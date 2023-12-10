Introducing the 9 Best External Portable SSD Hard Drive For 2023. As technology continues to advance, the need for reliable and spacious storage solutions becomes increasingly vital. Whether you are a student, professional, or multimedia enthusiast, having a portable SSD hard drive can revolutionize your data storage experience. With faster transfer speeds, enhanced durability, and compact size, these external drives offer a perfect blend of convenience and performance. In this article, we will highlight the top 9 options available in the market for 2023, ensuring that you make an informed decision when it comes to selecting the perfect external portable SSD hard drive to meet your storage needs.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD is a high-performance external solid-state drive that offers incredible read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s. It is compatible with various devices, including Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One. The SSD features a durable design with an anodized aluminum core, making it drop-proof up to 7.5 feet. It is also resistant to extreme temperatures, shocks, and vibrations. With a storage capacity of 2TB, it provides ample space for storing files, documents, and multimedia. The Crucial X8 is backed by Micron, one of the leading manufacturers of flash storage in the world.

Key Features Read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Compatible with various devices

Durable and rugged design

2TB storage capacity

Backed by Micron Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.33Lx0.45Wx2.09H

Size: 2TB

Pros Fast transfer speeds

Wide compatibility with different devices Durable and rugged construction Cons Write speed slows down as drive fills up

Write speed slows down as drive fills up Requires reformatting for optimal performance

Requires reformatting for optimal performance Slow file deletion

Slow file deletion Inconsistent write speeds during backups

The Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD is a powerful and versatile external storage solution. With its impressive read speeds and large storage capacity, it offers excellent performance for data transfer and storage. The durable design ensures it can withstand drops, shocks, and extreme temperatures, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. However, users may experience slower write speeds as the drive fills up, and file deletion can be time-consuming. Additionally, reformatting may be necessary for optimal performance. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Crucial X8 SSD is a reliable and convenient choice for users in need of portable and high-speed storage.

Overall Score: 9/10

The WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive offers blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. It features password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and is shock and vibration resistant. The drive is drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m) and is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C, making it cross compatible with older systems. With a sleek and sturdy gray design, this portable external SSD is perfect for those who need fast and secure storage on the go. The 2TB capacity provides ample space for storing large files and multimedia content. Overall, it is highly recommended for its speed, durability, and compatibility with both PC and Mac.

Key Features Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s

256-bit AES hardware encryption for password protection

Shock and vibration resistant, drop resistant up to 6.5ft

Cross compatible with USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C Specifications Color: Gray

Dimension: 3.50Lx1.80Wx0.39H

Size: 2TB

Pros Fast transfer speeds

Compact and portable design Cross compatibility with USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen-2 Cons Lack of activity LED

Lack of activity LED No included autobackup software

The WD 2TB My Passport SSD is a reliable and high-performance portable external solid state drive. It offers blazing fast transfer speeds, robust hardware encryption, and shock resistance, making it a great choice for those who need fast and secure storage on the go. The compact and portable design, combined with cross compatibility with both USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen-2, adds to its versatility. While it lacks an activity LED and does not come with included autobackup software, these are minor drawbacks compared to the overall performance and durability of the drive. Whether you’re a professional needing to transfer large files or a casual user looking for a reliable backup solution, the WD 2TB My Passport SSD is an excellent option.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD is a high-performance external solid-state drive that offers powerful NVMe solid state performance with read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. It features a forged aluminum chassis that acts as a heatsink, providing higher sustained speeds. The drive is protected with 2-meter drop protection and has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating. It also comes with password protection featuring 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your content secure. With a compact design and a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty, this SSD is perfect for tech enthusiasts and advanced users who need fast and reliable storage for their data. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD is a must-have tool for filmmakers and professionals who require fast and reliable storage for their creative work.

