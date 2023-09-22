Newsnews
News

Niura Unveils EEG-integrated Earbuds That Monitor Brain Health And Recommend Music Based On Mood

Written by: Clem Reinhart | Published: 23 September 2023
niura-unveils-eeg-integrated-earbuds-that-monitor-brain-health-and-recommend-music-based-on-mood
News

Niura, a startup co-founded by Ryan Ahmed, Shahriar Huda, Dang Nguyen, and Authoy Das, has developed a pair of innovative earbuds that monitor brain activity. The founders of Niura were inspired to create these earbuds after their family members faced brain health issues, realizing the need for early detection resources in the field of neuroscience.

Key Takeaway

Niura has developed EEG-integrated earbuds that can monitor brain health and potentially detect brain disorders at an early stage. Their technology offers a better user experience and comfort compared to competitors, and they have plans to incorporate AI-powered music recommendations in the future.

Niura’s CTO, Ryan Ahmed, shares that his father’s experience with a brain aneurysm made him aware of the lack of available resources for early detection of neurological threats. In response, Niura developed electroencephalography (EEG) integrated earbuds, which are classified as a class II medical device by the FDA. The aim of these earbuds is to provide an accessible and affordable way to monitor brain health and potentially save lives by detecting brain disorders at an early stage.

Advancements in Neurological Monitoring

The recent paper presented by Niura’s clinical research coordinator, Pari Patel, demonstrated that the company’s in-ear EEG technology has the capability to detect brain wave abnormalities such as cerebral infarction and hemorrhaging. Niura has also been acknowledged by the Ingenium Reception and Source Conference at the New York Institute of Technology for their contributions in this field.

Initially starting with a prototype that included an Arduino, a modified heart monitor, and Fast Fourier transform, Niura has progressively reduced the size of their technology. They have successfully developed a chip called NeuralONE, which encompasses the EEG reader, audio data, and data processing parts, further refining it with NeuralTWO and NeuralTHREE. NeuralTHREE, which measures 20 x 12 mm, is now ready to be integrated into regular earbuds.

Data Analysis and Security Features

Niura’s accompanying mobile application offers a range of features, including real-time visualization of EEG data, data-sharing capabilities, and in-depth data analysis tools. All data collected is password protected and adheres to established guidelines such as HIPAA, IRB, CE, and FCC, ensuring the security and privacy of users’ information.

Niura’s business model focuses on licensing their EEG technology to established companies in the audio and medical device industry. Through partnerships with companies like Bose, Samsung, Regeneron, Medtronic, and Siemens, they aim to integrate their technology into products like earphones, headphones, and medical devices.

Improved User Experience and Comfort

Niura claims that its earbuds offer a better user experience and comfort compared to competitors in the market. Unlike other products, such as Muse’s smart headband, Niura’s earbuds can be worn throughout the day and continuously monitor brain activity, even in situations where sweat may affect EEG readings.

The Potential of AI-powered Music Recommendations

While not currently available, Niura has future plans to incorporate AI-powered music recommendations into their product. They believe that the proximity of their in-ear EEG electrodes to the auditory cortex, responsible for processing music and audio, allows them to gather valuable insights from EEG data. By tracking brain activity and understanding nuances like mood and emotions, Niura’s algorithms aim to recommend the most suitable music for the user’s playlist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations
News

Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations

by Edyth Hartwell | 23 September 2023
Niura Unveils EEG-integrated Earbuds That Monitor Brain Health And Recommend Music Based On Mood
News

Niura Unveils EEG-integrated Earbuds That Monitor Brain Health And Recommend Music Based On Mood

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
Amazon Prime Video To Introduce Ads In 2024, Offers Ad-Free Tier For Additional Fee
News

Amazon Prime Video To Introduce Ads In 2024, Offers Ad-Free Tier For Additional Fee

by Shirleen Bang | 22 September 2023
Microsoft-Activision: UK Poised To Approve Restructured Deal
News

Microsoft-Activision: UK Poised To Approve Restructured Deal

by Simonne Stetson | 22 September 2023
Say Goodbye To Constant Logging Out: Threads Introduces Easy Profile Switching On Its Mobile Apps
News

Say Goodbye To Constant Logging Out: Threads Introduces Easy Profile Switching On Its Mobile Apps

by Sharity Holcomb | 22 September 2023
X Shutting Down Circle Feature, Leaving Users Disappointed
News

X Shutting Down Circle Feature, Leaving Users Disappointed

by Cassi Beyer | 22 September 2023
HME Square Revolutionizes Glucose Monitoring With Needle-Free Photoacoustics
News

HME Square Revolutionizes Glucose Monitoring With Needle-Free Photoacoustics

by Allison Luker | 22 September 2023
Microsoft Unveils Upgraded Surface Laptop Go And Laptop Studio
News

Microsoft Unveils Upgraded Surface Laptop Go And Laptop Studio

by Ronny Overstreet | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations
News

Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
Niura Unveils EEG-integrated Earbuds That Monitor Brain Health And Recommend Music Based On Mood
News

Niura Unveils EEG-integrated Earbuds That Monitor Brain Health And Recommend Music Based On Mood

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
14 Amazing WiFi Garage Door Opener for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing WiFi Garage Door Opener for 2023

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
9 Amazing Mobile WiFi for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Mobile WiFi for 2023

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
8 Best Security Camera WiFi for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Security Camera WiFi for 2023

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
8 Best Google WiFi Mount for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Google WiFi Mount for 2023

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
12 Amazing WiFi Dongle For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing WiFi Dongle For Pc for 2023

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023
12 Amazing WiFi Modem Router Combo for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing WiFi Modem Router Combo for 2023

by Clem Reinhart | 23 September 2023