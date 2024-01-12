1X Secures $100M Funding For Advancing Humanoid Robots

The race to perfect the humanoid form factor is gaining momentum, with 1X securing an impressive $100 million in Series B funding. This latest development marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of humanoid robotics and underscores the growing interest and investment in this transformative technology.

OpenAI’s Involvement and 1X’s Progress

1X, a Norwegian firm, initially made waves in April with a $23.5 million funding round. However, the recent $100 million Series B funding, with EQT Ventures taking the lead, has propelled the company’s total fundraising to an enviable $125 million. Notably, OpenAI’s participation in the funding round has drawn attention, given the firm’s influential role in advancing generative AI, which is expected to shape the future of robotics.

The Role of NEO and Future Prospects

At the core of 1X’s endeavors lies NEO, its humanoid robot designed to address global labor shortages by navigating human-built environments. While NEO shares similarities with other humanoid systems, it aims to offer a solution to a pressing issue in today’s workforce. However, there are differing opinions on the feasibility and practicality of humanoid robots, with some expressing skepticism about their current level of development and functionality.

Utilization of Funds and CEO’s Perspective

The substantial funding will be directed towards enhancing 1X’s Embodied AI offering and supporting the go-to-market strategy for NEO. CEO Bernt Øivind Børnich emphasized the significance of the funding, acknowledging the pivotal contributions of the dedicated team and the positive impact on the company’s progress.