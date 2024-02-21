Newsnews
News

NodeShift: Revolutionizing Cloud Computing With Decentralized Approach

Written by: Bobbee Ferrer | Published: 22 February 2024
News

NodeShift, a promising startup, is set to challenge the dominance of large cloud providers with its innovative decentralized cloud solution. The company aims to tap into the excess compute capacity available in data centers and offer it at significantly lower prices compared to traditional cloud providers. This move is expected to disrupt the cloud computing landscape and provide developers with access to affordable and scalable resources.

Key Takeaway

NodeShift’s decentralized cloud solution promises to save users over 70% in compute costs compared to large cloud providers, providing access to high-end accelerators at a significant discount.

Seed Funding and Key Investors

NodeShift recently announced a successful seed funding round, securing $3.2 million in investment. The funding was led by Inovo.vc, a prominent venture capital firm focusing on startups in Central and Eastern Europe. Notion Capital, 10x Founders, and Kestrel0x1 also participated in the funding round. Notably, Epic Games joined as an angel investor, highlighting the industry’s recognition of NodeShift’s potential.

Founding Story and Vision

The company was founded by Andrey Surkov and Mihai M?rcu??. Their vision stemmed from the realization of the untapped spare capacity in numerous data centers, estimated at 10 to 20%. NodeShift aims to make this excess capacity accessible to developers at prices that are 70 to 80% cheaper than traditional cloud providers, offering significant cost savings.

Decentralized Compute and Frictionless Access

NodeShift’s focus on decentralized compute is driven by the desire to eliminate the friction associated with using decentralized services. The founders recognized the challenges of integrating decentralized storage and compute, particularly in a business context where the use of cryptocurrencies may present obstacles. By leveraging web3 services and blockchain technologies, NodeShift aims to streamline access to decentralized resources while maintaining a clear-eyed approach to their application.

Partnerships and Future Plans

NodeShift has established partnerships with independent data center operators, allowing developers to select the precise location for their projects. The company emphasizes the certification and reliability of these data centers, offering enterprise users the assurance of standard certifications and service level agreements (SLAs). Additionally, NodeShift is set to launch a Kubernetes platform to further enhance workload management and flexibility.

With the recent funding, NodeShift plans to expand its supply and strengthen its go-to-market efforts. The company’s unique approach to combining traditional infrastructure with web3 technologies positions it as a disruptive force in the cloud computing industry, offering developers unprecedented access to scalable and cost-effective resources.

