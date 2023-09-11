Are you searching for the ultimate gaming audio experience? Look no further than the 9 Best Logitech G560 Gaming Speakers for 2023. These cutting-edge speakers are designed to immerse you in the soundscape of your favorite games like never before. With their powerful audio output, customizable RGB lighting, and advanced surround sound technology, the Logitech G560 speakers are a game-changer for any avid gamer. Whether you're looking to hear every footstep in a first-person shooter or feel the booming bass in a music-driven game, these speakers deliver an unparalleled level of audio excellence. Get ready to take your gaming sessions to the next level with the best-in-class Logitech G560 Gaming Speakers.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker System is a powerful and immersive audio system designed specifically for gamers. With built-in LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and integrated DTS:X Ultra surround sound, this speaker system delivers an enhanced gaming experience. The 240 Watts Peak power and unique driver design provide a huge soundscape, while the four speaker lighting zones can be customized with 16.8 million colors. The speakers work with Windows-based PCs and Bluetooth enabled devices, and the dimensions of the system are 10.00Lx8.10Wx15.90H. Customer reviews praise the sound quality and lighting effects, although some users have reported issues with the software. Overall, the Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker System offers exceptional audio performance and customizable lighting for an immersive gaming experience.

Pros Powerful and immersive sound

Customizable RGB lighting
High-quality build and design

Cons Software issues reported by some users

Firmware bug causing brief audio disconnections
Quality control concerns

The Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker System offers an impressive combination of powerful sound and customizable lighting effects. With its built-in LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and integrated DTS:X Ultra surround sound, this speaker system delivers an immersive gaming experience. The 240 Watts Peak power and unique driver design ensure a rich soundscape, while the ability to customize four speaker lighting zones with millions of colors adds a visually stunning element. However, the software has been reported to have issues and there have been concerns about quality control. Nevertheless, if you’re a gamer looking for an audio system that can truly enhance your gaming experience, the Logitech G560 is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Creative Pebble V3 is a powerful and compact USB-C desktop speaker that offers enhanced audio quality and convenient connectivity options. With custom-tuned drivers, the Pebble V3 delivers 50% louder audio and improved bass reproduction. It also features Clear Dialog audio processing for clear and intelligible spoken dialogues while watching videos. The speaker supports easy plug-and-play connectivity with a single USB-C cable and is compatible with USB-A ports as well. Additionally, it can be connected via Bluetooth 5.0 or a 3.5mm audio input. The modern and minimalist design of the Pebble V3 blends well with any home or office setup. Overall, it provides great value for money and is an excellent choice for those seeking compact and powerful desktop speakers.

Key Features Powerful and amplified USB audio

Clear Dialog audio processing

Simple, plug-and-play USB-C connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio input

Modern and minimalist design with elevated drivers Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.84Lx4.65Wx4.72H

Pros 50% louder audio with enhanced bass reproduction

Clear and intelligible spoken dialogues
Minimal cabling and clutter-free design

Minimal cabling and clutter-free design Versatile connectivity options

Versatile connectivity options
Modern and compact design

Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

May not be suitable for larger rooms Not ideal for loud parties

Not ideal for loud parties
Subwoofer placement may be limited

Subwoofer placement may be limited Requires available USB ports

The Creative Pebble V3 is an impressive desktop speaker that offers powerful and clear audio in a compact and stylish design. With its amplified USB audio and clear dialog enhancement, it delivers a great listening experience when watching videos or listening to music. The simple plug-and-play connectivity and Bluetooth options provide convenience and flexibility. While it may not be suitable for larger rooms or loud parties, it excels in smaller spaces and personal use. The modern and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to any desk setup. Overall, the Pebble V3 offers great value for money and is a top choice for those looking for powerful and compact desktop speakers.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The SteelSeries Arena 7 Illuminated 2.1 Desktop Gaming Speakers deliver immersive sound quality with separate tweeters and woofers, powerful bass from a subwoofer, and customizable RGB lighting. With easy connectivity options and wireless Bluetooth compatibility, you can enjoy rich audio on various devices. The speakers also feature advanced audio customization through Sonar Software, allowing you to adjust sound settings to your preference. The sleek black design adds a touch of style to your gaming setup. Overall, these speakers provide impressive sound and visuals for an enhanced gaming and multimedia experience.