Key Features Up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds

Forged aluminum chassis for higher sustained speeds

2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance

Password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 0.41Lx2.28Wx4.36H

Size: 1TB

Pros High-performance NVMe solid state performance

Rugged construction for durability 5-year limited manufacturer warranty Cons Requires compatible devices capable of reaching maximum speeds

Requires compatible devices capable of reaching maximum speeds Drive encryption system may require additional steps to disable

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD is an impressive storage solution that offers exceptional speed, compact design, and reliable performance. Its high read/write speeds make it perfect for transferring and storing large files, making it a valuable tool for filmmakers and professionals. The rugged construction and durable materials ensure that the drive can withstand tough conditions, providing extra peace of mind when using it on the go. Although it may require additional steps to disable the drive encryption system, the overall performance and reliability of this SSD make it highly recommended for tech enthusiasts and advanced users.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The JOIOT 250GB Portable External SSD is a reliable and compact solid state drive that offers outstanding performance for transferring large-sized data. With a rugged aluminum alloy body, it is shockproof and drop resistant, making it suitable for both office and outdoor use. The ultra-light and mini design make it easy to carry anywhere, and it is fully compatible with various devices and systems. The SSD comes with a package that includes a Type-A to Type-C data cable, an A to C adapter, and a storage bag. Overall, it provides excellent value for the price and is a great option for those looking for a portable and efficient external solid state drive.

Key Features Shockproof and drop resistant with rugged aluminum alloy body

Ultra-light and mini design for easy portability

Outstanding performance with write speed of 200MB/s and read speed of 400MB/s

Fully compatible with various devices and systems

Comes with Type-A to Type-C cable, A to C adapter, and storage bag Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.54Lx1.10Wx0.39H

Size: 250GB

Pros Shockproof and drop resistant for added durability

Wide compatibility with various devices and systems Comes with necessary accessories for convenience Cons May disconnect after a while during large file transfers

May disconnect after a while during large file transfers Issues with USB-C to A cable reported by some users

Issues with USB-C to A cable reported by some users Cannot be used as a boot drive for Raspberry Pi 4

The JOIOT 250GB Portable External SSD is a reliable and affordable option for those in need of a portable solid state drive. With its durable construction, compact size, and fast data transfer speeds, it offers great value for the price. The wide compatibility ensures that it can be used with various devices and systems without any issues. However, some users have reported disconnection problems during large file transfers and issues with the included USB-C to A cable. Additionally, it cannot be used as a boot drive for Raspberry Pi 4. Overall, if you’re looking for a reliable and portable external SSD, the JOIOT 250GB Portable External SSD is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The WD 2TB My Passport SSD is a portable external solid state drive that offers fast speeds with blazing NVMe technology. It features password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption, making it secure and reliable for storing sensitive data. The drive is shock and vibration resistant, and can survive drops up to 6.5ft. It is cross compatible with USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C, making it suitable for both newer and older systems. With a sleek silver design and sturdy build, this SSD is a convenient option for on-the-go storage needs.

Key Features Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant, drop resistant up to 6.5ft

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C Specifications Color: Silver

Dimension: 3.94Lx2.17Wx0.35H

Size: 2TB

Pros Fast transfer speeds

Shock and drop resistant Cross compatibility with USB types Cons May run hot

May run hot Pricey

Pricey Inadequate customer support

The WD 2TB My Passport SSD is a reliable and high-performance storage solution for those in need of fast and secure data transfer. It offers impressive speeds, password protection, and durability against shocks and drops. While it may run hot and comes at a higher price point, its overall performance makes it worth considering. The drive’s compact and sleek design makes it easy to carry around, and its cross compatibility ensures it can be used with a variety of devices. Despite some customer support concerns, this SSD is a solid choice for individuals looking for a portable and reliable external storage option.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Silicon Power 1TB Rugged Portable External SSD is a powerful and reliable storage solution for PC, Mac, Xbox, and PS4/PS5 users. With superfast read/write speeds of up to 520 MB/s and 420 MB/s, this SSD ensures efficient data transfer. It comes with USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. The lightweight and durable aluminum shockproof design makes it ideal for travel. Gamers will appreciate its compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS4 Slim consoles. The SSD comes with a 3-year warranty and allows for large file transfers. While it performs well, users have reported a decrease in performance after continuous writing, and it is not compatible with PS5 games. It lacks instructions for usage and may have issues with iPads. Overall, the Silicon Power 1TB Rugged Portable External SSD is a reliable and versatile storage solution with some minor drawbacks.

