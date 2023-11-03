10-must-have-travel-gifts-for-jetsetters-in-2023

Tom Bihn Synik 30 Backpack

When it comes to travel backpacks, the Tom Bihn Synik 30 is a standout choice. With the ability to fit laptops up to 16 inches, ample space, and a ton of pockets, this backpack is perfect for tech-savvy travelers. Its durability and customizable elements make it one of the best backpacks on the market.

Key Takeaway These 10 travel gifts are perfect for frequent fliers who love tech and convenience. From backpacks and chargers to gadgets and accessories, these items will enhance any traveler’s experience. Whether you’re looking for a practical gift or a luxury investment, these options have something for everyone.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe

If you’re looking for a compact and versatile charger, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a great option. This charger can simultaneously charge a MagSafe compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, making it the perfect travel companion. With its adjustable angle and fast charging capabilities, you’ll never have to worry about running out of battery on the go.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch

The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch is a gamechanger for travelers. With the M1 and M2 chips, this laptop offers incredible processing power and battery life, making it perfect for long flights and remote work. While it may be an expensive investment, its performance and functionality make it worth every penny.

Ozlo Sleepbuds

If you struggle with sleep while traveling, the Ozlo Sleepbuds could be your saving grace. Developed by a team with a background in sleep technology, these sleepbuds aim to fix the shortcomings of previous products on the market. While we haven’t had the chance to test them yet, their promise of improved sleep quality is definitely intriguing.

Nintendo Switch Lite

For entertainment on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic choice. With its portable design and access to a great library of games, this console is perfect for long plane rides and hotel downtime. While it may not have all the features of the standard Switch, its affordability and portability make it a worthwhile investment for frequent fliers.

Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Never lose your belongings again with the Apple AirTags. These handy tracking devices can be attached to your keys, wallet, or luggage, giving you peace of mind during your travels. For Android users, there are also great alternatives available from Tile, Chipolo, and Samsung.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

For book lovers, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is a must-have device. With its larger 10.2-inch screen and the ability to take handwritten notes, this Kindle offers an enhanced reading experience. The addition of the Send-to-Kindle feature makes it even easier to access and read your favorite content on the go.

A year of Clear

If you frequently find yourself in airports, a Clear pass is a gamechanger. This upgrade allows you to skip the long security lines and get through the airport faster. It’s a great gift idea that offers convenience and peace of mind for any frequent traveler.

Beshon Flat Plug Power Strip

Stay powered up no matter where you are with the Beshon Flat Plug Power Strip. This compact power strip features three outlets, USB-C ports, and a USB-A port, perfect for charging all your devices. Its international compatibility also makes it a great option for travelers.

Belkin iPhone Camera Mount

If you’re looking to improve your video quality on work calls while on the road, the Belkin iPhone Camera Mount is a gamechanger. With the Continuity Camera feature on Macs, this accessory allows you to use your iPhone as a high-quality camera. It’s a cheap and portable addition to your travel gear.