Introducing the latest trend in urban transportation: the 13 Amazing Electric Skateboard LonGBoard For 2023. With technology constantly evolving, electric skateboards have become a popular choice for commuters, thrill-seekers, and eco-conscious individuals alike. These cutting-edge electric skateboards offer an exhilarating riding experience combined with advanced features and functionalities. Whether you are a seasoned skateboarder or simply looking for a fun and efficient way to commute, these impressive electric skateboards are poised to revolutionize the way we travel. Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey with the 13 Amazing Electric Skateboard LonGBoard For 2023.

Overall Score: 7.8/10

The Caroma Electric Skateboard is a powerful and reliable option for adults and teens. With a 350W hub motor, it can reach a top speed of 12.4 mph and has a max range of 11 miles. The 8-ply maple deck and high-grip wheels provide a smooth and comfortable ride, while the 4-speed modes on the wireless remote allow for customizable control. The board comes fully assembled and undergoes strict quality checks. Overall, it offers a solid purchase for its price.

Key Features 350W Single Hub Motor

Certified 4000m AH Long-Range Battery

8-Ply Maple Deck & High-Grip Wheels

4 Speed Modes Optional Wireless Remote

No Assembly Required Specifications Color: Graffiti

Pros Powerful motor for climbing hills

Customizable speed modes No assembly required Cons Customer service could be better

Remote feels cheap and lightweight No fastener on wrist rope

The Caroma Electric Skateboard offers a solid option for those looking for a reliable and fun mode of transportation. With its powerful motor, long-range battery, and smooth riding experience, it provides an enjoyable ride for adults and teens. Although the customer service may not be the best and some components like the remote and wrist rope could be improved, overall, it is a worthwhile purchase for its price. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, the Caroma Electric Skateboard is a great choice for commuting or leisurely rides.

Overall Score: 8/10

The MEEPO V5 electric skateboard is a top-notch board designed for adults, teens, and beginners. With a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 11 miles, this skateboard is perfect for commuting, hanging out with friends, or exploring the city. The board features a handle deck for easy carrying, powerful hub motors, smooth braking with 4 settings, and safe charging with a quick 2.8-hour charge time. It also comes with after-sales service support and a 6-month warranty. Despite some minor issues reported by customers, the MEEPO V5 electric skateboard offers a thrilling and convenient riding experience.

Key Features Handle deck for easy carrying

500W*2 powerful hub motors

Smooth braking with 4 settings

IP55 waterproof

Safe and quick charging Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.00Lx11.00Wx5.70H

Pros Top speed of 28 mph

Quick 2.8-hour charging 6-month warranty Cons Some reports of battery and traction issues

The MEEPO V5 electric skateboard offers a thrilling and convenient riding experience for adults, teens, and beginners. With its high speed, decent range, and smooth braking, it’s perfect for commuting and exploring the city. The handle deck and IP55 waterproof design make it easy to carry and ride in different weather conditions. While there have been some reports of battery and traction issues, overall, the MEEPO V5 proves to be a reliable and durable option. With its 6-month warranty and after-sales support, it provides peace of mind to riders. If you’re looking for an electric skateboard that combines speed, range, and convenience, the MEEPO V5 is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Experience the ultimate sense of speed with the isinwheel V8 Electric Skateboard. With its powerful motor, top speed of 30 mph, and 12-mile range, this electric longboard provides a unique and fun experience for adults and teens. The removable and detachable batteries allow for longer mileage, while the 4 modes and smooth braking ensure a secure and stable ride. The skateboard is ergonomically designed, with a load-bearing capacity of up to 264 lbs and 105mm wheels for safe driving on any road. Additionally, isinwheel offers 365 days of quality assurance and exceptional customer service. Get ready to ride with style and confidence on the isinwheel V8 Electric Skateboard!

Key Features Removable and detachable batteries for longer mileage

Dual-wheel brushless motors for maximum speeds of 28-30 mph

Unique and fun experience with slow start and sport mode

ESC sensitive control system for precise speed control and smooth braking

Secure and stable design with ergonomic foot contours and 105mm polyurethane wheels

365 days of quality assurance and 24/7/365 customer service Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 39.37Lx13.39Wx5.91H

Pros Powerful motor for smooth uphill, sandy, or snowy rides

Tesla lithium battery for reliable performance Excellent customer service and support from isinwheel Cons Truck may be prone to snapping

