Introducing the 12 Best Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB For 2023. As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the need for dependable and high-performance storage solutions grows exponentially. The Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB is a game-changer in this regard, offering an exceptional combination of speed, capacity, and durability. With its lightning-fast read and write speeds, generous storage space, and robust construction, this portable SSD is the ultimate companion for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Whether you're a creative professional working with high-resolution media or a gamer seeking lightning-fast load times, the Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB is the perfect choice for staying ahead in 2023.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The SAMSUNG SSD T7 is a portable external solid-state drive that offers fast speeds and reliable storage for gaming, students, and professionals. With USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology and embedded PCIe NVMe technology, it delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. The SSD is built strong and secure with a solid aluminum unibody construction and is resistant to shock. It also features a reliable thermal solution to control heat and stays at an optimal temperature even at fast speeds. The T7 is compact, roughly the size of a credit card, and weighs only 2 oz, making it easy to take on the go. It comes with software for easy setup and firmware updates and is available in three capacities: 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. With its speed, durability, and portability, the SAMSUNG SSD T7 is a top choice for users who need reliable storage for their files.

Key Features Portable storage with fast speeds

Transfer massive files within seconds

Solid and secure with shock-resistant construction

Reliable thermal solution for optimal temperature

Sleek and compact design

Pick from a range of colors and capacities

Simple setup with embedded software Specifications Color: Titan Gray

Dimension: 3.30Lx2.20Wx0.30H

Size: 2TB

Pros Fast transfer speeds

The SAMSUNG SSD T7 is an excellent choice for those in need of a reliable and fast external storage solution. Its impressive transfer speeds, compact design, and strong construction make it perfect for gaming, students, and professionals alike. The advanced thermal solution ensures optimal performance even during demanding tasks, and the software setup makes it easy to protect your data with a password. While there have been some minor issues reported, overall, the T7 delivers on its promises and provides a convenient and secure way to store and transfer large files. With a variety of colors and capacities to choose from, the SAMSUNG SSD T7 is sure to meet the needs of any user.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 2TB offers lightning-fast read and write speeds of up to 540 MB/s. Its top to bottom metal design fits in the palm of your hand, making it highly portable. With optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption, your data will be secure. The drive comes with both USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables, and it is shock-resistant. The black color adds a sleek touch to its design. With a customer rating of 4.8/5 and positive reviews praising its performance, this SSD is a reliable option for storing and transferring your files.

Key Features Superfast read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Includes USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables

Shock resistance Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.30Lx0.40Wx3.00H

Size: 2 TB

Pros Lightning-fast read and write speeds

The SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 2TB is a reliable and highly portable external solid-state drive that offers lightning-fast read and write speeds. With optional password protection and hardware encryption, it ensures the security of your data. The included USB cables make it convenient to connect to various devices. While it may be pricier compared to other options, its performance and durability make it worth the investment. However, some users have reported connectivity issues, so it’s essential to ensure compatibility with your devices. Overall, if you’re in need of a fast, secure, and portable storage solution, the SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 2TB is a great choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Protect your Samsung Portable SSD T5 from falls and scratches with the getgear Silicone Bumper. This rectangular, super strong bumper is designed to perfectly match the color and shape of the SSD. Its easy-grip, slip-resistant texture ensures a secure hold and prevents accidental drops. Made from medical grade silicone, this bumper provides excellent protection against shock, shake, and scratches. The compact size and lightweight design make it convenient to carry with you. The bumper is available in a vibrant red color that complements the T5 SSD. It is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and comes with a refund option for quality problems. Keep your SSD and your valuable data well protected with the getgear Silicone Bumper.

Key Features Customized design for Samsung Portable SSD T5

Rectangular super strong bumper

Slip-resistant texture

Excellent protection from shock and scratches

100% satisfaction guarantee

Refundable with quality problem Specifications Color: Red

Size: Compact Size

Pros Perfect fit for Samsung T5 SSD

The getgear Silicone Bumper is a great accessory for protecting your Samsung Portable SSD T5. It offers a perfect fit, excellent shock absorption, and slip-resistant texture. The bumper is made from high-quality silicone and provides reliable protection against falls, scratches, and shakes. While it does add some bulk to the SSD, the benefits of enhanced grip and secure storage outweigh this drawback. The bumper does not block any ports or interfere with cooling, allowing for uninterrupted use. Overall, if you’re looking for a reliable and stylish way to safeguard your Samsung T5 SSD, the getgear Silicone Bumper is a top choice.

