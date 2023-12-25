5-amazing-under-desk-server-rack-for-2023

Are you tired of dealing with cluttered wires and bulky server racks taking up valuable space in your office? Look no further! In this article, we will explore the top 5 amazing under desk server racks for 2023 that will revolutionize your workspace and provide a sleek and organized solution for your server storage needs. These innovative under desk server racks are designed to maximize your office efficiency while maintaining a professional and modern aesthetic. Say goodbye to unsightly wires and hello to a clean and productive work environment!

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Jingchengmei 1U Lightweight Foldable 19 Inch Steel Vertical Rack and Wall Mountable Server Rack Mount (1U35P) is a versatile and durable server rack that offers easy installation and secure equipment storage. With a solid steel design, this 1U rack can hold up to 35 pounds of equipment. It can be mounted vertically on a wall or horizontally under a desk for added flexibility. The rack arrives fully assembled with all necessary screws and nuts. Its environmentally friendly foldable design allows for easy transportation and storage. Overall, this Jingchengmei rack is a cost-effective and reliable solution for organizing and protecting your server equipment.

Key Features 1U Space; W 19.29" x D 2.3" x H 3.54"

No assembly required, arrives fully assembled

Versatile functionality, can be mounted vertically or horizontally

Durable solid steel design, max loading weight capacity: 35 pounds

Environmentally friendly foldable rack with smaller packaging Specifications Color: Black

Size: 1U Rack Unit

Pros Easy installation with included screws and nuts

Environmentally friendly design Cost-effective solution Cons Potential compatibility issues with certain hardware

The Jingchengmei 1U Lightweight Foldable 19 Inch Steel Vertical Rack and Wall Mountable Server Rack Mount is a reliable and versatile solution for organizing and securing your server equipment. Its solid steel construction ensures durability, while the foldable design makes it convenient for transportation and storage. The rack offers both vertical and horizontal mounting options, allowing for flexibility in installation. While there may be potential compatibility issues with certain hardware, overall, this rack provides excellent value for its cost. Whether you need to mount equipment on a wall or under a desk, the Jingchengmei rack is a practical choice that meets your server storage needs.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Raising Electronics 12U Desktop Under The Counter Open Frame 19inch Server Equipment Rack is a sleek and sturdy rack designed for easy access and efficient organization of server equipment. It features an open frame design, allowing for increased airflow and cooling. With its threaded server rack, it offers convenience in mounting and securing your devices. The black finish adds a touch of elegance to any space. Measuring 12U in size, this rack is perfect for both small businesses and home network setups. It is built with durability in mind, ensuring that your equipment is securely held. Overall, the Raising Electronics 12U Desktop Server Rack is a reliable and functional choice for organizing and protecting your server equipment.

Key Features 12U size for efficient organization

Open frame design for increased airflow

Threaded server rack for easy mounting

Sleek black finish for added elegance Specifications

Pros Sleek and sturdy design

Quality finish adds aesthetic value Durable construction Cons Poorly threaded holes prone to stripping

The Raising Electronics 12U Desktop Under The Counter Open Frame 19inch Server Equipment Rack is a reliable and functional solution for organizing and protecting your server equipment. Its sleek design, easy access, and durable construction make it a great choice for both small businesses and home network setups. However, the poorly threaded holes and lack of rack screws can be potential drawbacks. Overall, if you’re in need of an efficient and stylish server rack, the Raising Electronics 12U Desktop Server Rack is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The JINGCHENGMEI 4U Desktop Server Rack is designed for use in small spaces without dedicated wiring closets. It is a sturdy, steel open frame rack that can hold up to 50 pounds of equipment. The rack is easy to install, as it arrives fully assembled and includes 16 M5 screws for installation. It features extra rubber on the rack stands to protect your table from scrapes. With its compact size of 4U, the rack is compatible with 19-inch rackmount networking, media, AV, IT equipment. The JINGCHENGMEI Desktop Server Rack is collapsible and does not require any tools for setup. It is a great option for those who need a smaller rack solution.

Key Features 2-Post 4U Desktop Server Rack

Product Size: 4U, H 9.37" x W 19.9 " x D 11.6"

No Assembly Required

Extra Rubber on the Rack Stands

Sturdy Construction: Max loading capacity – 50 pounds Specifications Color: Black

Size: 4U

Pros No assembly required

Sturdy construction Extra rubber on the rack stands for table protection Cons May not be suitable for larger equipment

The JINGCHENGMEI 4U Desktop Server Rack is a compact and reliable solution for those who need a smaller rack for their networking, media, AV, or IT equipment. Its collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use, and the sturdy construction ensures durability. While it may not be suitable for larger equipment, it is perfect for smaller setups. The extra rubber on the rack stands protects your table from scratches, and the no assembly required feature saves time. Overall, this rack offers great value for the price and is a convenient option for those looking for a compact server rack.

Overall Score: 8/10

The RackPath 12U Open Frame Server Rack is a heavy-duty 4-post adjustable depth rack designed for versatile use with servers, patch panels, switches, UPSs, and other networking or AV equipment. With a weight capacity of 1323 lbs, this rack is constructed from heavy-duty cold rolled steel to ensure durability. Its open frame design offers easy access for cable management and servicing. The rack is EIA/ECA-310 compatible and supports standard 19’’ rack equipment. It comes with 4 heavy-duty casters, cable management hooks, and M6 screws & cage nuts. The dimensions of the rack are 29.3 in H x 20.7 in W x (22.7 – 40.7) in D. The RackPath 12U Open Frame Server Rack is a versatile and reliable option for organizing and protecting your valuable equipment.

