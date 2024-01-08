Newsnews
Partnering With A Venture Investor: A Guide For Technology Innovators

Written by: Petronilla Rucker | Published: 8 January 2024
As the technology industry continues to evolve, the dynamics of partnering with venture investors have also undergone significant changes. In the wake of the bear markets of 2023, venture capitalists are now emphasizing traction, substance, and capital efficiency. This shift has led to a more selective approach from limited partners and a higher bar for deals from venture investors.

Key Takeaway

Partnering with venture investors in the current technology landscape requires a blend of persistence, realistic optimism, and a willingness to learn from prior experiences.

The New Rules for Partnering with Venture Investors

For technology innovators seeking to partner with venture investors, navigating this new landscape requires a fresh set of guidelines. Here are 12 “dos and don’ts” to consider when pitching and partnering with the latest class of technology venture investors:

  • DO allow experience to inform and challenge your perspective – Finding the right venture investor is akin to building a relationship based on vision, values, and trust. Value-add venture investors can offer strategic guidance based on prior case studies and connect companies to valuable partnerships.
  • DON’T give up – Success in the startup world requires grit, courage, and persistence. While the process of securing venture capital may involve numerous rejections, it’s essential to balance determination with realistic optimism.

These guidelines serve as a roadmap for technology innovators looking to forge successful partnerships with venture investors in today’s evolving landscape.