Key Features 2-Way Speaker Design

Reactive Prism Sync RGB Lighting

Powerful Subwoofer

Easy Connectivity

Wireless Bluetooth Support

Audio Customization with Sonar Software Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 18.90Lx15.43Wx13.07H

Size: 1

Pros Immersive sound quality with separate tweeters and woofers

Powerful and thundering bass from the subwoofer
Wide compatibility and easy connectivity options

Wide compatibility and easy connectivity options Customizable RGB lighting for an ambient gaming environment

Customizable RGB lighting for an ambient gaming environment
Advanced audio customization through Sonar Software

Cons No remote control included

No remote control included Volume control knob located on the speaker itself

Volume control knob located on the speaker itself
LED lights on front speakers not evenly distributed

The SteelSeries Arena 7 Gaming Speakers offer an impressive audio experience with their detailed sound, powerful bass, and customizable RGB lighting. They are versatile, compatible with various devices, and provide convenient connectivity options. The advanced audio customization through Sonar Software allows you to fine-tune the sound to your liking. While the lack of a remote control and the placement of the volume control knob may be inconvenient for some, the overall performance and features of these speakers make them a great choice for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts. With sleek aesthetics and high-quality sound, the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers enhance your gaming and entertainment setup.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Logitech Z333 2.1 Speakers are a powerful and versatile audio system that delivers bold sound and strong bass. With 80 Watts of maximum loudness, these speakers are perfect for enhancing your videos, games, and music. The front-facing subwoofer adds depth to your audio experience, while the adjustable bass control allows you to fine-tune the bass level. The speakers can be easily connected to two compatible devices simultaneously, thanks to the 3.5mm and RCA inputs. The wired control pod provides convenient access to power, volume, and the headphone jack. Compatible with various devices such as PCs, mobile devices, TVs, DVD/Blu-ray players, and game consoles, these speakers are a versatile addition to any entertainment setup.

Key Features 80 Watts Peak/40 Watts RMS power

Front-facing subwoofer for rich bass

Connect up to two devices simultaneously

Easy-access wired control pod

Adjustable bass control

Headphone jack for private listening

Compatible with various devices and operating systems Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 13.78Lx9.25Wx8.54H

Pros Powerful and clear sound quality

Strong bass adds depth to audio
Versatile connectivity options

Versatile connectivity options Convenient control pod for easy access

Convenient control pod for easy access
Adjustable bass control for fine-tuning

Adjustable bass control for fine-tuning Headphone jack for private listening

Headphone jack for private listening
Compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems

Cons Headphone jack volume is quieter than speakers

Headphone jack volume is quieter than speakers Not ideal for high-volume music listening

Not ideal for high-volume music listening Subwoofer could be larger for better bass performance

The Logitech Z333 2.1 Speakers offer impressive sound quality and versatile connectivity options, making them a great choice for enhancing your multimedia experience. With their powerful output and adjustable bass control, these speakers deliver rich and clear audio with a strong bass presence. The convenient wired control pod and headphone jack add to the convenience and versatility of these speakers. While they may not be ideal for audiophiles or users seeking high-volume music playback, they offer excellent value for the price, providing a satisfying audio experience for gaming, movies, and general multimedia usage.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers deliver immersive sound with 80W Peak power / 40W RMS. The expertly tuned speaker system provides lifelike sound with crisp high notes and powerful bass. It features a 20-watt bass with digital signal processing for clear bass performance. The down-firing subwoofer adds depth to music, movies, and gaming. With a wireless control dial, you can adjust the sound wirelessly from up to 30 meters away. The dual-position speakers can be laid vertically or horizontally for a customizable aesthetic. The speakers offer multiple ways to connect, including Bluetooth, micro USB, and a 3.5 mm input. Overall, the Logitech Z407 is a versatile speaker system with immersive sound and convenient wireless control.

