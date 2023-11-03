Newsnews
News

10 Must-Have Travel Gifts For Jetsetters In 2023

Written by: Marlyn Rolle | Published: 4 November 2023
10-must-have-travel-gifts-for-jetsetters-in-2023
News

Tom Bihn Synik 30 Backpack

When it comes to travel backpacks, the Tom Bihn Synik 30 is a standout choice. With the ability to fit laptops up to 16 inches, ample space, and a ton of pockets, this backpack is perfect for tech-savvy travelers. Its durability and customizable elements make it one of the best backpacks on the market.

Key Takeaway

These 10 travel gifts are perfect for frequent fliers who love tech and convenience. From backpacks and chargers to gadgets and accessories, these items will enhance any traveler’s experience. Whether you’re looking for a practical gift or a luxury investment, these options have something for everyone.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe

If you’re looking for a compact and versatile charger, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a great option. This charger can simultaneously charge a MagSafe compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, making it the perfect travel companion. With its adjustable angle and fast charging capabilities, you’ll never have to worry about running out of battery on the go.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch

The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch is a gamechanger for travelers. With the M1 and M2 chips, this laptop offers incredible processing power and battery life, making it perfect for long flights and remote work. While it may be an expensive investment, its performance and functionality make it worth every penny.

Ozlo Sleepbuds

If you struggle with sleep while traveling, the Ozlo Sleepbuds could be your saving grace. Developed by a team with a background in sleep technology, these sleepbuds aim to fix the shortcomings of previous products on the market. While we haven’t had the chance to test them yet, their promise of improved sleep quality is definitely intriguing.

Nintendo Switch Lite

For entertainment on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic choice. With its portable design and access to a great library of games, this console is perfect for long plane rides and hotel downtime. While it may not have all the features of the standard Switch, its affordability and portability make it a worthwhile investment for frequent fliers.

Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Never lose your belongings again with the Apple AirTags. These handy tracking devices can be attached to your keys, wallet, or luggage, giving you peace of mind during your travels. For Android users, there are also great alternatives available from Tile, Chipolo, and Samsung.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

For book lovers, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is a must-have device. With its larger 10.2-inch screen and the ability to take handwritten notes, this Kindle offers an enhanced reading experience. The addition of the Send-to-Kindle feature makes it even easier to access and read your favorite content on the go.

A year of Clear

If you frequently find yourself in airports, a Clear pass is a gamechanger. This upgrade allows you to skip the long security lines and get through the airport faster. It’s a great gift idea that offers convenience and peace of mind for any frequent traveler.

Beshon Flat Plug Power Strip

Stay powered up no matter where you are with the Beshon Flat Plug Power Strip. This compact power strip features three outlets, USB-C ports, and a USB-A port, perfect for charging all your devices. Its international compatibility also makes it a great option for travelers.

Belkin iPhone Camera Mount

If you’re looking to improve your video quality on work calls while on the road, the Belkin iPhone Camera Mount is a gamechanger. With the Continuity Camera feature on Macs, this accessory allows you to use your iPhone as a high-quality camera. It’s a cheap and portable addition to your travel gear.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

8 Best RFID Passport Holder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best RFID Passport Holder For 2023

by Lynne Pellegrino | 11 October 2023
8 Best RFID Blocker For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best RFID Blocker For 2023

by Lita Ruppert | 11 October 2023
15 Amazing RFID Travel Wallet For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing RFID Travel Wallet For 2023

by Ester Christianson | 11 October 2023
12 Best RFID Card For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best RFID Card For 2023

by Dionis Aguinaga | 11 October 2023
10 Amazing Fetal Doppler Baby Heart Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Fetal Doppler Baby Heart Monitor for 2023

by Danya Beaudry | 15 September 2023
10 Best Oculus Rift – Virtual Reality Headset for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Oculus Rift – Virtual Reality Headset for 2023

by Nancee Saunders | 22 August 2023
13 Amazing Nintendo SD Card for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Nintendo SD Card for 2023

by Charil Rogan | 19 August 2023
15 Best RFID Passport Wallets For Women For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best RFID Passport Wallets For Women For 2023

by Nanice Arreguin | 11 October 2023

Recent Stories

How HoloLens Will Change The World
FINTECH

How HoloLens Will Change The World

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023
What All Can HoloLens Do
FINTECH

What All Can HoloLens Do

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023
When Was HoloLens Invented?
FINTECH

When Was HoloLens Invented?

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023
What Type Of VR Is The HoloLens
FINTECH

What Type Of VR Is The HoloLens

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023
How Is HoloLens Developed
FINTECH

How Is HoloLens Developed

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023
What Does HoloLens 2 Do
FINTECH

What Does HoloLens 2 Do

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023
How To Add Holograms In HoloLens
FINTECH

How To Add Holograms In HoloLens

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023
What Is The HoloLens Field Of View
FINTECH

What Is The HoloLens Field Of View

by Marlyn Rolle | 4 November 2023