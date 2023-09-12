Introducing the ultimate guide for tech enthusiasts and Android users alike: "13 Amazing Long Android Charger Cable for 2023." In this comprehensive article, we will delve into the world of charging cables, specifically designed for Android devices, and explore the top 13 options for those in need of longer cables in the year 2023. As our reliance on smartphones and tablets increases, having a reliable and durable charger cable is essential for uninterrupted connectivity and convenience. Discover the latest offerings in the market and find the perfect long Android charger cable to suit your needs in this informative and up-to-date content.

Overall Score: 8/10

The USB Type C Charger Cable from Cabepow is an extra long, 10ft (3m) phone charging cord that supports fast charging and data transfer. With USB 2.0 3A fast charging, this cable provides safe and high-speed charging, with a charging speed increase of 40%. It can also be used for data syncing between devices. The cable features spring protection to improve durability, with a bending test rating of over 10,000 times. Its extended length makes it convenient for use at home, in the office, or in the car. It is compatible with various USB-C devices, including Samsung Galaxy, LG, Huawei, Google Nexus, OnePlus, ZTE, Moto, HTC, Nokia, Asus, and Lenovo. The package includes 2 cables and comes with a welcome guide and friendly customer service.

Key Features USB 2.0 3A Fast Charging

Spring Protection

Extended Length

Compatible With

What You Get Specifications Color: Gold

Dimension: 6.26Lx3.11Wx0.39H

Size: 10ft

Pros Fast charging and data transfer

Compatible with many USB-C devices Comes with 2 cables and customer service Cons Not braided for added durability

Not braided for added durability May not last as long as claimed

The Cabepow USB Type C Charger Cable offers convenience with its extra long 10ft length, allowing users to charge their devices anywhere and anytime. With fast charging and data transfer capabilities, it is a reliable option for various USB-C devices. The spring protection ensures durability, although it is not braided for added toughness. Customers appreciate the value of getting 2 cables in one pack, along with friendly customer service. However, there are some concerns about its longevity and potential for shortages. Overall, this cable provides a practical solution for those in need of a longer charging cord.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Extra Long Micro USB Cable is a 10ft durable and fast charging cord designed for Android and Samsung Galaxy devices. With its extra-long length, you can easily charge your devices from a comfortable distance. It features wide compatibility with various devices including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, Huawei, LG, HTC, Nexus, Sony, Xbox One, and PS4 controllers. The cable supports fast charging and data transfer with its 5V/2.4A current and 480Mbps transfer rate. Its strong nylon-braided jacket ensures durability and tangle-free usage, while the 3D aluminum alloy connector provides a secure and solid connection. Overall, this micro USB cable is a reliable and convenient option for charging your devices.

Key Features Extra long 3M Micro USB Cable

Micro USB Wide Compatibility

Fast Charging and Sync

Strong Nylon-braided Charger Cord

3D Aluminum Alloy Connector Specifications Color: Midnight green

Size: 10 feet

Pros Extra long length for convenience

Durable nylon-braided jacket Secure and solid 3D aluminum alloy connector Cons Not compatible with i Phone or USB Type-C devices

Not compatible with i Phone or USB Type-C devices No wall adapter included

The Extra Long Micro USB Cable is a reliable and durable option for charging Android and Samsung Galaxy devices. Its extra-long length allows for convenient charging from a distance, and its wide compatibility ensures its usage with various devices. The fast charging and data transfer capabilities make it efficient, while the durable nylon-braided jacket and 3D aluminum alloy connector enhance its longevity. However, it’s important to note that it is not compatible with iPhone or USB Type-C devices and doesn’t come with a wall adapter. Overall, this micro USB cable is a worthwhile purchase for those in need of a reliable and long-lasting charging solution.

