAGSMART Laptop Bag remains a reliable choice for professionals, students, and travelers alike. Overall, it offers good value for its price point.

Overall Score: 8/10

Carry and protect your laptop in style and comfort with the Vangoddy Business, Gaming, School, and Travel Laptop Messenger Bag. This versatile bag is made with high-quality material and features personalized Vangoddy polished chrome hardware and PU leather accents. It comes with two large padded compartments for your laptop, notebook, tablet, or other devices, as well as a front magnetic pocket for smaller items like chargers and wallets. The bag also has a luggage strap for easy carrying while traveling. With its sleek design and functionality, this messenger bag is perfect for business, school, work, or travel.

Key Features Carry and protect your laptop in style and comfort

Two large zippered and padded compartments

Front magnetic pocket for smaller items

Luggage strap for easy carrying while traveling

Made with high-quality material and heavy-duty stitching Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 3.00Lx15.00Wx19.00H

Size: 17"

Pros Stylish design with personalized accents

Luggage strap for easy travel Versatile for business, school, work, or travel Cons Limited color option

Limited color option May not fit all laptop brands and sizes

The Vangoddy Laptop Messenger Bag is a highly functional and stylish option for anyone in need of a reliable carrying solution for their laptop and other essentials. With its ample storage space, durable construction, and versatile design, this bag is perfect for business professionals, students, and travelers alike. The only downsides are the limited color option and potential fit issues for laptops of different brands and sizes. Overall, it offers great value for the price and is a recommended choice for those in search of a reliable and trendy messenger bag for their ASUS laptop.

Overall Score: 8/10

The 15.6 inch Laptop Briefcase Messenger Bag is a waterproof and durable laptop shoulder bag that is compatible with various laptop models. Made of waterproof Nylon Canvas fabric, it effectively repels water and moisture. The bag features a removable shoulder strap and numerous compartments for storage, including a zippered front pocket for small items. Its shockproof soft lining provides three layers of protection to keep your laptop safe from impacts and scratches. With a fashionable design, this laptop bag is suitable for students, office workers, businessmen, writers, and more. It is lightweight, comfortable, and stylish, making it a perfect companion for school, work, travel, and other activities.

Key Features Compatible with various 15.6" laptop models

Water repellent and moisture proofing

Removable shoulder strap and numerous compartments

Shockproof soft lining for protection

Fashionable and versatile design Specifications Color: Black-2

Dimension: 16.93Lx12.60Wx1.18H

Size: 15.6 Inch

Pros Waterproof and durable

Comfortable and lightweight Versatile for various activities Cons Zippers may break with frequent use

Zippers may break with frequent use Pockets could be more spacious

The 15.6 inch Laptop Briefcase Messenger Bag is a reliable and stylish option for protecting and carrying your laptop. With its waterproof and durable construction, it offers excellent protection against water and impacts. The numerous compartments provide ample storage for accessories, while the removable shoulder strap adds convenience. The bag’s fashionable design makes it suitable for various users, whether you’re a student, office worker, or traveler. However, keep in mind that the zippers may be prone to breaking with frequent use, and the pockets could be more spacious. Overall, this laptop bag offers great value for the money and is a practical choice for anyone in need of a reliable and stylish laptop carrying solution.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Vonxury Messenger Bag for Men is a fashionable and practical choice for those in need of a durable and water-resistant bag. It is made of high-quality nylon and polyester materials, ensuring its longevity. With its spacious design, it can fit a 15.6-inch laptop and offers various pockets for easy organization. The bag is also lightweight and comfortable to carry, thanks to its wide shoulder pad and adjustable strap. Overall, it is a versatile and well-organized bag that makes a great gift for any occasion.

Key Features Durable and water resistant

Fits 15.6” laptop

Lightweight and comfortable

Easy to organize

Ideal gift Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 15.70Lx4.30Wx11.40H

Size: Black 15in Laptop Bag

Pros Fashionable and practical design

Spacious and well-organized Comfortable to carry Cons Handle placement is not convenient

