Medium Expects To Reach Profitability By 2024 As Subscriptions Rise

Written by: Alyssa Huizar | Published: 13 October 2023
Online publishing platform Medium has announced its plans to achieve profitability by the first half of 2024, driven by its growing subscriber base. After experimenting with various business models, Medium introduced a subscription tier in 2017, which has shown promising results. With this positive trajectory, the company aims to become self-sustaining and fund its own endeavors.

Key Takeaway

Medium expects to reach profitability by the first half of 2024 as it continues to grow its subscriber base. The platform’s subscription model has been successful in generating revenue and will provide the financial stability required to fund Medium’s future endeavors.

Medium’s Journey Towards Profitability

Having been in operation for 11 years and securing significant funding over the years, Medium has faced challenges in finding a viable business model. However, its subscription-based approach has proven to be successful, leading the company towards a profitable future. According to CEO Tony Stubblebine, Medium is on track to turn a profit by the first half of 2024, marking a significant milestone for the platform.

Stubblebine expressed excitement about the prospect of funding Medium’s initiatives without relying on external capital. This financial independence will enable the company to further enhance its services, invest in technological advancements, and support its growing community of writers.

The Value of Medium’s Subscriber Base

Building and retaining a large subscriber base has been instrumental in Medium’s journey towards profitability. Although specific figures were not disclosed by Stubblebine, the platform reported around 725,000 paid subscribers in March 2021. Despite facing some churn, Medium managed to reverse the trend and achieve rapid growth, as highlighted in the company’s 2023 State of the Union report.

While the exact current size of Medium’s subscriber base remains undisclosed, its significance as the company’s primary source of revenue cannot be understated. Through subscriptions, Medium generates the necessary funds to sustain its operations and facilitate ongoing development, ensuring a steady stream of high-quality content for its readers.

Medium’s journey towards profitability showcases the challenges and successes of the online publishing industry. With its evolving business strategies and commitment to delivering value to its writers and readers, Medium has proven that it is possible to monetize quality content on the internet. As the company moves closer to profitability, it sets a positive example for other platforms striving to find sustainable business models in the ever-changing digital landscape.

