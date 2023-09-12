Disney+ And ESPN+ To Host Animated NFL Game: “Toy Story Funday Football”

In a creative and unprecedented move, Disney+ and ESPN+ will bring the world of football to life in an animated “Toy Story” universe. On October 1, a special NFL game titled “Toy Story Funday Football” will be streamed on Disney+, ESPN+, and NFL+ (mobile only). This alternate live game experience will coincide with the real NFL International Series game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Key Takeaway Disney+ and ESPN+ are teaming up to host an alternate live NFL game, “Toy Story Funday Football,” on October 1. Fully animated in the “Toy Story” universe, the game will introduce younger viewers to the world of football in a captivating and imaginative way. With familiar characters and advanced tracking technology, this collaboration aims to make American football more appealing to children and fans of all ages.

Introducing “Toy Story Funday Football”

“Toy Story Funday Football” promises an imaginative and entertaining twist on traditional NFL gameplay. The animated matchup will feature fully animated Falcon and Jaguar players, complete with the trademark “Toy Story” charm. Set in Andy’s room, the players will navigate a familiar-looking field while beloved “Toy Story” characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jesse, and Bo Peep cheer from the sidelines. Kid-friendly announcers will provide engaging commentary, making sure younger viewers can easily follow the action.

During halftime, fans can look forward to a special stunt from Duke Caboom, the motorcycle stuntman character voiced by Keanu Reeves in “Toy Story 4.” Viewers will also be treated to pre-recorded interviews with real-life Falcons and Jaguar players, adding an authentic touch to the animated event.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

This unique collaboration between Disney+, ESPN+, and the NFL will utilize cutting-edge technology to offer viewers an enhanced viewing experience. Advanced tracking technology, powered by NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports’ AI-based visualization technology, will enable audiences to track every run, pass, and score with precision.

Expanding the Appeal of American Football

“Toy Story Funday Football” is the latest initiative by the NFL to make American football more appealing to younger audiences. Building on the success of last year’s kid-friendly version of the NFL’s Wild Card matchup on Nickelodeon and Roblox’s family-friendly virtual concert for the Super Bowl, this collaboration with Disney+ is set to capture the hearts of both children and adults. The “Toy Story” franchise, beloved by multiple generations and recognized as one of the highest-grossing franchises in history, ensures that this animated NFL game will be a resounding success.