Key Features -Superfast Read/Write speeds of up to 520 MB/s and 420 MB/s.

-Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

-Lightweight and durable aluminum shockproof design for traveling light and safely

-PS5/ PS4 / XBOX COMPATIBLE: Ideal for gaming enthusiasts Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim (PS4 System Software version 4.50 or higher).

-3-year warranty. Must Read LARGE FILE (4GB) TRANSFER – B75 Pro is Pre-formatted as FAT32, you could use it directly on Mac or Windows (For Mac, this external SSD can be formatted as APFS & HFS+). However, when transferring a single file larger than 4GB, please re-format to ex FAT. (Please backup your drive before reformat.) Specifications Color: 1TB

Dimension: 4.88Lx0.47Wx3.23H

Size: 1TB

Pros Superfast read/write speeds

Ps5/ Ps4 / Xbox compatible 3-year warranty Cons Performance decreases after continuous writing

Performance decreases after continuous writing Not compatible with PS5 games

Not compatible with PS5 games No directions for usage

No directions for usage May have issues with i Pads

The Silicon Power 1TB Rugged Portable External SSD offers impressive read/write speeds and compatibility with various devices, making it an excellent choice for users seeking reliable and fast storage. Its rugged and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel, and the 3-year warranty provides peace of mind. However, users should keep in mind the performance decrease after continuous writing and the lack of compatibility with PS5 games. Additionally, the absence of directions for usage and the potential issues with iPads may be inconvenient for some users. Nevertheless, with its affordable price and ample storage capacity, the Silicon Power SSD is a solid option for anyone in need of portable external storage.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The HP P500 1 TB Portable Solid State Drive is a compact and efficient external storage solution. With its USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type C interface, it offers quick data transfer speeds. This sleek black SSD is lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for on-the-go use. The 1 TB capacity provides ample space for storing files and photos. Additionally, it comes with a 3-year warranty, giving you peace of mind. Customers rave about the P500's performance, noting its speed, reliability, and compact size. Some reviewers mention that the short cord and small size could potentially lead to misplacement, but overall, it receives high praise for its functionality and value.

Key Features UPC: 195122309480

Weight: 0.250 lbs Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.11Lx2.12Wx0.39H

Size: 1TB

Pros Lightweight and portable

Ample storage capacity Comes with a 3-year warranty Cons Short cord

Short cord Small size could lead to misplacement

The HP P500 1 TB Portable Solid State Drive is an excellent choice for those in need of portable storage. Its compact design and reliable performance make it a great companion for users on the go. The fast data transfer speeds and abundant storage capacity ensure that you can easily store and access your files, while the 3-year warranty provides added peace of mind. Although the short cord and small size may pose minor inconveniences, the overall value and functionality of the P500 make it a highly recommended product in the realm of portable SSDs.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The Vansuny 1TB Portable External SSD is a high-speed data storage device that offers ultra-fast transfer speed of up to 540MB/s and 500MB/s for read and write operations respectively. Its compact and lightweight design makes it extremely portable and easy to carry around. The metal shell provides excellent performance, ensuring stable and secure data transfer. This portable SSD is compatible with various operating systems and supports both USB and Type-C ports. Additionally, it comes with a storage bag and includes a Type-A to Type-C data adapter and cable. With its impressive capacity and reliable performance, the Vansuny 1TB Portable External SSD is a great choice for users seeking a compact and efficient storage solution.

Key Features Ultra-Fast Transfer Speed – Read and write speed of up to 540MB/s and 500MB/s

Mini Design & Lightweight – Portable size smaller than your palm

Excellent Performance – Stable and secure data transfer with a metal shell

Wide Compatibility – Compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Android systems

What You Get – 1TB Mini SSD, Type-A to Type-C Data Adapter, Type-A to Type-C Data Cable, Storage bag, friendly service and technical support Specifications Color: Red

Dimension: 2.68Lx1.41Wx0.28H

Size: 1TB

Pros Ultra-fast transfer speed

Wide compatibility with different systems Includes storage bag and data adapter Cons Not the fastest transfer rates

