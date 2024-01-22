LoanDepot Cyberattack Exposes 16.6 Million Customers’ Sensitive Personal Information

About 16.6 million LoanDepot customers had their “sensitive personal” information stolen in a cyberattack earlier this month, which the loan and mortgage giant has described as ransomware. The loan company said in a filing with federal regulators on Monday that it would notify the affected customers of the data breach.

Details of the Cyberattack

LoanDepot did not disclose the specific types of sensitive customer data that were stolen. The cyber incident has caused disruptions in the company’s online services, with many customer portals remaining inaccessible into their second week. LoanDepot chief executive Frank Martell mentioned in the filing that the company is working on restoring normal business operations and bringing its systems back online.

Impact on Customers

Customers have reported difficulties in making payments or accessing their online accounts since the cyberattack began around January 8. The company has not yet determined whether the cybersecurity incident will have a material impact on its financial condition.