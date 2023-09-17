13-best-monitor-wall-mount-for-2023

Are you searching for the perfect monitor wall mount to enhance your workspace in 2023? Look no further as we bring you the 13 Best Monitor Wall Mount options that are sure to meet your requirements. Whether you're a professional looking for improved ergonomics or a gaming enthusiast wanting to create the ultimate setup, this list has got you covered. From sleek designs to versatile features, these top-rated monitor wall mounts deliver both style and functionality. Get ready to transform your space with these innovative options for 2023.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The MOUNT PRO Single Monitor Wall Mount is a versatile and ergonomic solution for computer screens. With its full motion adjustments, you can easily tilt, swivel, and rotate your monitor to achieve the optimal viewing angle and reduce strain on your neck and back. It is compatible with a wide range of computer screen sizes and supports monitors weighing 2.2-17.6lbs. By mounting your monitor on the wall, you can free up valuable desktop space. The integrated cable management system keeps cords organized and out of sight. This monitor mount features an advanced gas spring system for flexibility and stability. It is easy to assemble and can be installed on both wood stud and solid concrete walls. With its sleek black design, this monitor wall mount is a practical and stylish addition to any workspace.

Key Features Full motion adjustments for optimal viewing angle

Wide compatibility with various screen sizes and weights

Frees up desktop space

Integrated cable management system

Advanced gas spring system for flexibility and stability

Easy assembly and installation on different wall types Specifications Color: Black

Size: Single Monitor Wall Mount

Pros Flexible and ergonomic adjustments

Durable gas spring system Easy to assemble and install Cons Monitor connection may be loose for cheaper monitors

Monitor connection may be loose for cheaper monitors Monitor rotation adjustment could be better

The MOUNT PRO Single Monitor Wall Mount offers a practical and ergonomic solution for computer screens. With its full motion adjustments, wide compatibility, and space-saving design, it is a versatile choice for any workspace. The advanced gas spring system provides flexibility and stability, while the integrated cable management system keeps cords organized. Although there may be some minor issues with monitor connection and rotation adjustment, the overall performance and ease of use make this wall mount a great investment. Whether you need to optimize your viewing angle or free up desktop space, the MOUNT PRO Single Monitor Wall Mount is a reliable and stylish choice.

Overall Score: 9/10

The WALI TV Wall Mount Articulating LCD Monitor is a full motion wall mount designed for most 13 to 32-inch LED TV flat panel screens. With its adjustable tilt, swivel, and rotation, it offers enhanced viewing flexibility. The mount is easy to install and can be mounted on various wall types. It also helps save space by placing the TV just 2 inches from the wall. The package includes all the necessary mounting hardware and comes with experienced customer support. Overall, this wall mount is a reliable choice for those looking to enhance their TV viewing experience.

Key Features Compatibility: Fits most 13 to 32 inch flat panel displays

Fully Adjustable: Offers tilt, swivel, and rotation

Space Save: TV placed just 2 inches from the wall

Installation: Can be mounted on various wall types

Package includes: Mount, hardware, and user manual Specifications Color: Black

Dimensions: 9.00L x 6.00W x 2.00H

Size: 13 – 30 Inch TV

Pros Wide compatibility with various TV sizes

Difficulty tightening the tilt nut Limited range of motion for some users

The WALI TV Wall Mount Articulating LCD Monitor is a cost-effective option for enhancing your TV viewing experience. With its wide compatibility, full motion capabilities, and space-saving design, it offers great value for the price. The installation is relatively easy, although tightening the tilt nut may require some effort. The mount is sturdy and well-constructed, providing a secure hold for your TV. However, it’s important to note that the range of motion may be limited for some users. Overall, if you’re looking for an affordable and reliable wall mount for your 13 to 32-inch TV, this product is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket is a versatile and sturdy wall mount that is suitable for TVs and monitors ranging from 13 to 42 inches. It has a max weight capacity of 44 lbs and supports VESA patterns up to 200x200mm. The mount offers full motion capabilities, allowing for optimal viewing with its +9°/-11° tilt, 90° swivel, and 360° rotation. It extends up to 14.59 inches and retracts to 2.7 inches, saving space in the room. The installation is made easy with step-by-step instructions and all necessary hardware provided. This wall mount is constructed from high-quality steel materials and comes with a 5-year friendly customer service warranty.