Handle placement is not convenient Side pockets may not fit larger items

Side pockets may not fit larger items Shoulder strap is irreplaceable

The Vonxury Messenger Bag for Men is a reliable and versatile choice for anyone in need of a durable and water-resistant bag. With its spacious design and various pockets, it offers easy organization for your essentials. The bag is lightweight and comfortable to carry, making it suitable for both business and travel. While it has some minor drawbacks, such as the placement of the handle and limited expandability of the side pockets, overall it delivers on its promises. Whether you need a bag for work, school, or daily use, this Vonxury messenger bag is a stylish and functional option.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The eBigValue 17 inch Gaming Laptop Carrying Case is a multi-pocket shoulder messenger bag that is perfect for professional, business, travel, college, and office use. Made with high-quality water-resistant micro brushed twill material, this bag is designed for 17 inch laptops, tablets, and notebooks. It features two large padded compartments with strong dual zippers to securely hold your devices and accessories. The bag also has a spacious front pocket with a magnetic lock flap for easy access to your belongings. It can be carried as a shoulder bag or cross-body messenger bag, and the adjustable and padded straps can be removed when not in use. With top leather handles, commuting is made easier. The bag is designed for a 17 inch laptop with an approximate internal dimension of 18 inches by 13 inches by 2 inches.

Key Features Premium Executive Bag

Two large compartments

Spacious Front Pocket

Easy to Carry Around

Made For Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 19.00Lx3.00Wx14.00H

Size: Large

Pros High-quality and water-resistant material

Adjustable and padded straps for easy carrying Top leather handles for additional commuting options Cons

The eBigValue 17 inch Gaming Laptop Carrying Case is a versatile and stylish bag that offers excellent protection and convenience for your laptop, tablet, and accessories. With its high-quality construction, ample storage space, and comfortable carrying options, it is a practical choice for professionals, students, and travelers. The sleek design and durable materials make it suitable for various settings, from the office to the classroom to business trips. Whether you need to transport your devices for work or leisure, this bag provides reliable and secure storage. Overall, the eBigValue Carrying Case is a reliable and functional choice for anyone in need of a well-designed and spacious laptop bag.

Overall Score: 9.5/10

The OIWAS Briefcase for 14 Inch Laptop is a durable and efficient messenger bag designed for commuters. With its multiple compartments and smart organizational features, it can hold various items such as books, gym wear, water bottles, and business materials. The bag also includes a padded laptop compartment, pen pockets, and internal dividers to keep your belongings well-organized. Its classic briefcase design features double YNK buckles for added security. Made of premium oxford material, this bag is water repellent and tear-resistant, ensuring long-lasting use. It can be used as a hand-held briefcase or a crossbody messenger bag, making it suitable for both men and women. Whether for work, travel, or everyday use, the OIWAS Briefcase is a reliable and stylish companion.

Key Features Efficient Commuter with multi-functional compartments

Classic Briefcase Bag with double YNK buckles

Durable Material – water repellent and tear repellent

Convertible Messenger Briefcase with detachable shoulder strap

Multiple Purpose – suitable for office work, travel, and more Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 16.90Lx1.90Wx12.50H

Pros Ample storage space for laptop, tablet, and other items

Neat and organized internal compartments Unisex design, suitable for both men and women Cons

The OIWAS Briefcase for 14 Inch Laptop is a highly functional and stylish bag that caters to the needs of commuters. Its spacious compartments, durable material, and smart organizational features ensure that your belongings are well-protected and organized. The option to switch between a messenger bag and a briefcase adds versatility to its functionality, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you’re traveling for work, heading to the office, or going on a weekend getaway, this bag is designed to accommodate your needs. With its sleek design and practicality, the OIWAS Briefcase is a reliable companion for the modern professional. Highly recommended.

Overall Score: 8/10

The KROSER Laptop Bag is a durable and water-repellent messenger bag designed to protect your laptop and other belongings. It features RFID pockets for identity protection, a TSA-friendly padded laptop compartment, and multiple additional sections for organization. The bag also includes a luggage strap and a detachable padded shoulder strap for added convenience. With its roomy compartment and stylish design, it is suitable for business, college, and everyday use. The bag has received positive reviews for its quality, spaciousness, and functionality. However, some reviewers have reported issues with the zipper catching and the lack of padding along the bottom. Overall, the KROSER Laptop Bag offers great value for its price and is a practical choice for anyone in need of a reliable laptop bag.

