Newsnews
News

Intuitive Machines Successfully Lands Spacecraft On The Moon

Written by: Rubie Mayhew | Published: 24 February 2024
intuitive-machines-successfully-lands-spacecraft-on-the-moon
News

Intuitive Machines made history by successfully landing the first commercial spacecraft on the moon. The spacecraft, named Odysseus, touched down on the lunar surface, although not in the intended orientation. Despite the unexpected landing, the spacecraft remained intact, marking a significant achievement for the company.

Key Takeaway

Intuitive Machines made history by successfully landing the first commercial spacecraft on the moon, showcasing remarkable engineering prowess and quick thinking in the face of unexpected challenges.

Engineering Marvel

CEO Steve Altemus revealed that the spacecraft’s stability near the landing site was a result of quick thinking and meticulous analysis of telemetry data. The company is currently reconstructing the events that led to the unique landing, as the initial assumption of the spacecraft being upright was based on outdated data. It is now believed that the spacecraft was vertical at touchdown but was moving horizontally at a rapid pace, potentially causing one of its legs to catch or break, resulting in the tilt.

Operational Success

Despite the unconventional landing, the majority of the spacecraft’s onboard systems are functioning optimally. Critical subsystems, including the solar arrays and onboard payloads, are reported to be performing well, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the unexpected turn of events.

A Stroke of Luck

The success of the mission can be attributed to the swift decision-making of Intuitive Machines’ mission controllers and a stroke of good fortune. Navigational challenges arose after a planned maneuver, prompting the team to utilize a navigational subsystem earlier than anticipated. The discovery that the lasers were non-functional due to a safety switch oversight led to a critical decision to employ a NASA doppler lidar payload, ultimately saving the mission from potential failure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Much RAM Did Apollo 11 Have?
TECHNOLOGY

How Much RAM Did Apollo 11 Have?

by Magdaia Gann | 20 November 2023
Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy
News

Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy

by Goldi Remington | 7 November 2023
Qosmosys Raises $100 Million In Seed Funding For Lunar Lander Tech
News

Qosmosys Raises $100 Million In Seed Funding For Lunar Lander Tech

by Anatola Sandy | 24 October 2023
Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Idell Rood | 4 August 2021
How To Watch Artemis 1 Launch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Artemis 1 Launch

by Shannon Magdaleno | 4 August 2023
India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration
News

India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration

by Dominica Malinowski | 19 October 2023
Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission
News

Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission

by Lorie Roque | 29 September 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid
News

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid

by Anthiathia Vail | 14 October 2023

Recent Stories

Intuitive Machines Successfully Lands Spacecraft On The Moon
News

Intuitive Machines Successfully Lands Spacecraft On The Moon

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024
How To Make A Spiral Staircase In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Spiral Staircase In Minecraft

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024
How To Tame An Allay In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Tame An Allay In Minecraft

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024
What Do Minecraft Turtles Eat
GAMING

What Do Minecraft Turtles Eat

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024
How To Make A Ladder In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Ladder In Minecraft

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024
How To Get Seagrass In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Get Seagrass In Minecraft

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024
How To Get A Turtle Shell In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Get A Turtle Shell In Minecraft

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024
Google’s AI Model Generates Embarrassing And Inaccurate Images
News

Google’s AI Model Generates Embarrassing And Inaccurate Images

by Rubie Mayhew | 24 February 2024