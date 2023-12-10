Introducing the 9 Amazing Lexar Portable SSD For 2023. In this ever-evolving digital era, the need for reliable and efficient data storage solutions is paramount. Enter Lexar portable SSDs, a game-changer in the world of storage devices. Whether you are a professional photographer, a video editor, or simply someone who values top-notch performance, these SSDs are designed to accommodate all your data storage needs. Offering blazing-fast transfer speeds, vast storage capacities, and robust durability, Lexar portable SSDs are poised to revolutionize the way we store and access data in 2023. Stay ahead of the curve and immerse yourself in the world of jaw-dropping speed and reliability with these 9 amazing Lexar portable SSDs.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Lexar SL200 1TB Portable SSD offers SSD-level performance with read speeds up to 550MB/s and write speeds up to 400MB/s. Its sleek and slimline design comes with a premium finish, making it a stylish choice. The portable SSD is built to resist harsh temperatures and vibrations, ensuring durability. It features advanced security with 256-bit AES encryption for added data protection. With a USB Type-C port and included cables, it offers easy connectivity. The Lexar SL200 also comes with a three-year limited product support warranty. Overall, it is a compact, lightweight, and reliable external solid state drive for your storage needs.

Key Features SSD-level performance – with speeds up to 550MB/s read and 400MB/s write

Sleek, slimline styling with a premium finish

Durable, portable design—resists harsh temperatures and vibration

Includes an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption

Features a USB Type-C port. Includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

Three-year limited product support Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.39Lx2.36Wx0.37H

Size: 1TB

Pros Compact and lightweight

Compact and lightweight Small and plenty of storage

Small and plenty of storage Excellent build-quality and durability

Excellent build-quality and durability Easy to use and carry

Easy to use and carry Small and very portable Cons May have issues with computer recognition

May have issues with computer recognition Slow transfer speed compared to other options

Slow transfer speed compared to other options Feels like cheap plastic materials

Feels like cheap plastic materials Produces clicking noise when touched

Produces clicking noise when touched Price may not be worth it compared to other reliable options

The Lexar SL200 1TB Portable SSD offers speedy performance in a compact and durable design. It is a convenient solution for those who require portable storage with advanced security features. While it may have some limitations, such as slow transfer speeds and potential issues with computer recognition, its overall build quality and reliability make it a worthy choice. However, considering the price and availability of other more affordable and reliable 1TB options from brands like Samsung and Crucial, it may be worth exploring alternative options before making a purchase decision.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD is a high-capacity and fast external solid-state drive that offers broad compatibility and exceptional reliability. With up to 800MB/s read speeds, it delivers a smooth and efficient performance that is 3.8x faster than traditional hard drives. The compact design makes it incredibly portable, fitting between your fingertips and weighing less than your car keys. It works seamlessly with PC, Mac, Android, and even iPad Pro8 (some devices may require a USB-A adapter). Backed by Micron, one of the leading manufacturers of flash storage, it ensures superior durability and longevity. The Crucial X6 is ideal for storing large amounts of data, from photos and videos to music and documents, making it a perfect solution for both personal and professional use.

Key Features HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity

FAST: Read speeds up to 540MB/s

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, i Pad Pro8

RELIABLE AND DURABLE: Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.72Lx0.43Wx2.52H

Size: 500GB

Pros High storage capacity

High storage capacity Fast read speeds

Fast read speeds Compact and lightweight design

Compact and lightweight design Broad compatibility with various devices

Broad compatibility with various devices Reliable and durable construction Cons May require USB-A adapter for some devices

May require USB-A adapter for some devices Slow write speed for numerous small files

Slow write speed for numerous small files Short USB-C cord included

Short USB-C cord included Possible overheating with heavy use

The Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD is an excellent choice for users who need ample storage capacity, fast performance, and portability in a single device. With its impressive read speeds and compact design, this SSD offers convenience and efficiency for various applications. Its broad compatibility makes it suitable for use with different devices, from PCs and Macs to Android smartphones and tablets. While there are some concerns about write speeds for large numbers of small files and the included short USB-C cord, the overall reliability and durability of this SSD make it a reliable choice for storing and transferring data. Whether you’re a professional who needs reliable storage for work files or a casual user looking to back up personal data, the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD is a solid investment.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Lexar SL200 512GB Portable SSD is a sleek and portable external solid-state drive. With speeds up to 550MB/s read and 400MB/s write, it offers SSD-level performance. The durable design resists harsh temperatures and vibration, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The SSD also includes advanced security features with 256-bit AES encryption, providing peace of mind for your data. Its compact size and USB Type-C port make it compatible with various devices. Overall, it is a reliable and efficient storage solution for individuals seeking fast and secure data transfer.

