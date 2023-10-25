New App ‘Wyzr Friends’ Helps Older Adults Make Friends And Arrange Carpools

Meeting new people and building friendships can be challenging, especially for older adults. Recognizing this, a new app called Wyzr Friends aims to provide a solution by catering specifically to adults aged 40 and above. This activity-based friendship app offers a platform for like-minded individuals to connect, attend social events, and even arrange carpools.

Connecting Like-Minded Individuals

Wyzr Friends operates on a model similar to Bumble Friends. Users can browse profiles and use a thumbs-up or thumbs-down feature to express interest. Once a match is made, they can message each other, get to know each other better, and arrange in-person activities based on shared interests. The app encompasses a wide range of activities, including movie-watching, wine tasting, shopping, golfing, cooking, and hiking.

Health and Wellness Goals

In addition to interests, users can also select health and wellness goals to showcase on their Wyzr Friends profile. This allows them to find potential matches based on shared aspirations for personal improvement. Goals such as mindfulness, spirituality, finances, and career aspirations can be selected, further enhancing compatibility.

A Solution for Loneliness

Loneliness is a prevalent issue among older adults, with approximately 35% of individuals aged 45 and above in the US admitting to feeling lonely. However, there are limited friendship platforms catering specifically to this age group. Existing platforms such as Stitch, Amintro, Silversurfers, and Senior Chatz primarily offer online forums, chat rooms, or group experiences, which can make it difficult to establish meaningful one-on-one connections. Wyzr Friends aims to address this gap by providing a dedicated platform for older adults.

Innovative Features

Wyzr Friends sets itself apart with two unique features: “Friend Blast” and “Carpool.” The Friend Blast feature allows users to send invitations to selected matches, making it convenient to schedule plans with just one tap. Additionally, the app plans to launch a group chat feature in the near future, enabling users to coordinate events with multiple individuals simultaneously. The app developers also have long-term plans to introduce video chat capability.

The Carpool feature is particularly beneficial for members who no longer drive and are looking to share rides. By entering the date, time, and destination, users can coordinate pick-up spots with others heading in the same direction. This convenience makes attending events or running errands more accessible.

Premium Features and Revenue Generation

While Friend Blast and Carpool are premium features, Wyzr Friends has made them available for free until December 31 as a way to engage more users. The app’s revenue model primarily revolves around sponsorships and branded content. The aim is to keep the app subscription-free for as long as possible while integrating branded content and establishing strategic partnerships.

Furthermore, discussions are underway with a major tech company for Wyzr Friends’ first strategic partnership, demonstrating the app’s potential for growth and success.

Safety and Verification

Wyzr Friends takes safety seriously and incorporates features to protect its users. Instead of revealing exact ages, the app matches individuals based on age ranges to maintain privacy. Additionally, the app offers ID verification to ensure that users’ profiles match their government-issued identification. This feature is crucial in preventing scams and protecting older adults from potential fraudulent activities. The app is also considering implementing age verification in the future.

A Heartwarming Touch

Wyzr Friends includes a delightful addition that fans of the TV show “Golden Girls” will appreciate. Upon opening the app, users are greeted with the iconic song “Thank You for Being a Friend” by Andrew Gold, adding a heartwarming touch to the overall user experience.

Promising Launch

Wyzr Friends entered its public beta phase on October 11 and has already gained traction, boasting 400 users and 1,400 installations. The app is currently available on iOS and Android devices in several countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, and Mexico. The official launch is scheduled for the beginning of the upcoming year.