Key Features Compatible with various TV brands and sizes

Full motion for optimal viewing

Ideal for large computer monitors

Easy installation with provided instructions and hardware

Constructed from high-quality steel materials

5-year friendly customer service warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 9.61Lx6.22Wx2.40H

Size: 13"-42" Full Motion TV Monitor Mount

Pros Versatile and sturdy design

Durable construction 5-year warranty for added peace of mind Cons May not be suitable for multiple monitors

May not be suitable for multiple monitors Arms might not offer enough extension for larger TVs

The Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket by Pipishell is an excellent choice for those looking to optimize their viewing experience. With its full motion capabilities, easy installation, and durable construction, it provides great value for the price. While it excels with single monitor setups and smaller TVs, it may not be the best option for mounting multiple monitors or larger screens. Overall, this wall mount offers versatility, convenience, and a clean, clutter-free environment. Whether you’re enjoying your favorite shows or working on your computer, this mount enhances your viewing experience and improves your posture. With the added bonus of a 5-year warranty, you can purchase this product with confidence.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The TV Wall Mount by XINLEI is the perfect solution for mounting your 13-30 inch LED, LCD, and Plasma TVs. With its full motion capabilities, you can easily swivel, tilt, and rotate your TV to achieve the perfect viewing angle. The mount is compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm and can be easily installed on concrete walls or wood studs. Its removable TV plate allows for single-person installation, and its durable steel construction ensures lifetime use. The package includes the TV wall mount, hardware kit, and user manual. Customers have praised its sturdiness, ease of installation, and value for money. However, some have mentioned difficulties with adjusting the TV angle. Overall, the TV Wall Mount by XINLEI is a reliable and affordable option for smaller TVs.

Key Features -TV Wall Mount – ideal for most 13" to 30" LED, LCD, and Plasma TVs

-Full motion – 180° swivel, ±15° tilt, 360° rotate

-Compatibility – compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm

-Features – removable TV plate for single-person installation, durable steel construction

-Package – 1×TV wall mount, 1×hardware kit, 1×user manual Specifications Color: 13-30Inch Black

Size: 13-30 Inch

Pros Stout and easy to install

Fits perfectly Works as expected and more Cons Adjustment for TV angle is difficult

Adjustment for TV angle is difficult Wrench provided does not fit well

The TV Wall Mount by XINLEI offers a convenient and affordable solution for mounting 13-30 inch TVs. Its full motion capabilities and compatibility with different VESA sizes allow for versatile positioning and optimal viewing angles. The mount’s sturdy construction and easy installation make it a reliable choice for enhancing your TV-watching experience. While some customers have faced challenges with adjusting the TV angle, the overall consensus praises the mount’s performance and value for money. If you’re looking for a reliable, budget-friendly TV wall mount, the XINLEI TV Wall Mount is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Mount-It! MI-2829 Small TV Monitor Wall Mount is the perfect solution for mounting your computer screen or television. It is compatible with screens ranging from 19 to 25 inches and can support a weight of up to 44 pounds. The VESA wall mount has a low-profile design, sitting only 2.4 inches away from the wall, and allows for 12 degrees of downward tilt and 30 degrees of swivel. Installation is quick and easy with all necessary hardware included, and it only requires a single stud on the wall. With US-based customer support and a 5-year warranty, this wall mount is a reliable choice for your TV or monitor.

Key Features Fits 19-25 inch screens with 44lb capacity

Low-profile design with 12-degree downward tilt and 30-degree swivel

Compatible with any brand of TV or PC monitor

Easy installation with all mounting hardware included

US-based customer support with 5-year warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.10Lx5.10Wx2.70H

Size: Small

Pros Strong and sturdy construction

Strong and sturdy construction Versatile compatibility with various screen sizes

Versatile compatibility with various screen sizes Easy and quick installation process Cons

