How To Do Elastico FIFA 22

Mastering the Elastico in FIFA 22: A Step-by-Step Guide

GAMING enthusiasts, have you ever wondered how to perform the Elastico move in FIFA 22? Look no further! In this blog post, we will guide you through the steps to execute this skill move like a pro. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, the Elastico can be a game-changer in your virtual matches. So, let’s dive right in and learn how to dazzle your opponents with this mesmerizing trick on the virtual pitch.

Key Takeaways: The Elastico is a skill move in FIFA 22 that allows you to quickly change direction while dribbling, fooling defenders in the process.

Mastering this move requires practice, timing, and a good understanding of the controls.

The Basics of the Elastico

The Elastico, also known as the flip-flap, is a skill move that involves swiftly flicking the ball in one direction and then immediately changing direction with a quick touch in the opposite direction. This move can be extremely effective in beating defenders and creating space for a shot or pass. To perform the Elastico in FIFA 22, follow these steps:

Choose a player with good ball control and agility, as these attributes will enhance your success rate. While dribbling, hold down the R1 (or RB) button on your controller to initiate skill moves. Moving the right analog stick, push it in the direction you want the ball to go, and then flick it quickly in the opposite direction. For example, if you want to go left after the Elastico, push the stick right and then flick it left. Timing is crucial! Make sure to execute the flick with precision, as mistiming it can result in losing possession or being tackled by a defender. Practice, practice, practice! The key to mastering the Elastico is repetition. Head to the skill games or practice mode to refine your technique.

Advanced Techniques

Once you’ve mastered the basics, you can take your Elastico skills to the next level with some advanced techniques:

Combine the Elastico with other skill moves like a fake shot or rainbow flick to keep your opponents guessing and increase your chances of success.

Use the Elastico in combination with sprinting to maximize its effectiveness. By quickly changing direction while sprinting, you can leave defenders in your wake.

Try using the Elastico near the edge of the penalty box to create shooting opportunities for yourself or your teammates.

Remember, practice makes perfect! Don’t expect to master the Elastico overnight. Keep honing your skills and experimenting with different situations to become a true maestro of this skill move in FIFA 22.

So, the next time you’re on the virtual pitch, give the Elastico a try and leave your opponents bewildered. Stay tuned to our GAMING category for more tips and tricks to elevate your FIFA 22 gameplay. Happy gaming!