Not the fastest transfer rates May disconnect frequently on a Mac

May disconnect frequently on a Mac Not ideal for Time Machine backups

The Vansuny 1TB Portable External SSD offers impressive speed and a compact design, making it a convenient storage solution for users on the go. It provides reliable performance with stable and secure data transfer. While it may not have the fastest transfer rates and may have some compatibility issues with Macs, it still offers great value for its price. The inclusion of a storage bag and data adapter adds to its convenience. Overall, if you’re looking for a portable and efficient external SSD, the Vansuny 1TB Portable External SSD is worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SSK 1TB Portable External SSD is a high-speed, portable storage device that offers reliable performance. With a compact design and 1TB capacity, it is perfect for carrying your files on the go. The SSD features read/write speeds of up to 550 MB/s, allowing for fast data transfer. Its solid, shockproof aluminum shell ensures durability, while the blue indicator light adds a stylish touch. The SSK 1TB Portable External SSD is compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems, making it versatile and convenient. With a customer rating of 4.5/5, this external SSD is highly recommended for those in need of reliable and fast storage.

Key Features 1TB External SSD

Superfast read/write speeds of up to 550 MB/s

Reliable performance with shockproof aluminum shell

Blue indicator light for data transfer status

High performance & wide compatibility Specifications Color: Gray

Dimension: 4.53Lx1.54Wx0.43H

Size: 1TB

Pros Compact and portable design

Wide compatibility with various devices Efficient heat sink for cooling Cons Poor quality cable

Poor quality cable Inconsistent accessories received

The SSK 1TB Portable External SSD is a reliable and high-performance storage solution. Its fast data transfer speeds, compact design, and wide compatibility make it a great choice for users on the go. The durable aluminum shell and efficient heat sink ensure longevity and reliable performance. While some users have reported issues with the cable and inconsistent accessories, the overall feedback for this external SSD is positive. With a customer rating of 4.5/5, the SSK 1TB Portable External SSD is highly recommended for those in need of portable and efficient storage. Whether you’re a professional or a casual user, this external SSD offers the speed and reliability you’re looking for.

Buyer's Guide: External Portable SSD Hard Drive

Welcome to the ultimate buyer's guide for external portable SSD hard drives! Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional, or just someone looking for reliable storage on the go, this guide is here to assist you. Below, you'll find a curated list of important factors to consider before making your purchase. Let's dive in!

Why Choose an External Portable SSD Hard Drive?

Ultra-fast data transfer speeds

Compact size and lightweight for easy portability

Shock-resistant, ensuring the safety of your data

Reliable performance for accessing files on the go

Versatile compatibility with various devices and operating systems

Factors to Consider

Storage Capacity Determine your storage needs (e.g., documents, media files, gaming files).

Choose a capacity that accommodates your needs now and in the future.

Consider whether you need additional storage expansion options. Transfer Speeds Look for an SSD with fast read and write speeds for efficient file transfer.

Consider the USB or Thunderbolt interfaces that support the maximum speed. Durability and Build Prioritize SSDs with shock-resistant or rugged designs for added protection.

Choose a device with a sturdy casing to withstand accidental drops or bumps.

Check if it has features like water resistance for enhanced durability. Portability Opt for compact and lightweight SSDs that fit easily into your bag or pocket.

Consider the form factor (2.5-inch, M.2, or compact designs) based on your preference and usage scenario. Connectivity Options Ensure compatibility with your devices (laptops, desktops, tablets, etc.).

Check if the SSD supports USB-C, USB 3.0, Thunderbolt, or other common interfaces.

Look for SSDs that support multiple connectivity options for greater flexibility. Encryption and Security Features Consider an SSD with hardware encryption to safeguard your data.

Look for additional security features like password protection or fingerprint recognition. Price and Budget Determine your budget range and compare features across brands.

Consider the value for money and select an SSD that meets your requirements.

Check for any warranty or after-sales service offered by the manufacturer. Reviews and Ratings Research customer reviews and ratings to gauge overall satisfaction.

Take note of recurring positive or negative feedback regarding specific models.

Consider expert reviews or comparisons to get valuable insights. Brand Reputation Look for reputable brands known for producing reliable storage devices.

Brands with a history of dependable products often offer better support.

*Remember, each person's requirements vary, so prioritize the factors based on your individual needs.*