The Mount-It! MI-2829 Small TV Monitor Wall Mount is a reliable and versatile option for securely mounting your TV or computer monitor. With its low-profile design, tilt and swivel capabilities, and compatibility with a wide range of screen sizes, this wall mount provides flexibility and convenience. The easy installation process and included mounting hardware make setup a breeze. Additionally, the strong and sturdy construction ensures that your screen will be held safely in place. Overall, this wall mount offers great value for the price and is backed by US-based customer support and a 5-year warranty. Whether you need to mount a TV or monitor, the Mount-It! MI-2829 Small TV Monitor Wall Mount is an excellent choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Suptek TV Wall Mount is an adjustable and articulating wall mount designed for 15-32 inch LED, LCD monitors. With its full motion capabilities, including 360° rotation, 180° swivel, and ±20° tilt, you can easily find the perfect viewing angle. The mount is compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm, making it suitable for most TVs. Its durable steel construction ensures lifetime use, and the removable TV plate allows for easy installation. The package includes the TV wall mount, velcro cable ties, installation kit, and a user manual. Overall, the Suptek TV Wall Mount offers great value for money and is perfect for small to medium-sized TVs.

Key Features Ideal for most 15" to 32" LED, LCD, and Plasma TVs

360° rotation, 180° swivel, ±20° tilt

Compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm

Durable steel construction

Removable TV plate for easy installation Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 9.65Lx2.36Wx7.01H

Size: 15-32"

Pros Inexpensive and easy to install

Solid mount with great design and high quality build Sturdy and adaptable to various viewing positions Cons Mount may swing out of position if not properly leveled

Mount may swing out of position if not properly leveled Mounting hardware may need to be replaced for better stability

The Suptek TV Wall Mount is a reliable and affordable choice for mounting small to medium-sized TVs. With its full motion capabilities and compatibility with VESA standards, it offers great flexibility in finding the perfect viewing angle. The durable steel construction ensures long-term use, and the removable TV plate allows for easy installation. However, it is important to ensure proper leveling to prevent the mount from swinging out of position. Overall, this wall mount provides excellent value for money and is a solid option for enhancing your TV viewing experience.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The MOUNT PRO Dual Monitor Wall Mount is a versatile and practical solution for freeing up desk space in your home or office. With full motion adjustments, it offers a wide range of tilt, swivel, and rotation options for optimal viewing angles. The gas spring arm system provides flexibility and stability, accommodating monitors from 13 to 32 inches and weighing up to 17.6lbs. It is compatible with VESA patterns of 75x75mm and 100x100mm. The mount is easy to assemble and can be installed on both wood stud and solid concrete walls. It also features an integrated cable management system to keep cords organized and out of sight. Overall, this dual monitor wall mount provides a reliable and space-saving solution for improving your work setup.

Key Features Full motion adjustments with tilt, swivel, and rotation options

Wide compatibility with 13-32 inch screens and VESA patterns

Gas spring arm system for flexibility and stability

Easy assembly and installation on wood stud or solid concrete walls

Integrated cable management system for organization Specifications Color: Black

Size: Dual Monitor Wall Mount

Pros Wide range of motion adjustments for optimal viewing angles

Easy to assemble and install Integrated cable management system keeps cords organized Cons May require additional mounting hardware for optimal security

May require additional mounting hardware for optimal security Wall mount plate system could be larger for better load distribution

Wall mount plate system could be larger for better load distribution Upper mounting screw inserts can damage drywall if no studs are available

The MOUNT PRO Dual Monitor Wall Mount offers a practical and efficient solution for decluttering your desk space. With its full motion adjustments, wide compatibility, and integrated cable management system, it provides a reliable and ergonomic setup for your dual monitors. The gas spring arm system ensures flexibility and stability, while the easy assembly and installation process make it a convenient choice. Although some users may encounter issues with the wall mount plate system and the need for additional mounting hardware, these can be overcome with proper precautions. Overall, this dual monitor wall mount delivers on its promises and is an excellent investment for improving your work or gaming setup.

