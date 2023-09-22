niura-unveils-eeg-integrated-earbuds-that-monitor-brain-health-and-recommend-music-based-on-mood

Niura, a startup co-founded by Ryan Ahmed, Shahriar Huda, Dang Nguyen, and Authoy Das, has developed a pair of innovative earbuds that monitor brain activity. The founders of Niura were inspired to create these earbuds after their family members faced brain health issues, realizing the need for early detection resources in the field of neuroscience.

Key Takeaway Niura has developed EEG-integrated earbuds that can monitor brain health and potentially detect brain disorders at an early stage. Their technology offers a better user experience and comfort compared to competitors, and they have plans to incorporate AI-powered music recommendations in the future.

Niura’s CTO, Ryan Ahmed, shares that his father’s experience with a brain aneurysm made him aware of the lack of available resources for early detection of neurological threats. In response, Niura developed electroencephalography (EEG) integrated earbuds, which are classified as a class II medical device by the FDA. The aim of these earbuds is to provide an accessible and affordable way to monitor brain health and potentially save lives by detecting brain disorders at an early stage.

Advancements in Neurological Monitoring

The recent paper presented by Niura’s clinical research coordinator, Pari Patel, demonstrated that the company’s in-ear EEG technology has the capability to detect brain wave abnormalities such as cerebral infarction and hemorrhaging. Niura has also been acknowledged by the Ingenium Reception and Source Conference at the New York Institute of Technology for their contributions in this field.

Initially starting with a prototype that included an Arduino, a modified heart monitor, and Fast Fourier transform, Niura has progressively reduced the size of their technology. They have successfully developed a chip called NeuralONE, which encompasses the EEG reader, audio data, and data processing parts, further refining it with NeuralTWO and NeuralTHREE. NeuralTHREE, which measures 20 x 12 mm, is now ready to be integrated into regular earbuds.

Data Analysis and Security Features

Niura’s accompanying mobile application offers a range of features, including real-time visualization of EEG data, data-sharing capabilities, and in-depth data analysis tools. All data collected is password protected and adheres to established guidelines such as HIPAA, IRB, CE, and FCC, ensuring the security and privacy of users’ information.

Niura’s business model focuses on licensing their EEG technology to established companies in the audio and medical device industry. Through partnerships with companies like Bose, Samsung, Regeneron, Medtronic, and Siemens, they aim to integrate their technology into products like earphones, headphones, and medical devices.

Improved User Experience and Comfort

Niura claims that its earbuds offer a better user experience and comfort compared to competitors in the market. Unlike other products, such as Muse’s smart headband, Niura’s earbuds can be worn throughout the day and continuously monitor brain activity, even in situations where sweat may affect EEG readings.

The Potential of AI-powered Music Recommendations

While not currently available, Niura has future plans to incorporate AI-powered music recommendations into their product. They believe that the proximity of their in-ear EEG electrodes to the auditory cortex, responsible for processing music and audio, allows them to gather valuable insights from EEG data. By tracking brain activity and understanding nuances like mood and emotions, Niura’s algorithms aim to recommend the most suitable music for the user’s playlist.