Key Features 80W Peak power / 40W RMS

Immersive sound with powerful bass

Wireless control dial with 30m range

Dual-position speakers for customizable layout

Multiple ways to connect: Bluetooth, micro USB, 3.5mm input Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 12.40Lx9.60Wx7.30H

Pros Immersive sound with clear bass performance

Wireless control dial for convenient adjustments
Dual-position speakers for flexible placement

Dual-position speakers for flexible placement Multiple connectivity options for versatility Cons Bluetooth sound quality slightly lower than aux input

Bluetooth sound quality slightly lower than aux input Switching inputs may require manual interaction

Switching inputs may require manual interaction Speakers take a second to wake up

The Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers offer an excellent audio experience with immersive sound and clear bass. The wireless control dial adds convenience, allowing you to adjust the volume and bass from a distance. The dual-position speakers provide flexibility in placement, while the multiple connectivity options ensure compatibility with various devices. Although there are minor drawbacks such as slightly lower Bluetooth sound quality and a brief wake-up time, the overall performance and value for money make these speakers a great choice for enhancing your computer audio. Whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or gaming, the Logitech Z407 delivers a satisfying audio experience.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Logitech G502 HERO is a high-performance wired gaming mouse designed to provide gamers with precision and customization. It features Logitech's advanced HERO 25K sensor for accurate tracking and a wide range of sensitivity options. With 11 programmable buttons and on-board memory, users can assign custom commands and save profiles directly to the mouse. The adjustable weight system allows for personalized weight and balance tuning. The mouse also offers customizable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology to match your team's colors or sync with other Logitech G gear. With its mechanical switch button tensioning and 1-year hardware limited warranty, the Logitech G502 HERO is a top choice for gamers seeking a reliable and customizable gaming mouse.

Key Features HERO 25K sensor for precise tracking

11 customizable buttons and on-board memory

Adjustable weight system for personalized tuning

Programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology

Mechanical switch button tensioning

1-year hardware limited warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 1.57Lx2.95Wx5.20H

Size: 1

Pros Accurate tracking with advanced HERO 25K sensor

Customizable buttons and on-board memory for personalized settings
Adjustable weight system for personalized tuning

Adjustable weight system for personalized tuning Customizable RGB lighting adds personalization and style

Customizable RGB lighting adds personalization and style
Mechanical switch button tensioning for precise clicks

Mechanical switch button tensioning for precise clicks 1-year hardware limited warranty for peace of mind Cons Some users may find the weight uncomfortable

Some users may find the weight uncomfortable Main button switches wear down faster than other mice

Main button switches wear down faster than other mice Mouse feet may not be as smooth or resistant as other models

Overall, the Logitech G502 HERO is a high-performance gaming mouse that offers precision, customization, and durability. With its advanced sensor and customizable features, it provides gamers with an edge in competitive gameplay. The ergonomic design and adjustable weight system ensure comfort and personalization. The inclusion of programmable RGB lighting adds style to any gaming setup. However, some users may find the weight uncomfortable, and the main button switches may wear down over time. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Logitech G502 HERO is a top choice for gamers looking for a reliable and customizable gaming mouse.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Redragon GS520 RGB Desktop Speakers will take your audio experience to the next level. With an enhanced clear sound and a full range 2.0 channel stereo core, these speakers provide a superior auditory feast. Not only do they deliver great sound, but the touch-controlled RGB lighting adds a vibrant and attractive visual element. The speakers feature a modern urban design with brushed material style, combining dynamic style with an upscale feel. With easy-access volume control and broad compatibility, including USB power and 3.5mm audio and mic cables, these speakers are perfect for PC, TV, and laptop setups. Enjoy the immersive audio and stunning visual effects of the Redragon GS520 RGB Desktop Speakers.