Key Features Speeds up to 550MB/s read and 400MB/s write

Sleek and slimline design

Durable and portable

256-bit AES encryption for advanced security

USB Type-C port for versatile connectivity

Includes USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

Three-year limited product support Specifications Color: Black

Size: 512GB

Pros Fast data transfer speeds

Fast data transfer speeds Compact and portable

Compact and portable Durable design

Durable design Advanced security features

Advanced security features Versatile connectivity options Cons Some users experienced slower performance than advertised

Some users experienced slower performance than advertised Limited storage capacity compared to larger drives

Limited storage capacity compared to larger drives Higher price point

The Lexar SL200 512GB Portable SSD is a reliable and efficient storage solution for those in need of fast and secure data transfer. Despite some users experiencing slower performance, its overall features and build quality make it a solid choice. The sleek and slimline design, along with its durability, portable size, and advanced security features, add to its appeal. The USB Type-C port ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, providing versatility. Although it may have a higher price point and limited storage capacity compared to larger drives, the performance and peace of mind it offers make it well worth it for individuals seeking reliable external storage.

Overall Score: 9/10

The WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD is a portable external solid state drive that offers incredible speed, customizable RGB lighting, and compatibility with various gaming consoles and devices. With its USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface, it can achieve speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, providing lightning-fast loading times for your games. The drive is compatible with PlayStation and Xbox consoles, making it a versatile option for console gamers. It also features a shock-resistant structure, ensuring durability and the ability to survive drops of up to two meters. The customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of personal style to your gaming setup. With capacities of up to 2TB, you can store and launch even the largest titles. Overall, the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD offers excellent performance and reliability for gamers who need high-speed storage.

Key Features Customizable RGB lighting with WD BLACK Dashboard

USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface with speeds up to 2,000MB/s

Compatible with Play Station and Xbox consoles

Capacities of up to 2TB

Shock-resistant structure for durability Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.21Lx2.00Wx0.51H

Size: 1TB

Pros High-speed performance

High-speed performance Customizable RGB lighting

Customizable RGB lighting Compatible with various gaming consoles

Compatible with various gaming consoles Durable and shock-resistant

Durable and shock-resistant Generous storage capacity Cons May get hot during use

May get hot during use Limited customization options on consoles

Limited customization options on consoles Micro USB end can be detachable

The WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD is a top-notch external SSD that delivers impressive speed, durability, and compatibility for gamers. With its customizable RGB lighting and sleek design, it adds a stylish touch to any gaming setup. The USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface ensures lightning-fast loading times, allowing you to jump into your games quickly. The drive’s compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox consoles makes it a versatile choice for gamers who own multiple platforms. Additionally, its shock-resistant structure provides peace of mind knowing that your data is safe, even in the event of accidental drops. Overall, the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD is a reliable and high-performing storage solution for gamers in need of extra space.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD is a portable external solid state drive that is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. With expanded capacity up to 2TB, it can store up to 50 games, and its stylistic design allows it to seamlessly sit alongside your console. It offers accelerated speeds of up to 900MB/s, minimizing long load screens. Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, it provides a convenient storage solution for gamers. Its color is black, and it has dimensions of 3.77Lx1.80Wx2.38H. The customer rating for this product is 4.4/5.

Key Features Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens

Compatible with Play Station 4 Pro, Play Station 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.77Lx1.80Wx2.38H

Size: 500GB

Pros Expanded capacity for storing multiple games

Expanded capacity for storing multiple games Stylish design that complements consoles

Stylish design that complements consoles Fast transfer speeds to minimize load times

Fast transfer speeds to minimize load times Compatibility with multiple gaming platforms Cons Cannot play games directly from the external drive

Cannot play games directly from the external drive Some minor noise issues reported

Some minor noise issues reported High price compared to other storage options

High price compared to other storage options Limited storage capacity for larger game libraries

The WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD is a great storage solution for gamers who want to expand their console’s storage capacity. With its sleek design, fast transfer speeds, and compatibility with popular gaming platforms, it offers convenience and performance. However, the inability to play games directly from the drive and some reported noise issues may be drawbacks for some users. Overall, it provides a reliable and efficient way to store and access games, making it a worthwhile investment for avid gamers.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD is a solid state drive with up to 520MB/s read speeds, making it a high-performance storage solution. It is designed to fit seamlessly into your mobile lifestyle, allowing you to back up your content and memories on the go. With two-meter drop protection, this durable drive can withstand the rigors of your adventures. It also features a tough rubber hook for added security. Trusted by professional photographers, SanDisk delivers reliability and speed in a compact and portable package. The 2TB size provides ample storage for all your needs. With its sleek design and fast data transfer, this SSD is perfect for business and personal use.