Overall Score: 8/10

The UPGRAVITY Monitor Wall Mount is a versatile and ergonomic solution for mounting your computer monitor. It is designed to fit most LCD and LED flat screens and computer monitors up to 32 inches and 17.6 lbs. With its adjustable gas spring and full motion capabilities, this mount allows you to customize your screen angle and reduce strain on your neck, shoulders, and back. The integrated cable management system keeps your cords organized and out of sight, helping to free up valuable desk space. This wall mount comes with all the necessary hardware and instructions for easy installation. Backed by a 3-year warranty, the UPGRAVITY Monitor Wall Mount combines functionality, durability, and value for an enhanced viewing experience.

Key Features Wide compatibility for 17-32 inch flat/curved screens

Height adjustable gas spring for optimal viewing angle

Cable management system for a clutter-free workspace

Safe wall mount with all necessary hardware included

3-year warranty for peace of mind Specifications Color: Black

Pros Fits a wide range of screen sizes and weights

Easy and safe installation Backed by a 3-year warranty Cons May require additional adjustment for larger monitors

May require additional adjustment for larger monitors Cable management could be improved

Cable management could be improved Mounting only recommended on specific wall types

Overall, the UPGRAVITY Monitor Wall Mount is a reliable and affordable option for enhancing your workspace. It offers wide compatibility, adjustable positioning, and a sleek design that helps clear up valuable desk space. With its sturdy construction and included hardware, it provides a safe and stable mount for your monitor. While there may be some minor limitations with larger monitors and cable management, these are outweighed by the performance and value offered. Whether you’re a professional seeking ergonomic benefits or simply looking to maximize your productivity, the UPGRAVITY Monitor Wall Mount is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The MOUNTUP Single Monitor Wall Mount is a fully adjustable gas spring monitor arm that securely holds computer screens up to 32 inches. With a wide range of movement, this monitor mount allows for tilting, swiveling, height adjustment, and 360° rotation, helping users find an optimal ergonomic posture. Its sturdy construction and premium gas spring ensure smooth and easy movement. The mount is designed for wood studs, brick, and concrete walls, making it versatile for various mounting surfaces. It also saves space on your desk by securely holding your monitor on the wall. With clear instructions and all necessary mounting hardware included, installation is simple. With a customer rating of 4.6/5, this monitor wall mount offers a durable and efficient solution for organizing your workspace.

Key Features Universal Monitor Mount for screens up to 32 inches

Full Motion capability with tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and 360° rotation

Saves space on your desk by mounting the monitor on the wall

Sturdy construction with premium gas spring for smooth movement

Designed for wood studs, brick, and concrete walls

Comes with clear instructions and all necessary mounting hardware

Provides 3-year support from friendly customer service Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.76Lx8.66Wx14.57H

Pros Frees up a lot of desktop space

Wide range of motion adjustments Includes wire management system Cons Not suitable for drywall alone

The MOUNTUP Single Monitor Wall Mount offers a convenient and space-saving solution for organizing your workstation. With its sturdy construction and smooth movement, it provides a secure and ergonomic setup for your computer screen. The wide range of motion adjustments allow for optimal positioning, reducing strain on your neck and spine. Installation is straightforward, and the included wire management system helps keep your cables tidy. While there are some minor drawbacks, such as the limited range of motion and the incorrect VESA mounting screw length, overall, this wall mount offers great value for its price. If you’re in need of a reliable and efficient monitor mount, the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Wall Mount is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The VIVO Height Adjustable 17 to 32 inch Single Monitor Articulating Wall Mount is a versatile and ergonomic solution for your workstations. It fits screens ranging from 17” to 32” and supports a maximum weight of 17.6 lbs. With its simple height adjustment mechanism, you can easily raise or lower your monitor to your desired position. The mount allows for smooth articulation with tilt, swivel, rotation, and height adjustment features. It sits only 2” from the wall, saving valuable space on your desk. The VIVO wall mount comes with a sturdy steel design and is backed by a 3-year manufacturer warranty. Overall, it is a reliable and efficient solution for creating a clean and ergonomic display setup.