Overall Score: 9/10

The 10FT Long Android Charger Cable is a fast charging USB to micro USB cable that is compatible with various devices, including Amazon Kindle, Android smartphones, Samsung tablets, PS4 accessories, cameras, and more. With its USB 2.0 A-Male to Micro B Cable, it supports high-speed data transmission of up to 480-Mbps. The cable is incredibly durable and strong, thanks to its hard and soft PVC connectors and reinforced stress points. Its 10 feet length provides convenience in various situations. The cable also ensures high-quality charging and syncing of devices. Additionally, it comes with a gift box and warranty policy, making it a great gift option. The product has received positive customer ratings and reviews, with an average rating of 4.5/5.

Key Features Micro-USB Cable Fast Charger 10ft USB 2.0 Cable

High Speed Cell Phone Charger Micro USB Power Cable

Incredibly Durable and Strong Phone Charger Cord Android Charging Cable

High Quality Charge and Sync Cable USB Android Cable Micro USB cords

What You Get and Warranty Policy Specifications Color: 01-White

Dimension: 6.70Lx4.10Wx0.60H

Size: 10 feet

Pros Extra long 10ft cable

Thicker gauge wire for maximum charging speed Comes with a gift box and warranty Cons No specific cons mentioned by reviewers

The 10FT Long Android Charger Cable offers a reliable and convenient charging solution for various devices. With its extra-long length, fast charging capabilities, and durability, it proves to be a reliable choice. The high customer ratings and positive reviews further validate its performance. Whether you need to charge your Kindle, smartphone, or other compatible devices, this cable has got you covered. Its affordable price, gift box packaging, and warranty policy make it an attractive choice as well. Overall, the 10FT Long Android Charger Cable is a highly recommended product for anyone in need of a reliable and long-lasting charging cable.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Micro USB Cable from DEEGO is a durable and fast charger cord designed for Android devices. With its extra-long length of 10ft and 6ft, it provides convenience and flexibility in charging your devices. The cable is compatible with a wide range of Android devices, including Samsung Galaxy, LG, HTC, Motorola, Huawei, Sony, and more. It supports fast charging and data transfer with a transmission speed of 480Mbps and a charging speed of up to 2.4A. The cable is made with high-quality PVC jacket for enhanced durability and flexibility. It also features reinforced powerline and a compact, heat-resistant aluminum connector for a secure connection. Available in a pack of 2, this Micro USB Cable is perfect for home, office, travel, and more.

Key Features UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY with most Android devices

FAST CHARGING & SYNC up to 2.4A

DURABLE & FLEXIBLE with tangle-free design

EXTRA LONG & CONVENIENT 10ft+6ft lengths

STURDY & PERFECT FIT with reinforced powerline and secure connector Specifications Color: Black&White

Dimension: 7.99Lx4.80Wx0.98H

Size: 6feet&10feet

Pros Universal compatibility with a wide range of Android devices

Extra-long lengths for convenience Sturdy with reinforced powerline and secure connector Cons Some users reported the cable stopped working within a few weeks

The DEEGO Micro USB Cable is a reliable and affordable option for charging and syncing your Android devices. With its fast charging capabilities and extra-long lengths, it offers convenience and flexibility in various settings. The durable construction and perfect fit ensure a secure connection and a longer lifespan. While there have been reports of some cables not lasting long, the overall customer satisfaction and positive reviews indicate that this product provides excellent value for its price. Whether you need a replacement cable or want to have additional chargers in different places, the DEEGO Micro USB Cable is a practical choice.

Overall Score: 8/10

The USB C Cable 10ft 3 Pack USB C Charger Cable is a fast-charging and syncing cable compatible with various devices. It supports quick charge up to 5V/3A, providing a 40% increase in charging speed. With a data syncing speed of up to 480Mb/s, you can easily transfer files between devices. The cable is made of strong fiber, offering durability and flexibility. It can withstand 10000+ bending tests and is tangle-free. The premium aluminum housing adds further durability, while the nylon braiding enhances the cable's lifespan. With its 10ft length, you can conveniently charge your devices from a distance. This USB C cable is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20/S10, LG V30, MacBook, Google Pixel, and more.

