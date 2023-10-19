New Apple Pencil Features USB-C, But Sacrifices Advanced Functions

Apple has unveiled its latest Apple Pencil, which now comes with the long-awaited USB-C connectivity. This new version of the stylus, however, comes with a lower price tag, leaving out several key features found in the second-generation Apple Pencil. So, while users can enjoy the convenience of USB-C recharging, they will have to compromise on certain advanced functionalities.

The Affordable Option

Priced at $79, with an even lower price of $69 available for those in the education sector, this new Apple Pencil is primarily aimed at providing value for money. The second-generation Apple Pencil, priced at $129, still remains on the market, offering a more comprehensive set of features that cater to the needs of artists and creative individuals. However, for the average user, the new Apple Pencil might just be sufficient.

A New Charging Mechanism

The key change in the new Apple Pencil is the addition of a USB-C port, which is cleverly concealed under a sliding cap. This port serves as the sole method for recharging the device. While the Pencil still retains its magnetically attachable flat side, connecting it to an iPad merely puts it to sleep and does not charge it. Nonetheless, users can expect the same precision and low latency that made the original and second-generation Apple Pencils so popular. Additionally, tilt sensitivity is also supported, allowing users to adjust the brush width on the screen by varying the tilt angle of the Pencil.

Missing Features

It is worth noting that this new version of the Apple Pencil does not include some key features present in the previous models. Notably, it lacks pressure sensitivity and the ability to double tap on the side of the Pencil to switch between tools. These omissions may disappoint some users who rely heavily on these features.

The USB-C Adapter Solution

Apple also took the opportunity to announce a $9 USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter, which allows owners of the original Apple Pencil to connect it to a USB-C port for recharging purposes.