Key Features Contents: 12U Open frame server rack x1, heavy duty casters x4, cable management hooks x8, M6 screws & cage nuts x24

Dimensions: 29.3 in H x 20.7 in W x (22.7 – 40.7) in D

Weight capacity:1323 lbs; constructed from heavy duty cold rolled steel with a durable black electro-static powder coated finish

Open frame design offers access to your equipment for cable management and servicing

EIA/ECA-310 compatible; supports standard 19’’ rack equipment like servers, patch panels, switches, UPSs, and other networking or AV equipment Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 20.67Lx40.71Wx29.33H

Size: 12U

Pros Durable construction with a weight capacity of 1323 lbs

Compatible with standard 19’’ rack equipment Comes with additional accessories like casters and cable management hooks Cons Some customers experienced issues with mismanufactured parts

The RackPath 12U Open Frame Server Rack is a reliable and versatile option for organizing and protecting your valuable equipment. With its durable construction and high weight capacity, this rack is designed to withstand heavy use. The open frame design allows for easy cable management and servicing, while the additional accessories like casters and cable management hooks enhance the convenience of use. However, some customers have reported issues with mismanufactured parts and packaging, and there have been complaints about the insufficient supply of rack cage nuts and screws. Overall, if you are in need of a sturdy and functional server rack, the RackPath 12U Open Frame Server Rack could be a great choice.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Tedgetal 15U Open Frame Rack is a versatile and sturdy rack designed to accommodate various equipment and devices. Made of high-quality SPCC cold-rolled steel, this rack offers a reliable structure for AV, TV, NAS, DATA, server, internet router, amplifier, hard recorder, computer, and X-box. It comes with 4pcs of casters, 4pcs of leveling feet, 2pcs of 1U vented shelves, and other accessories required for rack assembly. With a width of 19.29”, depth of 20”, and height of 30”, this wall-mountable rack provides ample space for your devices. It also includes a 3-year limited warranty and lifetime technical support. While some customers have reported missing components and unclear instructions, the Tedgetal 15U Open Frame Rack is praised for its usefulness and great customer service.

Key Features Dimensions: Width 19.29”, Depth 20”, Height 30”

All Inclusive: Includes 4pcs of casters, 4pcs of leveling feet, 2pcs of 1U vented shelves (16” depth) and other accessories required for rack assembly

Sturdy Structure: Made of high-quality SPCC cold-rolled steel

Versatility: Suitable for 19” width equipment and devices

Warranty: 3 years limited warranty and lifetime technical supports Specifications Color: 15U

Dimension: 33.86Lx21.65Wx5.51H

Pros Sturdy and reliable structure

Includes necessary accessories for rack assembly Comes with a 3-year limited warranty Cons Some customers reported missing components

The Tedgetal 15U Open Frame Rack offers a reliable and versatile solution for organizing and storing your equipment and devices. Made of high-quality steel, it ensures a sturdy structure that can accommodate various devices, from AV and server equipment to gaming consoles. While there have been some reports of missing components and unclear instructions, the overall usefulness and great customer service provided by Tedgetal are noteworthy. This open frame rack is an excellent choice for those looking to keep their equipment organized and accessible. Just be prepared to potentially purchase additional rack screws if needed.

Buyer's Guide: Under Desk Server Rack

Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a small business owner, or simply someone looking to optimize your workspace, an under desk server rack can be a valuable addition. This buyer's guide aims to provide you with all the essential information you need to make an informed decision when purchasing an under desk server rack. So, let's dive right in!

Key Factors to Consider

When choosing an under desk server rack, several important factors should influence your decision. Keep these factors in mind:

Size and Capacity: Measure the available space under your desk to ensure proper fit.

Consider the number of servers you plan to house and their sizes.

Take into account any future expansion possibilities. Ventilation and Cooling: Look for perforated doors or sides to allow air circulation.

Consider racks with built-in cooling mechanisms like fans or vents.

Ensure sufficient airflow to prevent overheating. Cable Management: Opt for racks with cable management features to keep your setup neat.

Look for cable routing holes, hooks, or cable management arms. Accessibility and Security: Ensure easy access to servers for maintenance or upgrades.

Consider racks with lockable doors or panels to secure your equipment.

Look for removable or swiveling designs for convenient rear access. Build Quality and Durability: Choose racks made from sturdy materials like steel or aluminum.

Consider racks with reinforced frames and robust construction.

Look for racks with a weight capacity that matches your server's weight. Noise Reduction: Consider server racks with sound-dampening features.

Look for acoustic foam or soundproofing materials. Aesthetics: Choose a rack that blends well with your workspace decor.

Consider racks with sleek and professional designs.

Look for options that offer customizable colors or finishes.

Tips for Installation and Maintenance

Installing and maintaining your under desk server rack properly ensures optimal performance and longevity. Consider these tips:

Secure Mounting: Install the rack securely to the underside of your desk using appropriate mounting hardware.

Install the rack securely to the underside of your desk using appropriate mounting hardware. Manage Cable Clutter: Use cable management accessories to organize and route your cables efficiently.

Use cable management accessories to organize and route your cables efficiently. Regular Cleaning: Keep the rack and servers dust-free for better airflow and cooling.

Keep the rack and servers dust-free for better airflow and cooling. Systematic Labeling: Label your servers and cables for easy identification during maintenance or troubleshooting.

Label your servers and cables for easy identification during maintenance or troubleshooting. Adjustable Shelves: Invest in a rack with adjustable shelves to accommodate varying server sizes.

Invest in a rack with adjustable shelves to accommodate varying server sizes. Regular Inspections: Periodically inspect the rack for any signs of damage, loose connections, or faulty components.