Key Features Water Repellent Canvas Poly material

RFID Pockets for identity protection

TSA-Friendly padded laptop compartment

Multiple additional sections for organization

Detachable padded shoulder strap

Luggage strap for fixing on a trolley

Suitable for business, college, and everyday use Specifications Color: Blackred

Dimension: 16.50Lx5.00Wx12.00H

Size: 15.6 inch

Pros Durable and water-repellent material

RFID pockets for identity protection Suitable for various occasions Cons Zipper may catch on internal seams

Zipper may catch on internal seams Lack of padding along the bottom of the bag

The KROSER Laptop Bag offers excellent value for its price, providing durability, functionality, and ample storage space. With its water-repellent material and RFID pockets, it ensures the protection of your belongings. Although there have been some reports of the zipper catching and the lack of padding along the bottom, these issues can be easily overcome. Overall, this laptop bag is a reliable companion for business, college, and everyday use. It is highly recommended for its quality and practicality, making it a great choice for both men and women. If you’re in need of a reliable and stylish laptop bag, the KROSER Laptop Bag is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The VEAGIA Messenger Bag is a durable and versatile laptop bag designed for men. Made with imported DuPont fabric and featuring a tactical design, this bag is perfect for business, work, hiking, and travel. It has a large 17x12x5 inch capacity and is compatible with a 17-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop. The bag includes multiple pockets and slip pockets for organizing everyday items like notebooks, pens, keys, and cards. It also comes with adjustable and removable shoulder straps for comfortable carrying. The VEAGIA Messenger Bag is made with high-quality materials and offers excellent professionalism and quality. It is also waterproof and makes for a great gift for birthdays, Valentine's Day, and Christmas.

Key Features Imported Du Pont fabric: 1050D CORDURA. 100% Nylon

Design: tactical laptop bag with added side pockets

Specifications: 17x12x5 inch Briefcase for men with large capacity

Features: multi-layered organization and slip pockets, versatile

Suitable for: business, work, hiking, travel, and more

Commitment: 100% refund and 24-hour service for quality problems Specifications Color: Dark Green

Dimension: 17.00Lx12.00Wx5.00H

Size: 16.5x11x4.5in

Pros Durable and well-made

Adjustable and removable shoulder straps for comfortable carrying Waterproof and suitable for outdoor use Cons Buckle may need to be tightened frequently

Buckle may need to be tightened frequently Hook and loop fasteners could be stronger

Hook and loop fasteners could be stronger Multiple pockets may be overwhelming for some users

The VEAGIA Messenger Bag offers durability, versatility, and ample storage for everyday use. Its tactical design and high-quality materials make it a reliable choice for business, work, or outdoor activities. The adjustable and removable shoulder straps add to its convenience and comfort. While there are minor issues with the buckle and hook and loop fasteners, the overall quality and functionality of the bag outweigh these drawbacks. With its waterproof feature and thoughtful organization, this messenger bag is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a reliable and stylish laptop bag. Whether it’s for work, travel, or adventure, the VEAGIA Messenger Bag delivers on its promise.

Overall Score: 8/10

The BAGSMART Laptop Bag is a slim and lightweight computer messenger bag designed to comfortably fit most laptops up to 15.6 inches. It features a padded shoulder strap and sturdy handles for easy carrying, as well as a rear trolley strap for convenient travel. With multiple pockets, including an integrated laptop compartment, this bag provides ample room for accessories and other items. The dedicated laptop compartment is fully padded to protect your device from shocks, bumps, and scratches. Made of durable water-resistant fabric with metal zippers, this bag is perfect for professionals on the go, office work, business travel, or weekend getaways.

Key Features LAPTOP BAG with ample room for most 15.6 inch laptops

Slim and lightweight design with padded shoulder strap

Multiple pockets for easy organization

Fully padded laptop compartment for maximum protection

Made of durable water-resistant fabric with metal zippers Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 15.70Lx2.00Wx11.00H

Size: 15.6 Inch

Pros Ample room for laptop and accessories

Sturdy handles and padded shoulder strap Fully padded laptop compartment Cons Some users may find it too small for their needs

The BAGSMART Laptop Bag is a stylish and functional solution for carrying and protecting your 15.6-inch laptop. Its lightweight design, multiple pockets, and sturdy construction make it perfect for on-the-go professionals, business travelers, and students. The fully padded laptop compartment provides maximum protection, while the water-resistant fabric ensures durability. With its sleek black design and versatile carrying options, this bag is suitable for both professional and casual use. Overall, it offers great value for the price and is a practical choice for anyone in need of a reliable laptop bag.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Laptop Bag 15.6 Inch Laptop Messenger Bag is a stylish and practical bag designed for both men and women. Made of tear-resistant and water-repellent oxford cloth, this bag offers excellent protection for your laptop and other belongings. With its large capacity and multiple pockets, it provides ample space for organizing your items. Its versatile design allows you to use it as a handbag or shoulder bag, while the thick pad offers comfort during travel. The bag features secure closures, detachable key buckle, and thoughtful compartments to enhance your experience. It makes for an ideal gift choice for any occasion. Whether for work, business travel, or college, this laptop messenger bag is a reliable and fashionable companion.

