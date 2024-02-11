Disable VoLTE On Samsung S20 FE – Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a remarkable device that offers a plethora of features to enhance the user experience. One such feature is Voice over LTE (VoLTE), which allows users to make high-quality voice calls over the 4G LTE network. While VoLTE can provide clear and crisp voice calls, there may be instances where users prefer to disable this feature for various reasons.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of disabling VoLTE on your Samsung S20 FE. Whether you're looking to conserve battery life, troubleshoot call quality issues, or simply prefer traditional voice calls, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to customize your device according to your preferences.

By following the instructions provided in this guide, you will gain a deeper understanding of the settings and options available on your Samsung S20 FE, empowering you to tailor your device to suit your individual needs. So, let's delve into the steps and learn how to disable VoLTE on your Samsung S20 FE.

Step 1: Open the Settings app

To begin the process of disabling VoLTE on your Samsung S20 FE, you will first need to access the device's settings. The Settings app serves as the central hub for customizing various aspects of your smartphone, allowing you to personalize your experience and make adjustments according to your preferences.

Start by locating the Settings app on your device. You can typically find this app on your home screen or by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping the gear-shaped icon in the top-right corner. The Settings app icon is usually easy to spot, featuring a series of interconnected gears. Once you have located the Settings app, tap on the icon to open the app. This action will launch the Settings interface, presenting you with a range of options and configurations to explore. Upon entering the Settings app, you will be greeted by a user-friendly interface that is designed to facilitate seamless navigation. The layout is intuitively organized, allowing you to swiftly locate the desired settings without unnecessary complexity.

Step 2: Select "Connections"

Upon entering the Settings app, you will find a range of options that enable you to customize and manage various aspects of your Samsung S20 FE. One of the key sections within the Settings app is "Connections," which serves as the gateway to configuring your device's network and connectivity settings.

To access the "Connections" section, follow these steps:

From the main interface of the Settings app, scroll through the available options until you locate and tap on "Connections." This action will direct you to a dedicated screen that consolidates all the connectivity-related settings and options, providing a centralized platform for managing your device's network connections. Upon entering the "Connections" section, you will be presented with a comprehensive array of settings that encompass Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Mobile Hotspot, Data usage, and more. This interface is designed to streamline the management of your device's connectivity features, allowing you to effortlessly configure and customize your network preferences. The "Connections" section is intuitively organized, featuring clear and concise labels for each setting, ensuring that you can easily identify and access the specific options you wish to modify. Whether you're looking to establish a new Wi-Fi connection, pair a Bluetooth device, or manage your mobile data usage, the "Connections" section provides a seamless and user-friendly platform to fulfill your connectivity needs.

Step 3: Tap on "Mobile networks"

After navigating to the "Connections" section within the Settings app, the next crucial step in the process of disabling VoLTE on your Samsung S20 FE involves accessing the "Mobile networks" settings. This pivotal stage empowers you to delve into the intricate configurations that govern your device's mobile connectivity, providing you with the means to make targeted adjustments to suit your preferences.

To tap on "Mobile networks," follow these steps:

From the "Connections" interface, scroll through the available options until you locate and tap on "Mobile networks." This action will seamlessly transition you to a dedicated screen that consolidates all the mobile network-related settings and options, offering a centralized platform for managing your device's cellular connectivity. Upon entering the "Mobile networks" section, you will be greeted by a comprehensive array of settings that encompass essential configurations such as network mode selection, access point names (APNs), and network operators. This interface is meticulously designed to facilitate seamless navigation and customization, ensuring that you can effortlessly tailor your device's mobile connectivity to align with your specific requirements. The "Mobile networks" section serves as a gateway to a wealth of options that enable you to optimize your device's cellular connectivity according to your preferences. Whether you're looking to fine-tune your network mode for enhanced coverage, configure APN settings for data connectivity, or manage network operators for roaming scenarios, this section provides a user-friendly platform to fulfill your mobile connectivity needs.

Step 4: Disable VoLTE option

After accessing the "Mobile networks" section, you are now poised to disable the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) option on your Samsung S20 FE. This pivotal step empowers you to make targeted adjustments to your device's network settings, ensuring that it aligns with your individual preferences and usage habits.

To disable the VoLTE option, follow these steps:

From the "Mobile networks" interface, locate and tap on the "VoLTE calls" or "Enhanced 4G LTE Mode" option. The specific label may vary based on your device's software version and carrier settings. Upon tapping the VoLTE option, you will be presented with a toggle switch or checkbox that allows you to enable or disable VoLTE. To disable VoLTE, simply tap the toggle switch or uncheck the box, depending on the interface design. After disabling VoLTE, your Samsung S20 FE will revert to making voice calls over the traditional 2G or 3G network, bypassing the VoLTE functionality. This adjustment can be particularly useful if you encounter call quality issues or wish to conserve battery life by utilizing non-LTE voice calls.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the process of disabling VoLTE on your Samsung S20 FE encompasses a series of intuitive steps that empower you to customize your device's network settings according to your preferences. By following this comprehensive guide, you have gained valuable insights into the intricate configurations available within the Settings app, allowing you to seamlessly navigate through the various sections and make targeted adjustments to suit your unique usage patterns.

