Newsnews
News

Cloudflare Empowers Customers With AI Tools To Deploy And Run Models

Written by: Laetitia Blessing | Published: 27 September 2023
cloudflare-empowers-customers-with-ai-tools-to-deploy-and-run-models
News

Cloudflare, a leading cloud services provider, is venturing into the AI domain with the launch of a new suite of products and apps. The aim is to assist customers in building, deploying, and running AI models at the network edge, all while focusing on cost savings. The new offerings include Workers AI, Vectorize, and AI Gateway, each serving unique purposes in the AI management process.

Key Takeaway

Cloudflare’s new suite of AI tools aims to simplify the deployment and management of AI models. With Workers AI, Vectorize, and AI Gateway, customers can enjoy low-latency AI inference, efficient storage of vector embeddings, and enhanced visibility and cost management. Cloudflare’s focus on cost savings and simplified user experience sets it apart from other complex AI management solutions currently on the market.

Workers AI: Enabling Low-Latency AI Inference

Cloudflare’s Workers AI provides customers with access to nearby GPUs hosted by Cloudflare partners. This pay-as-you-go offering ensures that AI inference occurs on GPUs in close proximity to users, resulting in a low-latency, AI-powered end-user experience. Leveraging Microsoft-backed ONNX technology, Workers AI allows AI models to run in the most optimal location based on factors such as bandwidth, latency, connectivity, and processing constraints.

Users of Workers AI have access to a catalog of models, including large language models (LLMs), automatic speech recognition models, image classifiers, and sentiment analysis models. Notably, data used for inference is kept within the server region and is not utilized for the training of current or future AI models.

Vectorize: Efficient Storage of Vector Embeddings

Vectorize, on the other hand, caters to customers who require a database to store vector embeddings. Vector embeddings are mathematical representations of data used in machine learning algorithms. By leveraging Cloudflare’s global network, Vectorize enables queries of the database to occur closer to users, reducing latency and inference time. Customers can generate embeddings using models from Workers AI or use embeddings generated by third-party vendors.

AI Gateway: Enhanced Visibility and Cost Management

The third component of Cloudflare’s AI suite, AI Gateway, offers observability features that assist in tracking AI traffic. It provides metrics such as the number of model inference requests, duration of requests, number of users utilizing a model, and overall cost of running an AI app. Additionally, AI Gateway includes features such as caching and rate limiting to help reduce costs. Caching allows for the storage of responses from LLMs, minimizing the need for generating new responses. Rate limiting provides control over app scalability and protects against malicious actors and heavy traffic.

By addressing the complexities and cost challenges associated with AI implementation, Cloudflare aims to make AI more accessible to developers and companies. With its existing infrastructure and global network, Cloudflare is poised to deliver improved performance and cost efficiency to its customers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Cloudflare Empowers Customers With AI Tools To Deploy And Run Models
News

Cloudflare Empowers Customers With AI Tools To Deploy And Run Models

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
Revolve Air: The Revolutionary Travel Wheelchair
News

Revolve Air: The Revolutionary Travel Wheelchair

by Tabatha Nakamura | 27 September 2023
Cybersecurity Startup Lumu Raises $30M To Enhance Network Intrusion Detection
News

Cybersecurity Startup Lumu Raises $30M To Enhance Network Intrusion Detection

by Marlene Hardaway | 27 September 2023
Resourcify Raises €14M In Series A Round To Digitize Waste Management
News

Resourcify Raises €14M In Series A Round To Digitize Waste Management

by Torie Beers | 27 September 2023
Revio Raises $5.2 Million In Seed Funding To Tackle Payment Failures In Africa
News

Revio Raises $5.2 Million In Seed Funding To Tackle Payment Failures In Africa

by Dayle Keeney | 27 September 2023
Akamai Expands Cloud Computing Presence With New Regions In Asia, Europe, And The Americas
News

Akamai Expands Cloud Computing Presence With New Regions In Asia, Europe, And The Americas

by Shirleen Ericksen | 27 September 2023
Redefining Collaborative Design: Introducing Rayon – The Game-Changer For Architects And Designers
News

Redefining Collaborative Design: Introducing Rayon – The Game-Changer For Architects And Designers

by Maudie Roden | 27 September 2023
Google Introduces Earthquake Alerts On Android In India
News

Google Introduces Earthquake Alerts On Android In India

by Georgina Peckham | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

Revolve Air: The Revolutionary Travel Wheelchair
News

Revolve Air: The Revolutionary Travel Wheelchair

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
Cloudflare Empowers Customers With AI Tools To Deploy And Run Models
News

Cloudflare Empowers Customers With AI Tools To Deploy And Run Models

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
Cybersecurity Startup Lumu Raises $30M To Enhance Network Intrusion Detection
News

Cybersecurity Startup Lumu Raises $30M To Enhance Network Intrusion Detection

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
How To Get Tbs On Roku
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Tbs On Roku

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
How To Restart Onn Roku Tv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Restart Onn Roku Tv

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
How To Get Google On Roku Tv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Google On Roku Tv

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
How To Pair Tcl Roku Remote
TECHNOLOGY

How To Pair Tcl Roku Remote

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023
How To Fix A Roku Tv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fix A Roku Tv

by Laetitia Blessing | 27 September 2023