Key Features Fits 17” to 32” Screens

Simple Height Adjustment

Smooth Articulation

Low Profile

Sturdy Steel Design Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 4.50Lx2.00Wx9.50H

Pros Easy height adjustment

Ergonomic viewing angles Space-saving low profile design Cons No options for different lengths

No options for different lengths Plastic wall anchors feel brittle

Plastic wall anchors feel brittle No way to make mount swivels/joint stiffer

The VIVO Height Adjustable Single Monitor Articulating Wall Mount offers a reliable and efficient solution for creating a clean and ergonomic display setup. With its easy height adjustment mechanism and smooth articulation, it provides ergonomic viewing angles and increases comfort. The low profile design saves valuable desk space, while the sturdy steel construction ensures durability. However, it would be great if there were options for different lengths to accommodate various setups. The plastic wall anchors feel a bit brittle, but with careful installation, they should work fine. The inability to make the mount swivels/joint stiffer may be a drawback for some users. Overall, the VIVO wall mount is a worthy investment for those looking to optimize their workspace and enhance their ergonomic setup.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The VIVO Premium Aluminum Heavy Duty Monitor Arm is a versatile wall mount designed to hold ultrawide screens up to 49 inches in size and 44 lbs in weight. With a range of flexible motion options, including tilt, swivel, rotation, and height adjustment, this monitor arm offers exceptional adjustability. It's made with a premium aluminum construction and features useful built-in features such as a cable management system and a quick-release VESA plate for easy installation. This monitor arm is perfect for saving desk space and achieving an ideal viewing height. It comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty and is backed by friendly tech support.

Key Features Premium counterbalance wall mount with built-in features

Fits ultrawide screens up to 49 inches and 44 lbs

Fully adjustable for flexible motion

Saves desk space

Sturdy aluminum design with 3-year warranty Specifications Color: Black

Pros Nice range of motion

Quick installation Excellent cable management Cons Not suitable for very large screens extended too far out

Not suitable for very large screens extended too far out May not hold heavy monitors like the Samsung G9

Overall, the VIVO Premium Aluminum Heavy Duty Monitor Arm is an excellent choice for those looking to mount their ultrawide screens. It offers a wide range of adjustability and the sturdy aluminum design ensures durability. The quick-release VESA plate and cable management system add convenience to the installation process. While it may not be suitable for extremely large or heavy monitors, it performs well for smaller to mid-sized screens. With its sleek look and space-saving design, this monitor arm is a practical and stylish addition to any workstation. Whether for office use or gaming setups, the VIVO Premium Aluminum Heavy Duty Monitor Arm provides a reliable and ergonomic solution.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Mount-It! Small TV Monitor Wall Mount is a versatile and easy-to-install mount that is suitable for LED/LCD screens ranging from 13 to 32 inches in size. With a slim and low-profile design, this mount is only 1.75 inches away from the wall, providing a sleek and uncluttered look. It features a quick release function that allows for easy installation and removal of the mounting bracket. The mount also offers a tilt range of +5 degrees upward and -15 degrees downward for optimal viewing angles. With all the necessary hardware, tools, and instructions included, this mount can be installed in minutes. Additionally, it comes with a 5-year warranty and a responsive customer support team. Overall, this mount provides a convenient and secure solution for mounting small TV monitors.

Key Features Universal TV Mount: Fits 13-32 inch LED/LCD screens

Quick Release function for easy installation and removal

Slim tilting design with +5/-15 degrees tilt range

Easy installation with all necessary hardware

5-year warranty and responsive customer support Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.60Lx5.50Wx2.70H

Pros Versatile and suitable for various screen sizes

Offers a tilt range for optimal viewing angles 5-year warranty and responsive customer support Cons Limited range of rotation for tilting

Limited range of rotation for tilting Difficult to access the top screw for mounting

Difficult to access the top screw for mounting No leeway in mounting holes for leveling adjustment

No leeway in mounting holes for leveling adjustment Not compatible with all TV models