Key Features Solid state performance with up to 520MB/s read speeds

Back up your content and memories on-the-go

Two-meter drop protection for durability

Tough rubber hook for added security

Trusted by professional photographers Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 3.81Lx1.85Wx0.39H

Size: 2TB

Pros High-performance solid state drive

High-performance solid state drive Ample storage capacity

Ample storage capacity Durable and portable design

Durable and portable design Fast data transfer speeds

Fast data transfer speeds Trusted brand Cons Performance may be lower depending on host device

Performance may be lower depending on host device Limited color options

The SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD is a reliable and fast storage solution for both business and personal use. Its solid state performance and up to 520MB/s read speeds ensure quick data transfer and efficient backups. The two-meter drop protection and tough rubber hook provide durability and security, making it suitable for adventurous users. With its compact and portable design, it fits seamlessly into any mobile lifestyle. The 2TB size offers ample storage capacity, and the trusted brand guarantees reliability. While it may have limited color options and the performance may vary depending on the host device, overall, the SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD is a top choice for those in need of high-quality and high-speed storage.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD is a high-performance external solid state drive that offers powerful read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation, and Xbox. The SSD is also water and dust resistant, making it durable for travel and outdoor use. With password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, it ensures the security of your sensitive data. The drive features an anodized aluminum design and a rubberized soft-touch base, providing both professional quality and a stylish look. Overall, the Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD is a reliable and fast storage solution for editing, backup, and general use.

Key Features Powerful performance with up to 1,050MB/s read and write speeds

Broad compatibility with various devices and gaming consoles

Dust and splash proof durability with IP55 rating

Security features including password protection and encryption

Professional quality design with anodized aluminum and rubberized base Specifications Color: Gray

Dimension: 2.56Lx1.97Wx0.39H

Size: 1TB

Pros High performance for editing and sustained writes

High performance for editing and sustained writes Wide compatibility with different devices and gaming consoles

Wide compatibility with different devices and gaming consoles Durable and resistant to water, dust, and drops

Durable and resistant to water, dust, and drops Secure data protection with password and encryption

Secure data protection with password and encryption Sleek and professional design Cons May require separate USB-C to USB-A adapter

May require separate USB-C to USB-A adapter Some compatibility issues with SMART data

Some compatibility issues with SMART data Short and rigid USB-C to USB-C cable

Short and rigid USB-C to USB-C cable Not significantly faster than previous model

The Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD is a reliable and fast storage solution for various devices. Its high performance, broad compatibility, and durable design make it suitable for editing, backup, and traveling. The security features provide peace of mind for protecting sensitive data. However, the need for a separate adapter and potential SMART compatibility issues may be drawbacks for some users. Overall, it offers great value with its performance and features, making it a solid choice for anyone in need of portable and high-speed storage.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD is a high-performance external solid-state drive that offers powerful NVMe solid state performance with read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. It features a forged aluminum chassis that acts as a heatsink, providing higher sustained speeds. The drive is protected with 2-meter drop protection and has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating. It also comes with password protection featuring 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your content secure. With a compact design and a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty, this SSD is perfect for tech enthusiasts and advanced users who need fast and reliable storage for their data. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD is a must-have tool for filmmakers and professionals who require fast and reliable storage for their creative work.