Key Features Fast Charging and Syncing

Durable and Tangle-free USB C Cord

Wide Compatibility Phone Charger C Type

Extra long: 10FT

What You Get Specifications Color: Black Blue Red

Size: 10ft

Pros Supports quick charge up to 5V/3A

Extra long cable for convenience Responsive customer support Cons May overheat in some cases

May overheat in some cases Requires correct plug orientation for proper functionality

Requires correct plug orientation for proper functionality Relatively slower charging speed

The USB C Cable 10ft 3 Pack USB C Charger Cable offers fast charging and syncing capabilities along with durability and flexibility. With its 10ft length, it provides added convenience for charging devices from a distance. The cable is compatible with a wide range of USB Type-C devices, making it a versatile choice. While it may have some minor drawbacks such as potential overheating and the need for correct plug orientation, overall, it offers good value for its price. If you’re looking for a reliable USB C cable for your devices, this product is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The DEEGO Micro USB Cable is a 15ft extra-long charging cord that is compatible with various devices including PS4 controllers, Android smartphones, Kindle Fire tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and more. With its universal compatibility, you can easily charge and sync your devices. The cable is designed for faster charging and data transfer, allowing you to enjoy faster charge speeds than standard cables. It is also built to last with its durable construction and 10000+ bend lifespan. The stainless steel head ensures a secure connection, while the environmentally-friendly PVC jacket adds flexibility and prevents tangling. Whether you're at home, in the office, or traveling, this 15ft cable provides the perfect solution for hard-to-reach USB ports. Overall, the DEEGO Micro USB Cable is a reliable and convenient choice for all your charging and syncing needs.

Key Features Universal compatibility with various devices

Extra-long 15ft cable for convenience

Faster charging and data transfer

Durable construction with 10000+ bend lifespan

Secure connection with stainless steel head

Flexible and tangle-free PVC jacket Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 7.00Lx3.90Wx0.70H

Size: 15 feet

Pros Compatible with a wide range of devices

Secure and tight connection Flexible and tangle-free design Cons Delivery of the product may be delayed

Delivery of the product may be delayed Product description not available in all languages

The DEEGO Micro USB Cable is an excellent choice for those in need of an extra-long charging cable. Its universal compatibility allows you to charge and sync various devices effortlessly. The 15ft length is perfect for situations where you need to charge from a distance. With faster charging and data transfer speeds, you can save time and enjoy uninterrupted usage. The cable’s durability ensures a long lifespan, while the stainless steel head provides a secure connection. The flexible and tangle-free design adds convenience to your charging experience. Despite potential delivery delays and limited language options for product description, the DEEGO Micro USB Cable is a reliable and convenient solution for your charging needs.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Kithumi Micro USB Cable 10 Ft 3 Pack is a set of durable and efficient charging cables for Android devices. With a length of 10 feet and a high-speed charging capability of up to 2.4A, these cables are perfect for quick charge devices and tablets. The nylon tangle-free design and premium braided cable ensure durability and longevity. Compatible with various Android cell phones and devices, including Samsung Galaxy models, these cables offer universal compatibility. The Kithumi Micro USB Cable 10 Ft 3 Pack is a reliable and affordable option for all your charging needs.

Key Features Kithumi 3Pack 10 ft Micro usb cable

High Speed Charge & Data Sync

Universal Compatibility

Nylon Tangle-free Design

Ideal for Android devices Specifications Color: Black

Size: 10 Foot

Pros Fast charging capability

Durable and tangle-free design Compatible with various Android devices Cons Length may be longer than expected for some users

The Kithumi Micro USB Cable 10 Ft 3 Pack is an excellent choice for anyone in need of reliable and fast charging cables for their Android devices. With its long 10-foot length, it offers convenience and flexibility in charging. The high-speed charging capability and universal compatibility make it suitable for a wide range of devices. The durable nylon braided design ensures longevity and tangle-free use. While the length may be longer than expected for some users, the overall quality and performance of these cables are commendable. With the affordable price point, it is a practical investment for anyone looking for durable and efficient charging cables.

