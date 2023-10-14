Newsnews
General Catalyst’s Ambitious Move: Acquiring A Healthcare System

Written by: Michal Devlin | Published: 15 October 2023
Venture capital and healthcare startups have witnessed a complex relationship in recent years. However, some investors have remained committed to the sector, and General Catalyst is one of them. In a bold and ambitious move, General Catalyst has announced its intention to purchase an entire healthcare system.

Key Takeaway

General Catalyst’s decision to acquire a healthcare system demonstrates their long-term commitment to the healthcare sector. By establishing HATCo and pursuing ownership, the venture capital firm aims to drive proactive consumer engagement and revolutionize the delivery of healthcare services.

General Catalyst’s Health Assurance Transformation Corporation (HATCo)

During the HLTH conference in Las Vegas, General Catalyst unveiled its latest initiative called Health Assurance Transformation Corporation (HATCo). This new venture aims to collaborate with the firm’s portfolio companies and existing healthcare partnerships to promote the concept of health assurance. Health assurance encourages proactive consumer engagement with healthcare services.

General Catalyst has not revealed further details about the HATCo effort, but the move signifies a distinct departure from typical partnerships commonly established by VC funds. While many venture capital funds forge collaborations with large entities to benefit their portfolio companies, General Catalyst is actively pursuing ownership of an entire healthcare system.

Unpacking General Catalyst’s Strategy

It is natural to wonder why a VC firm would seek to own a healthcare system and take on the associated challenges and costs instead of relying on existing partnerships. However, General Catalyst’s interest in the healthcare sector predates this development, as evidenced by its substantial healthcare startup portfolio.

The firm has already become the most active VC investor in healthcare since the beginning of 2020, having raised over $1 billion exclusively for health tech startups, according to PitchBook. In addition, General Catalyst launched multiple Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) in 2020 with the objective of identifying potential health assurance platforms.

While this move may come as a surprise to some, it aligns with General Catalyst’s strategic vision and reflects their dedication to pushing boundaries in the healthcare industry. The acquisition of a healthcare system highlights the firm’s confidence in the potential for growth and innovation within this sector.

General Catalyst’s foray into owning a healthcare system brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of resources to the table. As the company continues to make waves in the healthcare startup ecosystem, the industry can anticipate exciting developments and advancements that have the potential to reshape the future of healthcare.

