Redefining Collaborative Design: Introducing Rayon – The Game-Changer For Architects And Designers

When it comes to collaborative design tools, Figma is often the first name that comes to mind. However, a promising French startup called Rayon aims to revolutionize a different industry – architecture, engineering, and construction. Founded in 2021, Rayon has already made waves in the design world, attracting investors and industry luminaries.

A Funding Success Story

Rayon recently closed a remarkable €4 million ($4.2 million) seed funding round, co-led by Northzone and pre-seed investor Foundamental. Notably, this funding brings the total capital raised by the startup to date to €5.75 million ($6.9 million). Impressive, considering their short time in the market.

The company’s earlier pre-seed round saw it raise €1.75 million ($1.9 million), with participation from notable investors such as Seedcamp, Foster + Partners, Rasmus Andersson, Adam Wiggins, David Basulto, and David Apple. This diverse group of investors demonstrates the high level of interest and confidence in Rayon’s potential.

Introducing Rayon’s Innovative Design Tool

Rayon offers a browser-based design tool that eliminates the need for complex software installations. This user-friendly approach allows architects and designers to start working immediately, without any hassle. Furthermore, Rayon is compatible with various file formats, including PDF, CAD (DWG, DXF), and images, providing flexibility and convenience.

With Rayon, users can effortlessly create floor plans by drawing walls, adding doors, and annotating designs. The platform also serves as a centralized object library, enabling designers to import and store furniture and assets for quick reference. This feature proves invaluable for consistent and efficient design workflows, such as office floor planning.

Rayon goes beyond traditional design software by prioritizing collaboration. Its multiplayer-first experience allows team members to access and review designs instantly through shared links. The platform supports annotations, comments, and revisions, making it a powerful tool for efficient project collaboration. Editors pay a monthly subscription fee, while viewers can access models without additional charges.

In addition to its collaborative features, Rayon streamlines the process of sharing designs with clients. Users can easily generate professional PDFs of their floor plans, making it simple to communicate and present design concepts. Moreover, the platform includes built-in calculations for square meters and automatically generates tables based on floor plans, offering enhanced productivity and convenience.

Looking Towards the Future

Rayon’s success story has only just begun, and the startup has many exciting opportunities ahead. With its innovative approach, the platform could potentially create a community platform integrating user-generated content into the product, fostering creativity and collaboration. As Rayon continues to evolve, industry professionals may begin to leverage its sharing links, revolutionizing communication within the architecture and design world.