Overall Score: 8/10

The KAHEAUM 10FT Long Android Charger Cable is a high-quality USB to Micro USB cable designed for fast charging. It is compatible with various devices, including Amazon Kindle, Echo Dot, Android smartphones, Samsung tablets, LG phones, and more. With its fast data transmission speed of up to 480 Mbps, this cable ensures quick charging and efficient syncing. It is also incredibly durable, thanks to its reinforced stress points and high-quality PVC material. The 10-feet length provides flexibility and convenience, allowing you to use your device even while charging. Additionally, it comes with a gift box and offers a warranty policy. Overall, this cable offers excellent performance and durability for all your charging needs.

Key Features Micro-USB Cable Fast Charger 10ft USB 2.0 Cable

High Speed Micro USB Cable 10ft Cell Phone Charger

Incredibly Durable and Strong Phone Charger Cord Android Charging Cable

High Quality Charge and Sync Cable USB Android Cable

What You Get and Warranty Policy: 1PCS 10ft white 2.0 micro usb cable Specifications Color: 01-White

Size: 10 feet

Pros Fast charging and data transmission

Compatible with various devices Comes with a gift box and warranty policy Cons Some users experienced issues with loose connection after long-term use

The KAHEAUM 10FT Long Android Charger Cable offers great value with its fast charging, durable construction, and convenient 10-feet length. It is compatible with a wide range of devices and ensures efficient data transmission. The reinforced stress points and high-quality PVC material enhance its durability, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. The cable’s white color and gift box packaging add a touch of elegance, while the warranty policy provides peace of mind. Although some users reported issues with a loose connection after extended use, overall, this cable delivers on its promises and is a worthwhile investment for anyone in need of a reliable and long-lasting charging solution.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Samsung S23 Ultra USB Type C Cable is a fast charging USB C cable compatible with various devices such as Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Moto, and more. It features a 10ft length for convenient use and allows for both fast charging and data sync. The cable is made of durable nylon braided material and is designed to withstand over 10000+ test bending. With its 3-pack bundle, it provides sufficient charging cables for your needs. The Samsung S23 Ultra USB Type C Cable is a reliable and long-lasting option for anyone in need of fast charging and data transfer capabilities.

Key Features USB C Compatibility

Fast Charging and Data Sync

Extra Durable & Safety

10FT USB C Cable

What You Get Specifications Color: White+Blue+Roserd

Size: 10ft USB C Cable

Pros Fast charging and data transfer capabilities

Long 10ft length for convenience 3-pack bundle for sufficient charging cables Cons Quality issues reported by some users

Quality issues reported by some users One cable stopped working after a few months

The Samsung S23 Ultra USB Type C Cable is a reliable option for fast charging and data transfer. Its nylon braided material adds durability, and the 10ft length provides convenience for usage. However, there have been reports of quality issues, with some cables not working properly after a few months. Overall, if you are in need of long and durable charging cables, this product is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The [4Pack/6FT] USB Type C to USB A Cable is a high-quality charging cable that offers fast charging and data transfer speeds. With its wide compatibility, it works with various Samsung Galaxy models, Google Pixel, Moto, Oneplus, ZTE, and more. The 6ft length of the cables provides convenience in different situations, whether you're in the car, office, or at home. The pack includes four cables in different colors, ensuring that you always have a cable on hand. The cables are durable with braided cords and come with a worry-free 1-year warranty. Overall, these USB Type C to USB A cables are reliable, functional, and stylish.

