federal-agencies-launch-national-ai-research-resource-pilot-program

A year after its proposal, the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) is being launched in a pilot program. This initiative is a response to the growing influence of AI in the global tech industry and aims to democratize resources in the field. The program is a collaboration between various U.S. agencies, private partners, and major tech companies, with an $800 million annual budget for the next three years, pending congressional approval.

Partners and Contributions

The National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, NASA, NOAA, DARPA, and others are providing resources and expertise, while more than two dozen major tech companies are also contributing in various ways. Executives from OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft have committed resources, expertise, and free access to support the NAIRR effort.

Resource Availability and Application Process

While specific resources have not been listed, the program will accept applications and proposals from qualified researchers. The applications will be evaluated, and resources will be assigned based on the proposals. The initiative aims to provide access to computing, data, models, software, and training resources necessary for advancing the AI ecosystem.

Focus Areas and Pilot Period

During the two-year pilot period, the program will focus on four areas: NAIRR Open, NAIRR Secure, NAIRR Software, and NAIRR Classroom. These areas cover diverse AI resources, privacy and security-focused applications, software tools and platforms, and outreach, education, and training, respectively. The program leaders anticipate accepting 25-50 proposals in the initial pilot period, with more spots opening up in the spring as additional systems come online.