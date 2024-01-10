Newsnews
How To Establish A Solid Foundation For A Lucrative AI Startup

Written by: Thomasina Mohan | Published: 11 January 2024
Investment in AI companies has now entered its cautious phase. Following a year when the money directed at AI startups far outpaced any other sector, investments have recently become more sound or validated. Investors are more wary about the AI hype and are looking for companies that will turn a profit.

Key Takeaway

Establishing a profitable AI startup requires a realistic cost model, careful consideration of cloud-based versus self-hosted AI models, and a focus on specific customer needs to capture value across a particular industry.

The Path to Profitability for AI Startups

The coming months could be daunting for AI company founders as they watch their fellow leaders struggle or even fail in new businesses, but there is a proven path to profitability. Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI, shared the steps that formed the foundation for their successful efforts. He emphasized the importance of focusing on specific customer needs and capturing value across a particular industry.

Building a Realistic and Accurate Cost Model

Startups face many challenges, but AI businesses have some unique factors that can skew financial models and revenue projections, leading to spiraling costs down the road. It’s easy to miscalculate here — decisions on big issues may have unintended consequences, while there’s a long list of non-obvious expenses to consider as well.

  • Cloud-based AI model or host your own?
  • Custom capabilities offered by the AI giants or building your own tech stack

Defining your answer begins with determining your particular use case, but generally, the cloud makes sense for training and inference if you won’t be moving vast amounts of data in and out of data stores and racking up huge egress fees. But be careful, if you expect to sell your solution for $25 per user per month with unlimited queries — and OpenAI is charging you per token behind the scenes — that model will fall flat pretty quickly as your unit economics fail to turn a profit.