Key Features WIDELY COMPATIBILITY – USB C port charger powerline

QUICK CHARGE – 【Upgraded】 premium technology

CONVENIENT USB C – These long cords

WHAT YOU GET – 4* USB Type-C to USB-A Cables

【PLEASE NOTE】 – This is a USB-A to USB-C port cable Specifications Color: Multicolor

Size: 6 Feet

Pros Highly compatible with various devices

Durable with braided cords Comes with a worry-free 1-year warranty Cons Not compatible with i Phone or Android micro port phones

Not compatible with i Phone or Android micro port phones May not work with all devices

The [4Pack/6FT] USB Type C to USB A Cable is a reliable and functional charging cable that delivers fast charging and data transfer capabilities. Its wide compatibility ensures that it works with various Samsung Galaxy models, Google Pixel, Moto, Oneplus, ZTE, and more. The 6ft length of the cables provides convenience in different situations, making it easy to charge your devices even when they are far away. The pack of four cables in different colors adds a touch of style and organization. Overall, these cables are durable with their braided cords and come with a worry-free 1-year warranty, making them an excellent choice for anyone in need of high-quality USB Type C to USB A cables.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Micro USB Charger Cable is a durable and extra long USB 2.0 charge cord that is compatible with various Android, Windows, smartphones, and tablets. With a length of 15ft, it provides extra reach for charging and syncing devices, playing games, and replaces original or broken cables. The double-braided nylon exterior and laser-welded connectors ensure superior toughness, while the customized micro connector fits securely in most phones, even with protective cases. The cable features a 8000+ bend lifespan and supports high-speed charging and data transfers. It is also compact and ultra-thick, with gold tipped connectors for optimal conductivity. This pack includes 1 15ft Micro USB to USB-A 2.0 cable, perfect for hard-to-reach USB ports and out-of-sight wall chargers.

Key Features Extra long 15ft cable for hard-to-reach places

Compatible with most Android and Windows devices

Double-braided nylon exterior and laser-welded connectors for toughness

Supports high-speed charging and data transfers

Compact and ultra-thick design with gold tipped connectors Specifications Color: Blue

Size: 15 Feet

Pros Extra long cable provides flexibility

Fast charging and data transfer speeds Compact and secure connectors Cons May not fit tightly for all phone models

May not fit tightly for all phone models Limited color options

The Micro USB Charger Cable is a reliable and durable option for those in need of a longer cable for charging and syncing devices. Its extra length makes it ideal for hard-to-reach places, and its double-braided nylon exterior ensures durability. The cable is compatible with most Android and Windows devices, providing convenience and versatility. It supports high-speed charging and data transfers, making it efficient and reliable. While some users may experience a slightly loose fit with certain phone models, the overall performance and quality of the cable make it a great choice. With its affordable price and excellent customer reviews, the Micro USB Charger Cable is a recommended option for those in need of a durable and extra long charging cable.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Experience the convenience and flexibility of the etguuds USB C Cable. With its extra-long 15ft length, you can easily charge and use your phone, laptop, or game controller wherever you are. The cable supports fast charging and data sync, allowing you to quickly transfer files and power up your devices. Its superior nylon braided jacket design and durable connectors ensure lasting performance. The cable is widely compatible with various devices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, LG phones, Motorola devices, and Google Pixel. Enjoy the freedom of a longer cable with the etguuds USB C Cable.

Key Features 15ft Extra Long and Convenience

Fast Charging & Data Sync

12X Durable & Solid

Wide Compatibility Specifications Color: Blue

Size: 15ft

Pros Extra-long length provides convenience

Durable and solid construction Wide compatibility with various devices Cons May not be compatible with all devices

The etguuds USB C Cable is a reliable and convenient choice for those who need an extra-long charging cable. Its 15ft length allows for flexibility and freedom, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. The fast charging and data sync capabilities ensure efficient and quick transfers. The durable construction and wide compatibility make it a versatile option for different devices. However, it’s important to note that compatibility may vary depending on the device. Overall, if you’re in need of a reliable and long-lasting USB C cable, the etguuds USB C Cable is a great choice.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

The Micro USB Cable, 3Pack 10FT Android Charger Cable is a long nylon braided sync and fast charging cord. It is compatible with various Android and Windows phones, tablets, and other devices. With its extra long length and high-speed sync capabilities, this cable allows for convenient data transfer and fast charging. The premium nylon braided cable is durable, flexible, and tangle-free, making it ideal for everyday use. The package includes three 10ft cables and comes with 18-month friendly customer service. With a customer rating of 4.5/5, users have praised its fast charging capabilities and overall durability. It is an excellent choice for those in need of a reliable and long-lasting charging cable.