Overall Score: 9/10

The External Solid State Drive Bump Sleeve by Alltravel is a perfect fit for Samsung T5 Portable SSDs. It features a slim and simple design with a matching shape and color. The sleeve is made of medical-grade silicone, providing excellent protection from shock, shake, and scratches. It also has a thoughtful design hole for cord connection port and heat dissipation. With its super strong bumper cover, your Samsung T5 is protected from all directions. The sleeve comes in a vibrant red color and has a compact size. It is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and refund. Overall, this sleeve offers great protection and functionality for your Samsung T5 Portable SSD.

Key Features Perfectly fit: External Solid State Drive Bump sleeve for Samsung T5 Portable 250GB 500GB 1TB 2TB SSD USB 3.0 External Solid State Drives

Featured Design: Slim and simple Bump with best matching in shape and color

Thoughtful design hole for cord connection port and allow the SSD heat going

Assured Protection: medical grade silicone super strong Bumb cover excellent protection from shock, shake and scratch. Protecting your Samsung T5 from full 6 DIRECTIONS.

100% satisfaction guarantee and refundable with quality problem. For sales the silicone cover only, exclusive the Speaker. Click the orange button to buy. Share your using experience of having it later on. Specifications Color: Red

Dimension: 4.50Lx2.50Wx1.00H

Size: Compact size

Pros Provides excellent protection from shock, shake, and scratch

The External Solid State Drive Bump Sleeve by Alltravel is a must-have accessory for Samsung T5 Portable SSD owners. It offers superior protection against shock, shake, and scratches, ensuring the safety of your valuable data. The slim and simple design perfectly complements the sleek look of the SSD, while the thoughtful hole design allows for easy cord connection and heat dissipation. The sleeve comes in a vibrant red color and has a compact size, making it convenient for travel. With its 100% satisfaction guarantee and refund policy, you can purchase this sleeve with confidence. Enhance the durability and longevity of your Samsung T5 Portable SSD with the Alltravel Bump Sleeve.

Overall Score: 8.9/10

The Silicone Bumper for Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a customized design bumper that provides excellent protection from shock, shake, and scratches. It features a slip-resistant texture and an easy-grip design to prevent your valuable SSD from falling. The medical-grade silicone bumper ensures the safety of both the SSD and the data stored on it. The bumper is compatible with Samsung T7 and T7 Touch Portable SSDs in various storage capacities. It comes in a black and orange color scheme and guarantees 100% satisfaction. However, please note that the product includes only the silicone bumper, not the SSD device itself.

Key Features Designed for Samsung T7. T7 Touch Portable SSDs

Rectangular super strong bumper with matching color and shape

Easy-grip, slip-resistant texture

Medical-grade silicone bumper for excellent protection

100% satisfaction guarantee Specifications Color: Orange

Dimension: 3.62Lx2.40Wx0.47H

Size: Compact Size

Pros Adds grip and protection to smooth SSD design

The Silicone Bumper for Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a reliable and effective solution to protect your valuable SSD from drops, shocks, and scratches. Its slip-resistant texture and easy-grip design make it a practical accessory for Samsung T7 and T7 Touch Portable SSDs. The medical-grade silicone bumper provides excellent protection without compromising the cooling of the SSD. The 100% satisfaction guarantee ensures your peace of mind. Although it lacks a hole for the status light and some users feel it doesn’t offer a secure feel to the SSD, overall, this bumper is a great investment to keep your SSD safe and sound.

Overall Score: 9/10

The LTGEM Case is designed to protect your Samsung T5/T3/T1 Portable SSD from scratches, impacts, and splashes. It features a fashionable design with luxury soft buffer layers and a smooth but strong zipper for easy opening and closing. The case is made of hard quality EVA material, which is semi-waterproof and shockproof. It comes with a hand strap for portability and an inner mesh pocket for storing accessories. The case is specifically designed for Samsung T5/T3/T1 Portable SSD and has a dimension of 5.60Lx4.10Wx1.80H. Customers have praised it for its protective features and perfect fit for the SSD. It also has a 100% money-back guarantee for any quality-related issues. Overall, it is a highly recommended case for Samsung T5/T3/T1 Portable SSD.