Key Features Up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds

Forged aluminum chassis for higher sustained speeds

2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance

Password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 0.41Lx2.28Wx4.36H

Size: 1TB

Pros High-performance NVMe solid state performance

High-performance NVMe solid state performance Compact and portable design

Compact and portable design Rugged construction for durability

Rugged construction for durability 5-year limited manufacturer warranty Cons Requires compatible devices capable of reaching maximum speeds

Requires compatible devices capable of reaching maximum speeds Drive encryption system may require additional steps to disable

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD is an impressive storage solution that offers exceptional speed, compact design, and reliable performance. Its high read/write speeds make it perfect for transferring and storing large files, making it a valuable tool for filmmakers and professionals. The rugged construction and durable materials ensure that the drive can withstand tough conditions, providing extra peace of mind when using it on the go. Although it may require additional steps to disable the drive encryption system, the overall performance and reliability of this SSD make it highly recommended for tech enthusiasts and advanced users.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD is a high-performance external solid-state drive that offers incredible speeds and compatibility with various devices. With read speeds up to 1050 MB/s, this portable SSD is perfect for transferring large files, editing photos and videos, and more. It works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One, thanks to its USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors. The drive features a beautiful and durable design with an anodized aluminum unibody core, making it drop-proof up to 7.5 feet and resistant to extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration. Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world, the Crucial X8 offers reliable performance and storage. Overall, it is a compact, fast, and reliable storage solution for anyone in need of extra space for their digital files.

Key Features Read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Compatible with multiple devices and operating systems

Beautiful and durable design

Drop-proof up to 7.5 feet

Backed by Micron Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.33Lx0.45Wx2.09H

Size: 1TB

Pros High-performance speeds for fast file transfers

High-performance speeds for fast file transfers Versatile compatibility with various devices and operating systems

Versatile compatibility with various devices and operating systems Durable and rugged design for added protection

Durable and rugged design for added protection Backed by a reputable manufacturer Cons Occasional error notification on Mac devices

Occasional error notification on Mac devices Inconsistent transfer speeds

Inconsistent transfer speeds Requires reformatting for optimal performance

The Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD is a reliable and fast storage solution for individuals in need of additional space for their digital files. With impressive read speeds, versatile compatibility, and a durable design, this SSD delivers on both performance and durability. While some users may experience occasional error notifications and inconsistent transfer speeds, these issues can be mitigated through reformatting and troubleshooting. Overall, the Crucial X8 offers great value for its price and is highly recommended for those looking to enhance their storage capabilities.

Lexar Portable SSD Buyer's Guide

Are you on the lookout for a portable SSD that combines performance, reliability, and convenience? Look no further than the Lexar Portable SSD! Whether you're a professional photographer, video editor, or simply need extra storage for your files, this buying guide will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision. Take a glance at the features, benefits, and common concerns before making your purchase:

Key Features:

Lightweight and Portable : The Lexar Portable SSD is designed to be compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go.

: The Lexar Portable SSD is designed to be compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go. High-Speed Performance : With read and write speeds that rival traditional hard drives, the Lexar Portable SSD ensures quick access to your files.

: With read and write speeds that rival traditional hard drives, the Lexar Portable SSD ensures quick access to your files. Generous Storage Capacity : Available in various capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB, you can choose the size that suits your needs.

: Available in various capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB, you can choose the size that suits your needs. Robust Durability: Built to withstand tough conditions, the Lexar Portable SSD is shock and vibration resistant, providing reliable storage for your data.

Benefits:

Fast File Transfers : Transfer large files and complete backups with lightning speed, saving you valuable time.

: Transfer large files and complete backups with lightning speed, saving you valuable time. Enhanced Productivity : Experience improved workflow and reduced waiting times when accessing and editing files directly from the SSD.

: Experience improved workflow and reduced waiting times when accessing and editing files directly from the SSD. Secure Storage : Protect your sensitive data with advanced encryption and password protection capabilities offered by the Lexar Portable SSD.

: Protect your sensitive data with advanced encryption and password protection capabilities offered by the Lexar Portable SSD. Compatibility : Works seamlessly with both PC and Mac systems, ensuring a hassle-free experience across platforms.

: Works seamlessly with both PC and Mac systems, ensuring a hassle-free experience across platforms. Versatile Connectivity: Connect to your device effortlessly with USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C technology for faster performance.

Things to Consider Before Buying:

Storage Needs: Determine the amount of storage capacity you require. Consider the size of your files and think about future expansion. Data Transfer Speed: Assess the speed requirements for your specific tasks, such as video editing or gaming, to ensure optimal performance. Budget: Set a budget and explore the available options within that range. Lexar offers a range of capacities at varying price points. Durability: If you anticipate carrying your portable SSD around frequently or working in rugged environments, prioritize durability features. Connectivity Options: Verify the compatibility of the Lexar Portable SSD with your existing devices to avoid any connectivity issues.