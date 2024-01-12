Newsnews
News

Cooking With Lynja Star Lynn Yamada Davis Passes Away At 67

Written by: Mellie Lindstrom | Published: 13 January 2024
cooking-with-lynja-star-lynn-yamada-davis-passes-away-at-67
News

The beloved star of “Cooking with Lynja” and known as “the internet’s grandma,” Lynn Yamada Davis, has passed away at the age of 67. Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, confirmed that Davis lost her battle with esophageal cancer on January 1. Her son, Tim Davis, shared the news of her peaceful passing, surrounded by loved ones, in a heartfelt online video.

Key Takeaway

Lynn Yamada Davis, the vibrant and resilient star of “Cooking with Lynja,” has left behind a legacy that transcends generations, showcasing the power of creativity, collaboration, and unwavering determination.

A Quirky Culinary Sensation

Lynn Yamada Davis, a mother of four and grandmother of two, captured the hearts of millions with her unique and educational cooking content across social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Despite her age, Davis’s vibrant personality and unconventional approach to cooking resonated with a younger audience, earning her the endearing title of “the internet’s grandma.”

A Collaborative Success

While Davis was the face of the channel, she credited her son, Tim, for their online triumph. The duo’s journey began as a pandemic project, with Tim’s encouragement to record daily videos for his editing practice. Davis acknowledged her son’s pivotal role in scripting, videography, and editing, emphasizing his genius as the driving force behind “Cooking with Lynja.”

A Legacy of Resilience

Throughout her online presence, Davis openly chronicled her battle with cancer, inspiring and touching the lives of her audience. Her resilience and positivity shone through, as she continued creating content while undergoing treatment. Despite her health challenges, Davis’s dedication and passion for cooking never wavered, earning her accolades such as the Streamy Awards and recognition as a Forbes’ 50 over 50 creator.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Watch Bengals Vs Bills
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Bengals Vs Bills

by Luisa Legg | 3 August 2023
Who Is On The Apple TV Commercial
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is On The Apple TV Commercial

by Billye Lovelady | 11 September 2023
How To Watch Emmys 2022
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Emmys 2022

by Merilee Mchenry | 5 August 2023
When Will 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Be On Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Will 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Be On Netflix

by Ketty Metz | 6 August 2023
15 Amazing Omnidirectional Outdoor TV Antenna for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Omnidirectional Outdoor TV Antenna for 2024

by Monique Francisco | 16 September 2023
54 Best Movies on Amazon Prime to Watch (with New Releases)
ENTERTAINMENT

54 Best Movies on Amazon Prime to Watch (with New Releases)

by Pia | 12 July 2020
How To Watch The Black Phone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch The Black Phone

by Joli Wessels | 5 August 2023
10 Amazing Amazon eBook for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Amazon eBook for 2024

by Emilia Mcadams | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

When Will Summoner Release Lost Ark
GAMING

When Will Summoner Release Lost Ark

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024
When Does Reaper Come Out Lost Ark
GAMING

When Does Reaper Come Out Lost Ark

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024
Nasdaq CEO’s Optimistic Comments Hint At Tech Industry’s Bright Future
News

Nasdaq CEO’s Optimistic Comments Hint At Tech Industry’s Bright Future

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024
Coast Runner Set To Launch Affordable $2,400 CNC Mill
News

Coast Runner Set To Launch Affordable $2,400 CNC Mill

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024
CES 2024: Latest Reveals, Innovations, And Surprises Unveiled
News

CES 2024: Latest Reveals, Innovations, And Surprises Unveiled

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024
Hertz To Sell EVs Due To Ride-Share Driver Rollout Issues
News

Hertz To Sell EVs Due To Ride-Share Driver Rollout Issues

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024
How To Establish A Profitable AI Startup: Tips For Success
News

How To Establish A Profitable AI Startup: Tips For Success

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024
Bitcoin ETF Fees Drop As Competition Heats Up
News

Bitcoin ETF Fees Drop As Competition Heats Up

by Mellie Lindstrom | 13 January 2024