Key Features Risk-free purchase: Suitable for Samsung T5/T3/T1 Portable SSD

Fashionable luxury soft buffer layers

Convenient hand strap and inner mesh pocket

Durable smooth zipper for easy opening and closing

Safe hard quality EVA material is semi-waterproof and shockproof Specifications Color: Black outer+gray inner

Dimension: 5.60Lx4.10Wx1.80H

Size: For Samsung T5/T3/T1

Pros Provides great protection for the SSD

The LTGEM Case is a highly recommended protective case for Samsung T5/T3/T1 Portable SSD. It offers great protection with its fashionable design and durable construction. The case fits the SSD perfectly and also has room for cables and accessories. The smooth zipper and hand strap add convenience to its portability. While there may be some issues with the zipper and inside material layer, these are minor compared to the overall quality and value of the case. For its affordable price, the LTGEM Case provides excellent protection and peace of mind for your valuable SSD. Whether you’re traveling or simply storing your SSD, this case is a must-have accessory.

Overall Score: 9/10

Experience lightning-fast data transfer speeds with the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD. This sleek metallic silver external SSD offers a massive storage capacity of 2TB, making it perfect for storing and accessing large files on the go. With USB 3.2 Gen. 2 connectivity, it delivers blazing-fast data transfer rates, ensuring quick backups and smooth file transfers. The T7 Touch also features a built-in fingerprint scanner for added security, providing an extra layer of protection for your data. Its compact and durable design makes it highly portable, while the two-year warranty protects against any factory defects. Elevate your storage experience with the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD.

Key Features 2TB storage capacity

USB 3.2 Gen. 2 connectivity

Built-in fingerprint scanner

Compact and durable design

Two-year warranty Specifications Color: Silver

Dimension: 3.35Lx2.24Wx0.31H

Pros Impressive data transfer speeds

The Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD offers impressive speed, ample storage capacity, and enhanced security with its built-in fingerprint scanner. It is a reliable and portable storage solution for professionals and enthusiasts who require fast and secure data access on the go. While it may come with a relatively high price tag, the performance and functionality make it worth the investment. Its compact design allows for easy portability and the two-year warranty provides peace of mind. Overall, the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD is an excellent choice for those looking for top-of-the-line storage performance and data security.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD is a rugged and fast external solid state drive designed for photographers, content creators, and gamers. With a transfer rate of up to 1050MB/s, it allows for quick and efficient file transfers. The T7 Shield is also built to endure, with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as drop protection up to 9.8 feet. It is compatible with various devices, including PCs, Macs, Android devices, and gaming consoles. The sleek and durable design, along with the included Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, makes it an excellent choice for professionals and enthusiasts. Overall, the SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD offers high-performance storage in a compact and rugged package.

Key Features Adobe membership

Rugged durability

Keep cool at high speed

Mighty tough

Compatible with your devices

Durable yet stylish

Produced in-house for quality you can trust Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.39Lx2.24Wx0.49H

Size: 2TB

Pros Fast transfer speeds

The SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD is an excellent choice for photographers, content creators, and gamers who require fast and reliable external storage. With its rugged design and IP65 rating, it offers durability and protection against water, dust, and drops. The high transfer speeds and compatibility with multiple devices make it a versatile option for professionals and enthusiasts. Although the included cables are short, this can be easily resolved by purchasing longer cables. Overall, the SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD provides high-performance storage in a compact and stylish package, making it a top choice for those in need of reliable and portable storage.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD is a high-speed, durable external solid-state drive designed for creators, students, and professionals. With its blazing read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, this SSD is perfect for quickly loading, editing, and transferring large files. The T9 Portable SSD also features a dynamic thermal guard that keeps it cool even during intensive use, ensuring optimal performance. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, making it a versatile tool for heavy-duty applications and file-saving. The drive is built to last, providing longevity and stability through heavy use. Additionally, the T9 Portable SSD comes with Samsung Magician Software for firmware updates, encryption, and drive health monitoring.

Key Features NONSTOP SPEED: Sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s

DYNAMIC THERMAL GUARD: Advanced thermal solution to keep SSD cool

EXTENSIVE COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with desktops, cameras, and gaming consoles

MADE TO LAST: Durable construction for heavy use and multiple devices

SAMSUNG MAGICIAN SOFTWARE: Keeps SSD performing like new Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.46Lx2.36Wx0.55H

Size: 2TB

Pros Blazing read and write speeds for quick file operations

The SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD is a reliable and high-performance storage solution for creators, students, and professionals. With its lightning-fast speeds and advanced thermal management, it offers exceptional performance even during demanding tasks. The extensive compatibility and durability make it a valuable tool for heavy-duty applications. Additionally, the inclusion of Samsung Magician Software adds extra convenience for firmware updates and encryption. Overall, the T9 Portable SSD is a top-notch choice for those seeking reliable and high-speed storage for their projects.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is an exceptional hard drive, delivering lightning-fast data transfers and significantly reducing waiting time. With read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, it's perfect for working with large files and making data backup a breeze. The compact and sleek design makes it highly portable, while the solid build quality ensures reliability for long-term use. It offers compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen.2, providing fast connections with various devices. The SSD comes with password security for added protection. Overall, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a game-changer in terms of speed, portability, and reliability.