Key Features Enhanced Clear Sound

Touch Controlled RGB Lighting

Minimalism Modern Urban Design

Easy-access Volume Control

Plug & Play for Broad Compatibility Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.50Lx7.00Wx4.00H

Pros Enhanced sound quality

Attractive touch-controlled RGB lighting
Sleek and modern design

Sleek and modern design Easy-access volume control

Easy-access volume control
Broad compatibility with PC, TV, and laptop

Cons Bass quality could be better

Bass quality could be better Powering off the speakers causes a loud Pop! sound

Powering off the speakers causes a loud Pop! sound
Short cable length between the speakers

The Redragon GS520 RGB Desktop Speakers offer an exceptional audio experience at an affordable price. With their enhanced sound quality and touch-controlled RGB lighting, these speakers provide both superior auditory and visual enjoyment. The sleek and modern design adds a stylish touch to any setup. While there are a few drawbacks, such as the average bass quality and the short cable length between the speakers, these speakers are still a great option for those on a budget. Overall, the Redragon GS520 RGB Desktop Speakers deliver value for money and are highly recommended for users looking to elevate their audio experience.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System is a powerful and versatile speaker system that delivers exceptional sound quality. It is THX, Dolby Digital, and DTS Digital certified, ensuring that you hear every detail in your soundtracks the way the studio intended. With a continuous 500 watts of power and the ability to deliver a peak of 1,000 watts, this system provides rich audio and thunderous bass that truly immerses you in your music, movies, and games. The flexible setup allows you to connect up to six devices, and the compact control console and wireless remote make it easy to personalize your surround sound experience. The Logitech Z906 works with any device with a headphone jack, RCA, six channel direct, digital coaxial input, or optical inputs. With its exceptional sound quality, versatility, and immersive experience, the Logitech Z906 is the perfect speaker system for anyone looking to take their audio experience to the next level.

Key Features 5.1 digital surround sound: Hear every detail in your Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks

THX certified home theater speakers: Your assurance of true cinema quality sound

Delivers a continuous 500 watts of power, with the ability to deliver a peak of 1,000 watts

Flexible setup: Connect up to six devices

Compact control console and wireless remote for easy sound control

Easy switch between input sources

Works with any device with a headphone jack, RCA, six channel direct, digital coaxial input, or optical inputs Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 15.20Lx17.00Wx17.30H

Size: One Size

Pros Exceptional sound quality and thunderous bass

Versatile and can be used with a wide range of devices
Easy to set up and use with intuitive control console

Easy to set up and use with intuitive control console Sturdy and well-designed speakers

Sturdy and well-designed speakers
Immersive 5.1 surround sound experience

Cons Satellite speakers can only stand vertically

Satellite speakers can only stand vertically Supplied speaker wires are not of the best quality

Supplied speaker wires are not of the best quality
May not work with all common mounting systems

The Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System is an outstanding speaker system that offers exceptional sound quality, versatility, and an immersive experience. With its THX, Dolby Digital, and DTS Digital certifications, it delivers true cinema quality sound, allowing you to hear every detail in your soundtracks. The system’s powerful and thunderous bass adds an extra dimension to your music, movies, and games. It is easy to set up and use, with a compact control console and wireless remote for easy sound control. Although there are some limitations like the vertical positioning of the satellite speakers and the quality of the supplied speaker wires, the Logitech Z906 is still a top-notch speaker system that is well worth the investment for anyone looking to elevate their audio experience.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speaker is a versatile and convenient speaker system that can easily connect to computers and other devices via Bluetooth wireless or 3.5mm cable. With Logitech Easy-Switch technology, you can seamlessly switch between audio devices just by pausing the audio on one device and pressing play on the other. Each speaker has one active/powered driver that delivers full range audio and one passive radiator that provides bass extension. The speakers feature an on-speaker headphone jack, as well as convenient controls for easy access to Bluetooth wireless pairing, power, and volume adjustments. Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices and any device with a 3.5mm input, these speakers are perfect for use with computers, televisions, smartphones, tablets, and music players.

