new-all-electric-travel-trailer-by-pebble-offers-off-grid-living

Pebble, the California-based EV startup, has unveiled a prototype of its flagship product – an all-electric travel trailer called the Pebble Flow. Designed for off-grid living and targeted towards digital nomads, the Pebble Flow brings electrification, automation, and the usability of an iPhone to the world of RVs.

Key Takeaway Pebble has unveiled the Pebble Flow, an all-electric travel trailer designed for off-grid living and digital nomads. The trailer offers state-of-the-art sustainable features, lightweight construction, and premium amenities for comfortable living. The Pebble Flow can be controlled using a mobile app and is now available for pre-order.

Off-Grid Capability and Sustainable Features

The Pebble Flow is equipped with a 45 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, providing the ability to live off the grid for up to seven days. The trailer also features 1 kW of rooftop solar panels, allowing for convenient recharging while parked. With plug-and-play readiness for Starlink, AC and DC charging capabilities, and regenerative charging, the Pebble Flow ensures a constant supply of power. Moreover, it offers bidirectional charging, enabling the trailer to power appliances or even a home.

In addition to its advanced power system, the Pebble Flow is constructed to be lightweight, having an aluminum frame that keeps its gross vehicle weight to 6,200 pounds. The travel trailer spans 25 feet in length, comfortably accommodating up to four people.

Premium Amenities for Comfortable Living

The Pebble Flow’s exterior boasts wraparound windows, providing ample natural light and the option to turn opaque for privacy. The kitchen is equipped with a versatile 4-in-1 convection microwave, a full-size fridge, and a removable induction cooktop that can be used for outdoor cooking. A flip-up window enhances the overall design and functionality of the kitchen area.

Inside, the travel trailer offers a customizable layout. The office area can be transformed into a queen-sized bed using a Murphy bed-like feature. The dining room area, complete with a table and wraparound seating, can also convert into a bed. The bathroom features glass doors that can be flipped to opaque for privacy.

Smart Control and Pre-Order Availability

The Pebble Flow comes with a mobile app that allows users to control various features remotely. Users can control the lights, lock and unlock the door, and set the preferred temperature. The app is also used to set up the trailer once it is parked, deploying or retracting the awning, stairs, and auto-leveling stabilizers to create a comfortable camp setup.

The company has announced that the Pebble Flow is now available for pre-order with a refundable $500 deposit. The travel trailer starts at $109,000. For an additional $16,000, customers can opt for the “magic pack,” which includes a dual motor drivetrain. This feature not only propels the trailer while it’s being towed, preserving the towing vehicle’s range, but also allows the Pebble Flow to be self-propelled. The upgraded version also offers a remote control hitch feature, enabling users to move the trailer into place with ease.