Key Features 📱UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY with most Android and Windows devices

Hoblaze Perfect 10ft(3M) 3pack length for convenient use

High-speed sync and fast charging capabilities

Premium nylon braided cable for durability and flexibility

Package includes 3 Micro USB cables and 18-month customer service Specifications Color: Blue

Dimension: 118.11Lx0.12Wx0.12H

Size: 10ft

Pros Fast charging capabilities

Durable and tangle-free Compatible with various devices Cons May not charge older phones or batteries

May not charge older phones or batteries Thin cable with low durability

The Micro USB Cable, 3Pack 10FT Android Charger Cable is a reliable and durable charging solution for anyone in need of an extra-long cable. Its fast charging capabilities and compatibility with various devices make it a convenient choice. The premium nylon braided construction ensures durability and flexibility, while the 18-month friendly customer service provides added peace of mind. However, it’s worth noting that the cable may not work with older phones or batteries, and some users have reported low durability due to the thin cable. Overall, this cable offers excellent value for its price and is highly recommended.

Buyer's Guide: Long Android Charger Cable

Are you tired of your Android charger cable always falling short? Do you want the freedom to use your device while it charges? Look no further! In this buyer's guide, we will explore everything you need to know about long Android charger cables so you can make an informed decision and find the perfect cable to meet your needs.

Benefits of Long Android Charger Cables

Before diving into the specifics, let's highlight some of the advantages of opting for a long Android charger cable:

Enhanced Convenience : Longer cables provide more freedom of movement, allowing you to comfortably use your Android device while it charges. Whether you're plugged into a wall adapter or a power bank, the additional length can make multitasking a breeze.

: Longer cables provide more freedom of movement, allowing you to comfortably use your Android device while it charges. Whether you're plugged into a wall adapter or a power bank, the additional length can make multitasking a breeze. Flexible Charging Locations : With a longer cable, you can connect your Android device to a power source that may be farther away. This is particularly useful in situations where power outlets or charging ports are limited, such as when traveling or in busy spaces like airports or coffee shops.

: With a longer cable, you can connect your Android device to a power source that may be farther away. This is particularly useful in situations where power outlets or charging ports are limited, such as when traveling or in busy spaces like airports or coffee shops. Reduced Strain on Cables: Longer cords minimize tension and strain on the charging cable, which can help extend its lifespan. By reducing the constant tugging and pulling, you can prevent fraying or damaging the cable, ensuring a more reliable charging experience in the long run.

Now that we understand the advantages, let's take a closer look at the factors to consider when shopping for a long Android charger cable.

Factors to Consider

Cable Length: Determine your required cable length based on your charging needs. Consider where you plan to charge your device and the distance between the charging source and your usual seating or usage location. Cable Quality: Look for high-quality cables made from durable materials. Reinforced connectors and a sturdy outer casing can prevent breakage and tangling, ensuring that your cable lasts longer. Compatibility: Ensure that the cable is compatible with your Android device. Check the connector type (e.g., USB-C, Micro-USB), as well as the device models mentioned in the product description to confirm compatibility. Charging Speed: While most long Android charger cables support fast charging, it's crucial to check if the cable you're considering is designed to handle the charging speed compatible with your device. Some cables may have limitations when it comes to transmitting power efficiently. Brand Reputation: Consider purchasing from reputable brands with positive customer reviews. Established brands often prioritize quality and customer satisfaction, giving you peace of mind about your purchase. Price: Compare prices across different brands and products to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. Keep in mind that the cheapest option may not always be the most reliable, so finding a balance between quality and price is important. Warranty and Customer Support: Check if the product comes with a warranty or any additional customer support services. This can be beneficial in case you encounter any issues with the cable down the line.