The Mount-It! Small TV Monitor Wall Mount is a reliable and user-friendly option for mounting small TV monitors. Its slim and low-profile design provides a sleek look, while the quick release function ensures easy installation and removal. With a tilt range for optimal viewing angles and all necessary hardware included, this mount offers convenience and versatility. The 5-year warranty and responsive customer support further enhance its value. However, the limited range of rotation for tilting and the challenges in accessing the top screw for mounting are minor drawbacks. Overall, this mount is a great choice for those looking to mount smaller TV monitors securely and efficiently.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Mounting Dream UL Listed Full Motion Monitor Wall Mount TV Bracket is a versatile and sturdy mount that is perfect for 10-26 inch LED and LCD flat screen TVs and monitors. With a maximum weight capacity of 33lbs and a VESA/mounting hole spacing of 100x100mm, this mount is compatible with a wide range of TVs and monitors. It features a swivel articulating arm that allows for easy adjustment and viewing angle customization. The mount also has a space-saving design, with the ability to tilt up and down to reduce glare and retract back to just 2.6 inches from the wall. Installation is made easy with pre-labeled bags of hardware and a rotation feature for post-installation adjustment. With its sturdy construction and excellent customer service, the Mounting Dream UL Listed Full Motion Monitor Wall Mount TV Bracket is a great choice for anyone looking to mount their TV or monitor.

Key Features -TV Mount Compatibility: Fits most 10-26" TVs and monitors

-Space Saving: Tilts and swivels for optimal viewing

-Easy Installation: Includes pre-labeled hardware and rotation feature

-Safety & Stability: Sturdy construction with robot welding

-World Class Customer Service: Backed by 10-year support Specifications Dimension: 7.72Lx13.66Wx7.48H

Size: For 10-26" TV

Pros Versatile and sturdy

Space-saving design Excellent customer service Cons Limited up-down range of motion

The Mounting Dream UL Listed Full Motion Monitor Wall Mount TV Bracket is a fantastic choice for anyone in need of a reliable and versatile mount for their 10-26 inch TV or monitor. With its sturdy construction, easy installation, and excellent customer service, this mount offers great value for its affordable price. While it may have a limited up-down range of motion, it more than makes up for it with its space-saving design and ability to tilt and swivel. Overall, this mount provides a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience, making it a highly recommended option for anyone looking to mount their TV or monitor.

Buyer's Guide: Monitor Wall Mount

Whether you're looking to save desk space, achieve a comfortable viewing angle, or simply enhance the aesthetics of your workspace, a monitor wall mount can be a great addition to your setup. With so many options available in the market, it's important to choose the right one that suits your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we've put together this comprehensive buyer's guide on monitor wall mounts. Let's dive in!

Benefits of Using a Monitor Wall Mount

Maximizes Desk Space: By mounting your monitor on the wall, you can free up valuable desk space for other important items.

Ergonomic Viewing: Wall-mounted monitors allow for easy adjustment of height, tilt, and swivel angles, enabling you to achieve a comfortable viewing position.

Increased Productivity: With a monitor wall mount, you can position your screen at eye level, reducing strain on your neck and eyes, resulting in improved focus and productivity.

Improved Aesthetics: Mounting your monitor on the wall creates a clean and organized look for your workspace, reducing cable clutter and creating a sleek and modern appearance.

Considerations When Choosing a Monitor Wall Mount

Compatibility: Ensure that the wall mount you choose is compatible with your monitor's size, weight, and VESA mounting pattern. Most mounts support a range of screen sizes and have weight limits clearly specified. Adjustability: Look for a wall mount that offers a wide range of adjustments such as tilt, swivel, and height. This will allow you to find the most comfortable viewing angle and minimize glare. Installation: Consider whether you want a wall mount that requires drilling into the wall or one that uses a mounting bracket. The method of installation can impact stability and ease of setup. Cable Management: Check if the wall mount offers built-in cable management features such as clips or channels to keep your cables neat and organized. Sturdiness and Durability: Look for a mount made from high-quality materials that can securely hold your monitor without wobbling or sagging over time. Ease of Use: Consider the ease of adjusting the monitor's position and the accessibility of ports and buttons on the monitor once it's mounted.

Types of Monitor Wall Mounts

Fixed Wall Mounts: These mounts hold your monitor in a fixed position and offer no adjustments. They are the most basic and affordable option but provide limited flexibility. Tilting Wall Mounts: These mounts allow you to tilt the monitor up and down. They are ideal if you need to adjust the viewing angle to reduce glare or accommodate different sitting positions. Swivel Articulating Wall Mounts: These mounts offer the most flexibility, allowing you to tilt, swivel, and extend your monitor. They are perfect for multi-user environments or if you need to share your screen with colleagues.