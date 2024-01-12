cooking-with-lynja-star-lynn-yamada-davis-passes-away-at-67

The beloved star of “Cooking with Lynja” and known as “the internet’s grandma,” Lynn Yamada Davis, has passed away at the age of 67. Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, confirmed that Davis lost her battle with esophageal cancer on January 1. Her son, Tim Davis, shared the news of her peaceful passing, surrounded by loved ones, in a heartfelt online video.

Key Takeaway Lynn Yamada Davis, the vibrant and resilient star of “Cooking with Lynja,” has left behind a legacy that transcends generations, showcasing the power of creativity, collaboration, and unwavering determination.

A Quirky Culinary Sensation

Lynn Yamada Davis, a mother of four and grandmother of two, captured the hearts of millions with her unique and educational cooking content across social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Despite her age, Davis’s vibrant personality and unconventional approach to cooking resonated with a younger audience, earning her the endearing title of “the internet’s grandma.”

A Collaborative Success

While Davis was the face of the channel, she credited her son, Tim, for their online triumph. The duo’s journey began as a pandemic project, with Tim’s encouragement to record daily videos for his editing practice. Davis acknowledged her son’s pivotal role in scripting, videography, and editing, emphasizing his genius as the driving force behind “Cooking with Lynja.”

A Legacy of Resilience

Throughout her online presence, Davis openly chronicled her battle with cancer, inspiring and touching the lives of her audience. Her resilience and positivity shone through, as she continued creating content while undergoing treatment. Despite her health challenges, Davis’s dedication and passion for cooking never wavered, earning her accolades such as the Streamy Awards and recognition as a Forbes’ 50 over 50 creator.