Key Features Solid state drive with password security

Heat Control

Security: password protection

Connectivity technology: Nein Specifications Color: Titan Gray

Dimension: 3.35Lx2.24Wx0.31H

Pros Lightning-fast data transfers

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is an exceptional storage solution for professionals and creative individuals in need of high-performance storage. Its incredible speed, portability, and reliability make it a must-have. Despite running hot after extended use and the potential for paint quality issues, the SSD’s lightning-fast data transfers and solid build quality overshadow these minor drawbacks. With a well-deserved 9 out of 10 rating, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a game-changer in the world of storage solutions.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Case Compatible with Samsung T7/ T7 Touch Portable SSD is a travel carrying storage organizer designed to protect and store your Samsung solid state drive. Made of durable and water-resistant materials, the case features a comfortable PU leather finish and a strong and smooth zipper. The inner supporter and extra shockproof layer provide added stability and protection. Additionally, the case has an accessories mesh pocket for organizing USB cables and other small items. With a compact and portable design, it also includes a strong carabiner for easy attachment to your bag or briefcase. Overall, it is a convenient and stylish storage solution for your Samsung T7/ T7 Touch SSD.

Key Features Protective carrying case for Samsung T7/ T7 Touch Portable SSD

Made of shockproof, scratchproof, and water-resistant materials

Includes inner supporter and extra shockproof layer

Features accessories mesh pocket for USB cables

Compact and portable design with strong carabiner

Comfortable PU leather finish and strong zipper Specifications Color: Full Black

Pros Durable and water-resistant materials

The Case Compatible with Samsung T7/ T7 Touch Portable SSD is a high-quality and practical storage organizer for your Samsung SSD. It offers excellent protection against damage and has a convenient design that makes it easy to carry and access your SSD. The included accessories mesh pocket is a useful feature for organizing USB cables and other small items. The case’s durable construction and water-resistant materials ensure the longevity of your SSD. The only drawbacks are that it may not fit other Samsung SSD models and the limited storage space for larger accessories. Overall, it is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish case for their Samsung T7/ T7 Touch SSD.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

The SAMSUNG Electronics 870 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-77E2T0B/AM) is a high-performance SSD built with reliability and compatibility in mind. It offers professional-level performance, with sequential speeds of up to 560/530 MB/s and a larger variable buffer for enhanced write speeds. With a capacity of 2TB, it can easily handle everyday computing and even 8K video processing. The 870 EVO has been extensively tested for compatibility with major systems and applications, ensuring a seamless integration. Its compact design and black color make it suitable for a variety of setups. Overall, this SSD provides excellent performance and reliability for those looking to upgrade their storage.

Score: 9.2/10

Key Features THE SSD ALL-STAR: The latest 870 EVO has indisputable performance, reliability and compatibility built upon Samsung's pioneering technology.

EXCELLENCE IN PERFORMANCE: Enjoy professional level SSD performance with 870 EVO, which maximizes the SATA interface limit to 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, Accelerates write speeds and maintains long term high performance with a larger variable buffer.

INDUSTRY DEFINING RELIABILITY: Meet the demands of every task from everyday computing to 8K video processing, with up to 2,400 TBW.

MORE COMPATIBLE THAN EVER: 870 EVO has been compatibility tested for major host systems and applications, including chipsets, motherboards, NAS, and video recording devices. Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.94Lx2.76Wx0.27H

Size: 2TB

Pros Excellent cloning process with quick performance.

The SAMSUNG Electronics 870 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-77E2T0B/AM) is a top-tier SSD that delivers exceptional performance and reliability. It offers blazing-fast speeds and a larger variable buffer for optimized write performance. The compatibility testing ensures seamless integration with various systems and applications. Users have praised its easy installation process and the noticeable improvements in overall performance. While the price may be a bit high for some, the value provided by this SSD makes it a worthwhile investment. Whether you’re upgrading an old computer or looking to enhance your gaming experience, the 870 EVO is a solid choice. With its excellent performance, reliability, and compatibility, it’s definitely a star in the world of SSDs.

