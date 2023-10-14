trezor-unveils-two-new-devices-to-facilitate-crypto-adoption

Trezor, a leading hardware crypto wallet company, has unveiled two innovative products at the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference. These new devices, Trezor Safe 3 and Trezor Keep Metal, are aimed at simplifying the process of onboarding newcomers into the world of cryptocurrency.

Trezor Safe 3: Maximum Safety and Ease of Use

The Trezor Safe 3 is a hardware crypto wallet that is specifically designed for new digital asset enthusiasts. The device emphasizes both maximum safety and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for those who are new to the crypto space.

One of the key advantages of hardware crypto wallets is their superior security. Unlike online wallets, they are not connected to the internet, significantly reducing the risk of cyber attacks. Additionally, keeping cryptocurrencies on a wallet gives users complete control over their assets, unlike centralized exchanges where funds can be frozen or withheld.

However, with great control comes great responsibility. While the device securely stores your coins, it is crucial to remember the passcode or seed phrase used to set up the wallet. Forgetting this information may result in permanent loss of access to the wallet.

In recent years, many crypto wallet providers have made efforts to enhance user interfaces and create a more user-friendly experience. Trezor’s team has invested significant time and resources in developing their user experience, conducting extensive research and focus groups with crypto novices to inform the development of their new products.

The Trezor Safe 3 is priced at $79 and is available in four colors: gold, rose gold, silver, and black. It features a 0.96″ monochromatic OLED screen and a two-button pad. The wallet supports major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as over 7,000 other tokens. It can be seamlessly integrated with Trezor’s desktop application, which helps users manage their cryptocurrencies on the platform. The device also boasts a tamper-resistant hardware component, offering additional protection in real-life scenarios, and is capable of operating in a wide range of temperatures, from negative 4°F to 140°F.

Trezor Keep Metal: Safeguarding Recovery Seed Phrases

The Trezor Keep Metal is designed to protect users’ recovery seed phrases, which are essential for accessing their wallets. The device comes in two versions: a standard backup for 12-word phrases priced at $99, and a Shamir-compatible backup for 20-word phrases priced at $249.

The Shamir version of the Trezor Keep Metal includes three backup devices, while the standard version comes with one device. The Shamir product package is heavy, weighing approximately four pounds, and measures 3.9 inches x 1.4 inches. Meanwhile, the standard product package weighs about 1.3 pounds and measures 4.3 inches x 1.2 inches. Both versions feature a corrosion-resistant exterior and a watertight seal, ensuring the safekeeping of recovery seed papers under various conditions.

The Trezor Keep Metal offers an additional level of protection against fire, acid, chemical corrosion, extreme temperatures, and heavy impacts. It is made with aerospace-grade stainless steel and undergoes a black surface treatment. The product includes a pre-marking pen and step-by-step instructions for engraving the recovery seed phrase onto the device. Tamper-evident stickers are also provided to secure the device.

While the price point of the Trezor Keep Metal may appear steep for the average user, it can be a valuable investment for individuals who are prone to misplacing or damaging important documents. For those with substantial digital assets, the price of the product may be justified considering the value it protects.

Increased Demand for Hardware Crypto Wallets

In recent months, there has been a surge in interest in self-custody of crypto assets using hardware wallets. Ledger, another prominent hardware wallet provider, experienced record-breaking sales following the collapse of centralized exchanges like FTX. The high-profile incidents have underscored the importance of owning one’s private keys and prompted individuals to secure their digital assets.

Trezor recognizes the immense potential for growth in the adoption of hardware wallets, both among existing crypto users and newcomers to the industry. The company aims to make the process of entering the crypto space more accessible and user-friendly, ensuring that more individuals can confidently manage and secure their digital assets.

The Trezor Safe 3 and Trezor Keep Metal are available for pre-order and are expected to be shipped to customers in mid-November.