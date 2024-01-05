Newsnews
News

Snapchat Fentanyl Lawsuit Allowed To Proceed By Judge

Written by: Marie Camp | Published: 5 January 2024
snapchat-fentanyl-lawsuit-allowed-to-proceed-by-judge
News

A lawsuit against Snapchat, blaming the social media company for a series of fentanyl overdoses among young people, has been allowed to proceed by a Los Angeles judge. The lawsuit, filed by family members of children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl, accuses Snap of facilitating illicit drug deals on its platform.

Key Takeaway

A lawsuit against Snapchat, alleging the facilitation of illegal drug deals resulting in fentanyl overdoses, has been allowed to proceed by a Los Angeles judge. The case raises questions about the legal responsibility of social media platforms regarding illicit activities conducted on their services.

Snapchat and the Lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that Snap was aware that its platform was being used by drug dealers to sell controlled substances to minors. The plaintiffs claim that Snapchat’s design and features, such as disappearing messages, created an online safe space for the sale of illegal narcotics.

Snapchat’s Response

Snapchat has refuted the allegations, stating that it is working diligently to address drug dealing on its platform in collaboration with law enforcement. The company believes that the plaintiffs’ claims are legally and factually flawed and intends to defend its position in court.

Judge’s Ruling

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff rejected Snap’s attempt to dismiss the case, although he did dismiss four counts against the company. He overruled Snap’s efforts to throw out more than 10 other counts, including negligence and wrongful death. The judge also delved into the relevance of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to the case but did not conclusively determine whether the law’s legal shield should protect Snap outright.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google’s Antitrust Trial: Potential Implications For The Tech World
News

Google’s Antitrust Trial: Potential Implications For The Tech World

by Mag Burns | 13 September 2023
Sonos Loses $32.5 Million Win Against Google As Judge Deems Patents Invalid
News

Sonos Loses $32.5 Million Win Against Google As Judge Deems Patents Invalid

by Virgina Herbert | 11 October 2023
Uber Sexual Assault Survivors Secure A Legal Victory In Consolidated Lawsuit
News

Uber Sexual Assault Survivors Secure A Legal Victory In Consolidated Lawsuit

by Wenonah Brooks | 17 October 2023
New Privacy Class Action Lawsuit Targets X Corp And MoPub Over Illegal Data Trading
News

New Privacy Class Action Lawsuit Targets X Corp And MoPub Over Illegal Data Trading

by Juieta Fairchild | 14 September 2023
New Court Ruling Bars Fearless Fund From Awarding Grants To Black Women Founders
News

New Court Ruling Bars Fearless Fund From Awarding Grants To Black Women Founders

by Margot Sheikh | 3 October 2023
How To Join The Dogecoin Lawsuit?
FINTECH

How To Join The Dogecoin Lawsuit?

by Mahalia Shouse | 31 October 2023
Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry
News

Tesla Autopilot Arbitration Win Sets Legal Benchmark In Auto Industry

by Celinda Foxworth | 3 October 2023
Labor Dispute: Negotiations Collapse Between Meta And Moderators In Kenya
News

Labor Dispute: Negotiations Collapse Between Meta And Moderators In Kenya

by Esther Hammond | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

The True Purpose Of Startups: Building For The Future
News

The True Purpose Of Startups: Building For The Future

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024
Snapchat Fentanyl Lawsuit Allowed To Proceed By Judge
News

Snapchat Fentanyl Lawsuit Allowed To Proceed By Judge

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024
Logan Paul Offers CryptoZoo Refunds Without Lawsuits
News

Logan Paul Offers CryptoZoo Refunds Without Lawsuits

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024
Corsair Gaming Keyboard K55: How To Configure Macro Keys
PC Gaming

Corsair Gaming Keyboard K55: How To Configure Macro Keys

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024
How To Use A Voice Changer On Sades Gaming Headset
Wearables

How To Use A Voice Changer On Sades Gaming Headset

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024
When G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset Is Set To A 96K Sample Rate In Windows
Wearables

When G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset Is Set To A 96K Sample Rate In Windows

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024
Pictek Gaming Keyboard: How To Change Color
PC Gaming

Pictek Gaming Keyboard: How To Change Color

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024
How To Use Gaming Headset On PC Without Splitter
Wearables

How To Use Gaming Headset On PC Without Splitter

by Marie Camp | 5 January 2024