Key Features Made of tear-resistant and water-repellent oxford cloth

Roomy with large capacity and multiple pockets

Can be used as a handbag or shoulder bag

Perfect travel partner with additional strap for luggage case

Secure closures and detachable key buckle

Ideal gift choice for men and women Specifications Color: Black

Pros Tear-resistant and water-repellent material

Secure closures and detachable key buckle Stylish and practical gift choice Cons Some users experienced flimsiness

Some users experienced flimsiness Straps may squeak

Straps may squeak No included shoulder strap

No included shoulder strap Strap could be more comfortable

The Laptop Bag 15.6 Inch Laptop Messenger Bag is a reliable and fashionable choice for protecting and organizing your laptop and belongings. With its tear-resistant and water-repellent oxford cloth, it provides excellent durability. The bag’s large capacity and multiple pockets offer ample space for all your essentials, while the versatile design allows for various carrying options. The additional strap for attaching to a luggage case is a convenient feature for travelers. Although some users experienced minor issues such as flimsiness and squeaking straps, the overall functionality and style of this bag make it a great purchase. Whether for work, travel, or as a gift, this laptop messenger bag is a practical and stylish choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Messenger Bag for Men is a durable and water-resistant laptop bag designed for office work and casual use. Made of scratch-resistant polyester fabric, the bag features a smooth zipper, sturdy handle, and reinforced stitching for long-term use. It has multiple pockets for organizing items, including a main padded pocket for a 15.6'' laptop, compartments for books and documents, and separate pockets for small items. The bag also has anti-theft designs, a hidden front pocket, and a zip pocket at the back. With a detachable keychain and a luggage strap, it offers convenience and safe storage. The bag comes with a cushioned handle and padded shoulder strap for comfortable carrying. It is a stylish and practical gift for both men and women.

Key Features Durable and water-resistant polyester fabric

Roomy organizer with multiple pockets and compartments

Anti-theft designs with hidden front and back pockets

Detachable keychain and luggage strap for convenience

Comfortable cushioned handle and padded shoulder strap Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 16.10Lx5.10Wx13.00H

Size: Large

Pros Durable and scratch-resistant material

Comfortable to carry with cushioned handle and padded strap Versatile for various occasions and purposes Cons May get heavy when fully loaded

May get heavy when fully loaded Plastic handles can cause squeaky noises

Plastic handles can cause squeaky noises Clips on the strap can be prone to popping off

The Messenger Bag for Men is a practical and stylish choice for those in need of a durable and water-resistant laptop bag. With its numerous pockets and compartments, it offers great organization and storage options. The anti-theft designs provide added security, while the cushioned handle and padded strap ensure comfort during long commutes or travels. However, it is important to note that the bag may become heavy when fully loaded, and the plastic handles can be prone to making squeaky noises. Overall, this messenger bag is an excellent choice for professionals and students alike.

Buyer's Guide: Gaming Laptop Messenger Bag

So you're a dedicated gamer, constantly on the move, and in need of a reliable and stylish bag to carry your precious gaming laptop? Look no further! Our buyer's guide will equip you with the knowledge and factors to consider when hunting for the perfect gaming laptop messenger bag. From functionality to design, we've got you covered!

Key Factors to Consider

Size Matters: Ensure the messenger bag fits your laptop size. Measure your laptop's dimensions and compare them to the bag's specifications. Protective Padding: Look for a bag with sufficient padding to safeguard your laptop from accidental drops and bumps. Ergonomic Design: Opt for a bag that provides comfortable carrying, with adjustable shoulder straps and back padding to distribute the weight evenly. Storage Space: Consider your needs and select a bag that offers ample compartments and pockets for gaming accessories, cables, controllers, and personal items. Durability: Look for a bag made from sturdy materials such as nylon or polyester to withstand everyday wear and tear. Water Resistance: It's always wise to go for water-resistant bags to shield your precious gaming gear from unexpected spills or light rain. Accessibility: Ensure the bag has easy access to compartments, allowing you to quickly retrieve your laptop and accessories during gaming sessions. Style Quotient: Don't compromise on style! Choose a bag that reflects your personality and showcases your gaming passion.