The isinwheel V8 Electric Skateboard offers a thrilling and reliable ride for adults and teens. With its powerful motor, impressive top speed, and long range, this electric longboard provides a unique and fun experience. The removable batteries and smooth braking system enhance convenience and safety, while the secure and stable design ensures a comfortable ride. The support and quality assurance from isinwheel further add to the appeal of this product. However, potential buyers should be aware of possible issues with the trucks, battery casing, and running lights. Overall, the isinwheel V8 Electric Skateboard is a great choice for those seeking an exciting and stylish mode of transportation.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Electric Skateboard is the perfect choice for beginners, offering a smooth and enjoyable ride. With its UL certification and 6 months warranty, you can purchase with confidence. The skateboard features a new truck design and powerful 350W motor, allowing for speeds up to 12.4 mph. The 8-ply maple deck is both flexible and sturdy, ensuring durability. Its LCD remote control includes fixed speed cruise control, providing a hands-free riding experience. The skateboard also automatically boots when gliding, saving time and effort. With a maximum load capacity of 220 lbs, this electric skateboard is suitable for kids, teens, students, and adults. It offers a 5-mile range and can be fully charged in just 2 hours. Overall, this skateboard is a reliable and fun mode of transportation for riders of all ages.

Key Features UL certification & 6 months warranty

New truck design and powerful 350W motor

LCD remote with fixed speed cruise control

8-ply maple deck for flexibility and durability

Automatically boots when gliding Specifications Color: Laser

Dimension: 35.00Lx10.00Wx6.00H

Pros UL certified for safety

Hands-free riding with cruise control Convenient automatic booting feature Cons Fragile remote control

The Electric Skateboard is a reliable and enjoyable choice for riders of all ages. With its UL certification and warranty, you can have peace of mind knowing that it meets safety standards. The powerful motor and flexible deck provide a smooth and exhilarating ride, while the LCD remote control offers convenience and hands-free operation. The automatic booting feature saves time and effort, making it easier to start your ride. However, the remote control may be fragile and there have been occasional issues with the battery. Overall, this electric skateboard offers great value for its performance and features, making it a recommended option for both beginners and experienced riders.

Overall Score: 7.8/10

The Caroma Electric Skateboard is a powerful and durable option for adults looking for an exhilarating ride. With a 350W brushless hub motor, it can reach speeds of up to 12.4mph and climb hills with ease. The large capacity battery provides a range of 8 miles, perfect for commuting or cruising around town. The wireless remote allows for precise control, with 3 speed modes to choose from. The sturdy structure and shock-absorbing wheels ensure a smooth and comfortable riding experience. With a 12-month warranty and excellent customer support, Caroma has you covered. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned rider, this electric skateboard is sure to impress.

Key Features Powerful 350W brushless hub motor

Top speed of 12.4mph

Max range of 8 miles

3 speed modes for different needs

Sturdy 8-layer maple deck construction

Durable and shock-absorbing PU wheels Specifications Color: Classic Black-350W

Dimension: 35.43Lx8.27Wx4.72H

Pros Powerful motor and top speed

Sturdy and durable construction Smooth and comfortable riding experience Cons Limited battery life

The Caroma Electric Skateboard is a reliable and enjoyable option for adults. With its powerful motor, decent range, and comfortable ride, it offers a thrilling experience for riders of all levels. The sturdy construction ensures durability, while the wireless remote provides precise control. However, the battery life may be a limiting factor for some users, and reaching customer service can be challenging. Overall, Caroma delivers a solid product with good customer support. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a beginner, this electric skateboard will not disappoint.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Jking Electric Skateboard Longboard is a powerful and portable electric skateboard that is perfect for skaters aged 12 and above. It features a 29.4v 4000mAh lithium battery, allowing it to reach a top speed of 16.7mph and offering a range of 8.2 miles on a full charge. The skateboard is made from premium bamboo and maple, providing a smooth and flexible ride. It has a 350W dual brushless hub-motor, which is more reliable than a belt drive motor, and supports up to a 12° climbing angle. The skateboard also comes with a multifunctional remote control, allowing for easy acceleration, braking, and speed adjustment. With its solid construction and cool design, this electric skateboard is a great gift choice for riders of all ages. It also comes with a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features POWERFUL – UL 2272 certified 29.4v 4000m Ah lithium battery

SOLID SECURE& PORTABLE – Weigh only 12.3lbs, 31.7Inch Deck Length

350W Dual BRUSHLESS HUB-MOTOR – More reliable and less problems

MULTIFUNCTIONAL REMOTE – Portable electric skateboard with remote

PERFECT AND COOL GIFT – Doesn't need to be assembled Specifications Color: Light Brown

Dimension: 31.70Lx9.50Wx4.70H

Pros Powerful battery for a max speed of 16.7mph

Multifunctional remote control for easy adjustments Great gift choice, doesn't require assembly Cons Limited range of 8.2 miles on a full charge

The Jking Electric Skateboard Longboard offers a powerful and portable riding experience, perfect for skaters of all ages. With its reliable battery, solid construction, and multifunctional remote control, it provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. While it may have some limitations in terms of range and battery life, its overall performance and design make it a great choice for commuters and casual riders alike. Whether you’re looking for a fun way to get around campus or a cool gift for someone special, this electric skateboard is sure to deliver hours of excitement. Just make sure to practice with the brakes and consider additional accessories for rough terrain. Ride on!

