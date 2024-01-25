Newsnews
News

Swiggy To Cut 400 Jobs Ahead Of Planned IPO: Financial Improvements In Focus

Written by: Arleen Reinke | Published: 25 January 2024
swiggy-to-cut-400-jobs-ahead-of-planned-ipo-financial-improvements-in-focus
News

Indian food delivery startup Swiggy is set to reduce its workforce by about 400 jobs, which accounts for nearly 7% of its employees. This move comes as the company aims to enhance its financial standing in preparation for its anticipated IPO later this year. This decision marks the second round of layoffs for the Bengaluru-based startup, following a similar reduction in staff numbers early last year.

Key Takeaway

Swiggy is implementing job cuts to strengthen its financial position ahead of its upcoming IPO, reflecting the competitive dynamics in the Indian food delivery market.

Financial Focus

While Swiggy’s food delivery business has shown profitability over several quarters, the company has yet to achieve overall profitability. In contrast, its chief rival, Zomato, attained profitability last year. With an IPO on the horizon, Swiggy is under pressure to outperform Zomato on various metrics to secure a favorable valuation from retail investors.

Market Dynamics

According to reports, Zomato has been expanding its market share lead over Swiggy in the Indian food delivery sector. Analysts from UBS and AllianceBernstein noted that Zomato currently holds over 60% of the market based on app user count. They attributed Zomato’s accelerated growth to factors such as wider penetration, strong execution, and a robust content funnel.

Performance Metrics

Recent data indicates that Zomato has experienced faster growth post-COVID, surpassing Swiggy in terms of user base and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). Zomato’s presence in over 750 cities, compared to Swiggy’s 600, has contributed to its market dominance. In the first half of the current year, Zomato’s food delivery GMV reached $1.7 billion, exceeding Swiggy’s $1.4 billion. Zomato’s success in Tier 2+ cities and certain Tier 1 cities has bolstered its monthly active user base, with 58 million annual transacting users in CY22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Mamaearth Raises $92M In Anchor Round Ahead Of IPO With Support From ADIA, Norges, And Others
News

Mamaearth Raises $92M In Anchor Round Ahead Of IPO With Support From ADIA, Norges, And Others

by Taffy Leavitt | 31 October 2023
What Is Capital Markets Investment Banking?
FINTECH

What Is Capital Markets Investment Banking?

by Jody Archibald | 18 November 2023
Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring
News

Byju’s To Cut As Many As 5,000 More Jobs Amid Business Restructuring

by Heddie Corrigan | 27 September 2023
When Can I Buy Slack Stock
TECHNOLOGY

When Can I Buy Slack Stock

by Ophelia Mcvay | 18 September 2023
What Is Banking Job
FINTECH

What Is Banking Job

by Magdalen Towne | 18 November 2023
When Is Slack Going Public
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Slack Going Public

by Wylma Keen | 19 September 2023
What Is Real Estate Investment Banking
FINTECH

What Is Real Estate Investment Banking

by Sunshine Kelso | 17 November 2023
Plaid’s Potential IPO: A Promising Sign For Fintech?
News

Plaid’s Potential IPO: A Promising Sign For Fintech?

by Shellie Foley | 22 October 2023

Recent Stories

Swiggy To Cut 400 Jobs Ahead Of Planned IPO: Financial Improvements In Focus
News

Swiggy To Cut 400 Jobs Ahead Of Planned IPO: Financial Improvements In Focus

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024
Meta Introduces Stricter Messaging Restrictions And Enhanced Parental Controls For Teens
News

Meta Introduces Stricter Messaging Restrictions And Enhanced Parental Controls For Teens

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024
What Happened To Cortana After Halo 5
GAMING

What Happened To Cortana After Halo 5

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024
When Is Episode 3 Of Halo Coming Out
GAMING

When Is Episode 3 Of Halo Coming Out

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024
Finding Lycamobile SIM Cards: A Comprehensive Guide
Mobile Devices

Finding Lycamobile SIM Cards: A Comprehensive Guide

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024
Moving SIM Card From Android To IPhone: A Tutorial
Mobile Devices

Moving SIM Card From Android To IPhone: A Tutorial

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024
Transferring SIM Card To A New IPhone: A Tutorial
Mobile Devices

Transferring SIM Card To A New IPhone: A Tutorial

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024
Ways To Get A SIM Card For Free
Mobile Devices

Ways To Get A SIM Card For Free

by Arleen Reinke | 25 January 2024