Buyer's Guide: Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB

Key Features:

Compact and Portable: The Samsung Portable SSD T5 is designed to be sleek, compact, and lightweight, making it easy to carry and store, whether you're on the go or working from home.

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 is designed to be sleek, compact, and lightweight, making it easy to carry and store, whether you're on the go or working from home. Spacious Storage: With a generous 2TB capacity, this SSD provides ample space to store your files, photos, videos, and more, ensuring you never have to compromise on storage again.

With a generous 2TB capacity, this SSD provides ample space to store your files, photos, videos, and more, ensuring you never have to compromise on storage again. Fast and Reliable Performance: Equipped with the latest V-NAND technology, the Samsung T5 offers incredible speed and reliability, allowing for quick file transfers and seamless multitasking.

Equipped with the latest V-NAND technology, the Samsung T5 offers incredible speed and reliability, allowing for quick file transfers and seamless multitasking. Advanced Encryption Security: Protect your valuable data with the built-in AES 256-bit hardware encryption, ensuring that your files remain secure at all times, even if the drive falls into the wrong hands.

Protect your valuable data with the built-in AES 256-bit hardware encryption, ensuring that your files remain secure at all times, even if the drive falls into the wrong hands. Wide Compatibility: This SSD works seamlessly with a variety of devices, including PCs, Macs, Android phones, and gaming consoles, making it versatile and convenient for all your storage needs.

Specifications:

Storage Capacity: 2TB

2TB Interface: USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps)

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Transfer Speed: Up to 540 MB/s

Up to 540 MB/s Connectivity: USB Type-C to Type-C and USB Type-C to Type-A cables included

USB Type-C to Type-C and USB Type-C to Type-A cables included Dimensions: 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 mm (2.91 x 2.26 x 0.41 inches)

74 x 57.3 x 10.5 mm (2.91 x 2.26 x 0.41 inches) Weight: 51 grams

Benefits:

Instant Portability: Enjoy the freedom of carrying your files, documents, and media with you wherever you go, without the need for bulky external hard drives.

Enjoy the freedom of carrying your files, documents, and media with you wherever you go, without the need for bulky external hard drives. Effortless File Sharing: With its fast transfer speeds, you can easily share large files with friends, colleagues, or clients, streamlining your workflow and saving you valuable time.

With its fast transfer speeds, you can easily share large files with friends, colleagues, or clients, streamlining your workflow and saving you valuable time. Ultimate Protection: The SSD T5 not only keeps your data safe with advanced encryption but also includes a durable metal body and internal frame to withstand shocks, vibrations, and falls from up to 2 meters.

The SSD T5 not only keeps your data safe with advanced encryption but also includes a durable metal body and internal frame to withstand shocks, vibrations, and falls from up to 2 meters. Smooth Performance: Whether you're editing videos, gaming, or working on large projects, the T5 delivers smooth and responsive performance, allowing you to complete tasks quickly and efficiently.

Whether you're editing videos, gaming, or working on large projects, the T5 delivers smooth and responsive performance, allowing you to complete tasks quickly and efficiently. Simple Setup: Setting up the Samsung Portable SSD T5 is as easy as plugging it in. No extra software or drivers are required, making it hassle-free to start using right away.

Limitations:

Price: Compared to traditional external hard drives, SSDs tend to be more expensive, so it's important to consider your budget before making a purchase.

Compared to traditional external hard drives, SSDs tend to be more expensive, so it's important to consider your budget before making a purchase. Smudge-Prone Surface: The sleek metal exterior of the T5 can easily show fingerprints and smudges, requiring regular cleaning to maintain its pristine appearance.

The sleek metal exterior of the T5 can easily show fingerprints and smudges, requiring regular cleaning to maintain its pristine appearance. No Thunderbolt Support: While the T5 offers fast USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectivity, it lacks Thunderbolt support, which may not be ideal for users requiring even faster data transfer speeds.

While the T5 offers fast USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectivity, it lacks Thunderbolt support, which may not be ideal for users requiring even faster data transfer speeds. Limited Color Options: The T5 is available in limited color options, primarily black and blue, which may not suit everyone's aesthetic preferences.

The T5 is available in limited color options, primarily black and blue, which may not suit everyone's aesthetic preferences. No Activity Indicator: Unlike some other external drives, the T5 does not include an activity indicator light, which may make it harder to determine if the drive is actively in use.