Key Features Versatile setup with Bluetooth wireless or 3.5mm cable

Logitech Easy-Switch technology for seamless device switching

One active driver and one passive radiator in each speaker

On-speaker headphone jack and convenient controls

Works with Bluetooth-enabled devices and 3.5mm input devices Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.88Lx3.54Wx9.49H

Size: 9.5" x 3.5" x 4.9"

Pros Clear sound and good enough for music

Convenient headphone jack on the front
Easy setup and reliable Bluetooth functionality

Easy setup and reliable Bluetooth functionality Nice design and good value for the price Cons Not the loudest and lacks bass

Not the loudest and lacks bass May not be powerful enough for larger spaces

May not be powerful enough for larger spaces Exposed cones make speakers vulnerable to damage

Exposed cones make speakers vulnerable to damage
Headphone jack may not work with all headphones

The Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speaker is a versatile and affordable speaker system ideal for use with computers and other devices. While it may not be the loudest or the most bass-driven, it offers clear sound and convenient features like Bluetooth connectivity and an on-speaker headphone jack. The speakers are easy to set up and work reliably, making them a great option for those who want a clean and functional desk setup. However, if you prioritize powerful sound for larger spaces or are a true audiophile, these speakers may not meet your needs. Overall, the Logitech Z207 provides good value for the price and delivers satisfactory performance for everyday use.

Logitech G560 Gaming Speakers Buyer's Guide

Achieve an immersive gaming experience with the Logitech G560 gaming speakers. These cutting-edge speakers are designed to enhance your gaming sessions by delivering high-quality sound and stunning visual effects. Whether you're a casual gamer or a dedicated pro, the Logitech G560 will take your gaming to the next level. In this buyer's guide, we will provide you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision before purchasing these gaming speakers.

Key Features:

RGB Lighting: The Logitech G560 speakers boast an impressive RGB lighting system that syncs with your games, music, and videos, creating a captivating visual display that matches the on-screen action.

The Logitech G560 speakers boast an impressive RGB lighting system that syncs with your games, music, and videos, creating a captivating visual display that matches the on-screen action. DTS:X Ultra Surround Sound: Experience lifelike positional audio with DTS:X Ultra surround sound technology. Hear every detail from all angles, allowing you to react quickly and gain a competitive edge in your favorite games.

Experience lifelike positional audio with DTS:X Ultra surround sound technology. Hear every detail from all angles, allowing you to react quickly and gain a competitive edge in your favorite games. Built-in Audio Visualizer: The integrated audio visualizer analyzes the sound output and dynamically displays it on the speakers, adding an extra layer of immersion to your gaming experience.

The integrated audio visualizer analyzes the sound output and dynamically displays it on the speakers, adding an extra layer of immersion to your gaming experience. Bluetooth and USB Connectivity: The G560 speakers offer both Bluetooth and USB connectivity options, giving you the flexibility to connect to a variety of devices, including PCs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets.

The G560 speakers offer both Bluetooth and USB connectivity options, giving you the flexibility to connect to a variety of devices, including PCs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets. Easy Controls: The speakers feature intuitive controls, including volume adjustment, audio source selection, and customizable lighting effects, allowing you to personalize your gaming setup to suit your preferences.

The speakers feature intuitive controls, including volume adjustment, audio source selection, and customizable lighting effects, allowing you to personalize your gaming setup to suit your preferences. Versatile Placement Options: With the adjustable satellite stands and slim subwoofer, you can place the speakers in various positions to optimize the audio output according to your gaming environment.

With the adjustable satellite stands and slim subwoofer, you can place the speakers in various positions to optimize the audio output according to your gaming environment. Custom Sound Profiles: Utilize the Logitech Gaming Software to create personalized sound profiles for different games, genres, or media types. Fine-tune the audio settings to match your specific preferences and fully immerse yourself in your gaming world.

Utilize the Logitech Gaming Software to create personalized sound profiles for different games, genres, or media types. Fine-tune the audio settings to match your specific preferences and fully immerse yourself in your gaming world. Powerful Audio Performance: The G560 speakers deliver powerful audio with peak power of 240 watts. Experience rich, detailed sound with deep bass and clear highs, making explosions more intense and dialogue more distinct.

The G560 speakers deliver powerful audio with peak power of 240 watts. Experience rich, detailed sound with deep bass and clear highs, making explosions more intense and dialogue more distinct. Compatible with Logitech G Gear: Seamlessly integrate the Logitech G560 speakers with other Logitech G gear, such as keyboards and mice, to create a unified gaming experience.