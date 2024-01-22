Newsnews
News

LoanDepot Cyberattack Exposes 16.6 Million Customers’ Sensitive Personal Information

Written by: Ardenia Bellamy | Published: 23 January 2024
loandepot-cyberattack-exposes-16-6-million-customers-sensitive-personal-information
News

About 16.6 million LoanDepot customers had their “sensitive personal” information stolen in a cyberattack earlier this month, which the loan and mortgage giant has described as ransomware. The loan company said in a filing with federal regulators on Monday that it would notify the affected customers of the data breach.

Key Takeaway

About 16.6 million LoanDepot customers have been affected by a cyberattack, resulting in the theft of “sensitive personal” information. The company is working to restore its online services and assess the potential financial impact of the incident.

Details of the Cyberattack

LoanDepot did not disclose the specific types of sensitive customer data that were stolen. The cyber incident has caused disruptions in the company’s online services, with many customer portals remaining inaccessible into their second week. LoanDepot chief executive Frank Martell mentioned in the filing that the company is working on restoring normal business operations and bringing its systems back online.

Impact on Customers

Customers have reported difficulties in making payments or accessing their online accounts since the cyberattack began around January 8. The company has not yet determined whether the cybersecurity incident will have a material impact on its financial condition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Kuva Space Secures €16.6M In Series A Funding To Accelerate Hyperspectral Imagery Expansion
News

Kuva Space Secures €16.6M In Series A Funding To Accelerate Hyperspectral Imagery Expansion

by Sidonnie Maze | 2 November 2023
Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach
News

Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach

by Trude Vanburen | 7 September 2023
What If We Go To A Cashless Society
FINTECH

What If We Go To A Cashless Society

by Kassey Johansen | 16 November 2023
When Did Playstation Get Hacked
TECHNOLOGY

When Did Playstation Get Hacked

by Suzi Pope | 25 August 2023
McLaren Healthcare Data Breach: 2.2 Million Patients’ Information Stolen In Ransomware Attack
News

McLaren Healthcare Data Breach: 2.2 Million Patients’ Information Stolen In Ransomware Attack

by Oralia Valentino | 14 November 2023
Why Is It Important To Learn About Cybersecurity?
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is It Important To Learn About Cybersecurity?

by Kat Malone | 12 September 2023
When Thinking About Credential Theft What Is One Of The Greatest Workplace Cybersecurity Risks
TECHNOLOGY

When Thinking About Credential Theft What Is One Of The Greatest Workplace Cybersecurity Risks

by Caresa Bullard | 12 September 2023
The Importance of Cyber Security In The 21st Century
TECHNOLOGY

The Importance of Cyber Security In The 21st Century

by Joseph | 23 August 2019

Recent Stories

New MIT Study: AI Job Automation May Happen Slower Than Expected
News

New MIT Study: AI Job Automation May Happen Slower Than Expected

by Ardenia Bellamy | 23 January 2024
Meta To Allow EU Users To Deny Cross-site Tracking As Digital Markets Act Bites
News

Meta To Allow EU Users To Deny Cross-site Tracking As Digital Markets Act Bites

by Ardenia Bellamy | 23 January 2024
LoanDepot Cyberattack Exposes 16.6 Million Customers’ Sensitive Personal Information
News

LoanDepot Cyberattack Exposes 16.6 Million Customers’ Sensitive Personal Information

by Ardenia Bellamy | 23 January 2024
How Do You Play Among Us Online
GAMING

How Do You Play Among Us Online

by Ardenia Bellamy | 22 January 2024
When Is Among Us Coming Out On Xbox
GAMING

When Is Among Us Coming Out On Xbox

by Ardenia Bellamy | 22 January 2024
How To Sign In Among Us Android?
GAMING

How To Sign In Among Us Android?

by Ardenia Bellamy | 22 January 2024
What Does The Shapeshifter Do In Among Us
GAMING

What Does The Shapeshifter Do In Among Us

by Ardenia Bellamy | 22 January 2024
What Is Injustice Gods Among Us
GAMING

What Is Injustice Gods Among Us

by Ardenia Bellamy | 22 January 2024