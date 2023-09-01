Newsnews
News

The New YouTube Music Update: Adding Social Features To The ‘Now Playing’ Screen

Written by: Latrena Higley | Published: 1 September 2023
the-new-youtube-music-update-adding-social-features-to-the-now-playing-screen
News

YouTube Music has recently unveiled a redesigned “Now Playing” screen, introducing several exciting updates. The most significant addition is a comments section, enabling users to read and write comments directly within the app. This latest upgrade also features prominent buttons, larger cover art, and more user-friendly elements.

The redesigned “Now Playing” screen is now available on both iOS and Android devices, according to a YouTube Music spokesperson. The revamp includes a new comments button, allowing users to view existing comments from the official music video on YouTube. Moreover, users can now share their thoughts and engage with the content, creating a more social and interactive experience.

Key Takeaway

YouTube Music has introduced a comments section to its “Now Playing” screen, fostering a more social and engaging environment for users. The new feature allows music lovers to read and contribute comments directly within the app, enhancing the overall user experience.

The comments button is conveniently located below the cover art. Once selected, a panel slides up on the screen, displaying the comments section. Alongside the comments, users will find icons for like/dislike, save, share, download, and radio. Previously hidden behind the album cover, these buttons have now been moved to a more accessible location, right below the song title.

Additionally, YouTube Music has made a subtle change for easier navigation. The song/video toggle, once matching the background color, is now in white, providing a clearer visual distinction.

This redesign follows the recent launch of “Samples,” YouTube Music’s new short-form video feed reminiscent of TikTok. “Samples” offers a personalized video feed featuring a range of content, including official music videos and live footage from YouTube’s extensive catalog.

With these updates, YouTube Music continues to evolve its platform, enhancing the user experience and creating a more social and engaging music streaming environment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The New YouTube Music Update: Adding Social Features To The ‘Now Playing’ Screen
News

The New YouTube Music Update: Adding Social Features To The ‘Now Playing’ Screen

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
X To Collect Users’ Biometric Data, Along With Education And Job History
News

X To Collect Users’ Biometric Data, Along With Education And Job History

by Saudra Caddell | 1 September 2023
Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain
News

Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain

by Jyoti Hodson | 1 September 2023
New Title: Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts
News

New Title: Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts

by Elnora Elrod | 1 September 2023
New Withings ScanWatch 2 With Temperature Sensing
News

New Withings ScanWatch 2 With Temperature Sensing

by Harri Obryant | 1 September 2023
Floworks Unveils AI Assistant Revolutionizing Worker-Software Interaction
News

Floworks Unveils AI Assistant Revolutionizing Worker-Software Interaction

by Lorraine Merryman | 1 September 2023
Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
News

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites
News

Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites

by Carita Donner | 1 September 2023

Recent Stories

The New YouTube Music Update: Adding Social Features To The ‘Now Playing’ Screen
News

The New YouTube Music Update: Adding Social Features To The ‘Now Playing’ Screen

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
X To Collect Users’ Biometric Data, Along With Education And Job History
News

X To Collect Users’ Biometric Data, Along With Education And Job History

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain
News

Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
New Title: Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts
News

New Title: Amazon Shareholders Sue Over Alleged Lack Of Due Diligence In Project Kuiper Launch Contracts

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
New Withings ScanWatch 2 With Temperature Sensing
News

New Withings ScanWatch 2 With Temperature Sensing

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
Floworks Unveils AI Assistant Revolutionizing Worker-Software Interaction
News

Floworks Unveils AI Assistant Revolutionizing Worker-Software Interaction

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites
News

Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023
Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
News

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

by Latrena Higley | 1 September 2023