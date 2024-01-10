tack-one-introduces-advanced-tack-gps-plus-for-child-and-senior-location-tracking

Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new generation GPS device is designed to provide enhanced safety and security for children and seniors, as well as pets, through cutting-edge AI-powered location technology.

Enhanced Features of Tack GPS Plus

Improved Battery Life: The Tack GPS Plus boasts a battery life of 30 days on a single charge, addressing the previous pain point of short battery life in the market.

Affordable Tracking Service: With subscription fees starting from $2.95 monthly for a two-year plan, Tack One aims to make location tracking highly affordable.

Advanced Technology: The device incorporates GPS, Wi-Fi, IoT mobile network, AI, and smart sensors, catering to the needs of various users.

Indoor Elevation Finder: The new Tack GPS Plus introduces a patent-pending indoor elevation finder feature, enabling users to locate individuals or items in multistory buildings. This feature reduces search time in high-rise cities by providing vertical distance and geographical coordinates.

Applications and Future Plans

The Tack GPS Plus is expected to be widely used by parents, caregivers, pet owners, and more, catering to the increasing demand for location technology in various areas such as caregiving, personal and family security, asset protection, and disaster prevention.

Tack One has also introduced the OurSphere mobile app, allowing users to monitor multiple Tack devices and enabling real-time location sharing among app users. The company plans to extend its service coverage to over 120 countries while maintaining a low subscription rate, with a focus on launching in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia countries.