Overall Score: 8/10

The Backfire G2 Black Electric Longboard Skateboard is a popular entry-level choice for adults and teens looking to experience the thrill of electric skateboarding. With over one hundred thousand units sold since 2017, the G2 series has continuously improved based on user feedback. The G2 BLACK model stands out as the best entry-level option currently available. Featuring a high-quality ESC from Hobbywing, this skateboard offers smooth acceleration and braking. It is equipped with a 187Wh li-ion battery pack, providing a range of up to 12.5 miles per charge. Beginners can easily control the board's speed and brakes using the included remote control. Additionally, the skateboard comes with a complete set of protective gear for a safe riding experience. The Backfire APP allows users to connect with fellow riders and earn credits for free backfire products and vouchers. With a 180-day warranty and reliable customer service, the Backfire G2 Black Electric Longboard Skateboard is a top choice for those new to electric skateboarding.

Key Features Best Entry-level Electric Skateboards

Smooth Braking

More range more fun

Suitable for beginners

Backfire APP

Buy with Confidence Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.00Lx9.00Wx5.00H

Pros Smooth acceleration and braking

Complete set of protective gear included Backfire APP for connecting with other users Cons Battery could have a longer mileage range

The Backfire G2 Black Electric Longboard Skateboard is a top choice for beginners in the world of electric skateboards. With its smooth acceleration and braking, long range, and included protective gear, it provides a safe and enjoyable riding experience. The Backfire APP also adds a social element by allowing users to connect with other riders. While the battery could have a longer mileage range and the remote’s battery life could be improved, overall, this electric skateboard offers great value for its price. Whether you’re commuting to college or simply hanging out with friends, the Backfire G2 Black is sure to provide hours of fun and excitement.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard with Remote Control is a powerful and portable electric skateboard that offers a smooth ride and a range of 5.2 miles. With a top speed of 12.4mph and a maximum load of 160lbs, it is suitable for skaters aged 12 and above. The brushless hub-motor ensures reliable performance, and the multifunctional remote allows for easy control and maneuverability. This electric skateboard is a great gift choice for boys, girls, teenagers, youth, and adults, adding more joy to their lives. It comes with a 12-month warranty and is perfect for commuting or street wandering.

Key Features UL 2272 certified 29.4v 2000m Ah lithium battery

Max speed of 12.4mph

Range of 5.2 miles

Weight of only 8.8lbs

Waterproof and high-density emery non-slip surface

Multifunctional remote with 3 speed modes Specifications Color: H2S

Dimension: 27.70Lx7.50Wx5.30H

Pros Powerful and reliable performance

Great battery life Excellent customer service Cons Not suitable for steep hills

The Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard with Remote Control is a great choice for those looking for an affordable and reliable electric skateboard. With its powerful performance, easy maneuverability, and great battery life, it is perfect for commuting or casual cruising. It may not be the fastest or built for extreme riding, but it offers a smooth and enjoyable experience for riders of all ages. The compact and portable design makes it convenient to carry around, and the waterproof and non-slip surface ensures a safe ride. Overall, it is a practical and fun transportation device that provides great value for the price.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard with Remote Control is a powerful and stylish e-skateboard that is perfect for riders aged 12+. It features a 450W brushless hub-motor, allowing for a top speed of 18.6 mph. With a range of 7.6 miles on a fully charged battery, this skateboard is a great choice for commuting or leisurely rides. The JKing electric longboard is built with premium and waterproof materials, ensuring a secure and smooth ride. The multifunctional remote allows for easy control of speed, acceleration, braking, and direction. Additionally, the skateboard comes with a 12-month warranty, providing peace of mind. Overall, this electric skateboard offers a fun and convenient way to get around.

Key Features INTELLIGENT E-SKATEBOARD – Built-in battery and LED lamp

POWERFUL – UL 2272 certified 36v 2500m Ah lithium battery

SOLID SECURE& PORTABLE – Weighs only 11lbs, built from premium and waterproof PP material

MULTIFUNCTIONAL REMOTE – Switch freely, accelerate, brake, forward and backward

450W BRUSHLESS HUB-MOTOR – More reliable and less problems than belt drive motors Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 27.50Lx9.00Wx5.50H

Pros Powerful motor for fast speeds

Durable and waterproof construction Comes with a 12-month warranty Cons Not suitable for rainy days or deep water

The Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard with Remote Control is a solid choice for riders who want a powerful and stylish electric skateboard. With its impressive speed, range, and portability, it offers a great riding experience for both commuting and leisurely rides. The intelligent design, including the built-in battery and LED lamp, adds to the overall appeal and safety of the skateboard. However, users should be cautious of riding in wet conditions and be aware of potential battery reliability issues. Despite these drawbacks, the JKing electric longboard delivers on its promise of fun and convenience.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Experience the thrill of Caroma Electric Skateboard! With its powerful dual motors, top speed of 15mph, and a range of 10-12 miles, this electric skateboard brings excitement to teens and adults. The 8-ply maple wood construction ensures stability and durability, with a maximum load capacity of 220lbs. The built-in intelligent battery management system guarantees a longer battery life, and the 2.4Ghz wireless remote control allows for easy maneuverability. With smooth braking and 3 cruise speeds control, the Caroma Electric Skateboard offers a safe and exhilarating riding experience. Suitable for riders of all levels, this electric skateboard is perfect for commuting or simply enjoying a fun ride!

Key Features Dual Motors + Built-in Smart Battery System

UL 2272 certified

3 Cruise speeds control

2.4Ghz Wireless Remote Control

Shutdown Protection + Low Battery protection

Auto Lock Protection + Loss of Signal Protection

Smooth Braking System

8-ply Maple Wood Construction

Maximum Load Capacity: 220lbs Specifications Color: 700W Black White

Size: 35.4×9.1×4.9inch

Pros Powerful dual motors for exhilarating speed

Smooth braking system for added safety Easy to use wireless remote control Cons Limited uphill performance

The Caroma Electric Skateboard is a thrilling and reliable option for teens and adults alike. With its powerful dual motors, impressive top speed, and long range, riders can experience the joy of electric skateboarding with ease. The sturdy construction and high load capacity provide stability and durability, while the smooth braking system ensures safety. The wireless remote control allows for convenient navigation, making it suitable for riders of all levels. Although it may struggle on uphill terrains and the battery capacity may decrease over time, the Caroma Electric Skateboard remains a fantastic choice for commuting or leisurely rides. Get ready for an effortless and fun-filled electric skateboarding experience!

Overall Score: 8.2/10

Experience the power and speed of the VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard with Dual 1200W Belt Motors. With a top speed of 30mph and a range of 20 miles, this skateboard is perfect for novice and expert riders alike. The strong and durable 7-layer maple deck provides maximum comfort and stability, while the precise ESC control system ensures optimal safety and control. With an upgraded 400Wh Samsung battery, you can enjoy extended rides and easily recharge in just 4-5 hours. Plus, with VOKBOARD's quality assurance and 365-day guarantee, you can ride with confidence knowing that customer service is always available. Elevate your skateboarding experience with the VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard!

Key Features Dual 1200W Belt Motors for a speedy performance

Upgraded 400Wh Samsung battery for extended travels

PRECISE ESC control system for safety and control

Sturdy 7-layer maple deck for maximum comfort

Quality assurance and 365-day guarantee Specifications Color: Black

Pros Powerful performance with a top speed of 30mph

Precise ESC control system for safety Quality assurance and 365-day guarantee Cons Price fluctuations and potential packaging issues

The VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard offers an exhilarating and fast-paced ride for both novice and expert riders. With its powerful performance, long-lasting battery, and precise control system, this skateboard is a reliable and thrilling choice. The sturdy construction and comfortable deck ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience, while the quality assurance and 365-day guarantee provide peace of mind. However, potential price fluctuations and packaging issues should be taken into consideration. Overall, the VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard is a great investment for skateboard enthusiasts looking for a high-performance and long-lasting ride.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The JKING Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard is a powerful and intelligent electric skateboard designed for adults. It features a certified Lithium-Ion battery that allows for a top speed of 26mph and a range of 19.5-21.8 miles when fully charged. The skateboard is equipped with LED safety light bars that change color and direction with the skateboard's movement, providing a stylish and safe riding experience, even in the dark. The sturdy 8-ply maple deck and shock-absorbing PU wheels ensure a smooth and stable ride on any terrain. With the multifunctional remote, riders can easily switch between speeds, accelerate, brake, and move forward or backward. The JKING Electric Skateboard also features a 450W dual brushless hub-motor, providing reliable performance and a maximum climbing angle of 20°. With its sleek design, high-speed capabilities, and long battery life, this electric skateboard is a great choice for commuting or cruising around town.

Key Features Powerful 36v 7500m Ah Lithium-Ion battery

Top speed of 26mph and range of 19.5-21.8 miles

LED safety light bars for visibility in the dark

Sturdy 8-ply maple deck and shock-absorbing PU wheels

Multifunctional remote for easy control

450W dual brushless hub-motor for reliable performance

Max load capacity of 330 lbs

12 months warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.20L x 10.00W x 5.30H

Pros Powerful and fast

High load capacity 12 months warranty Cons Harsh braking

The JKING Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard is a powerful and reliable electric skateboard suitable for adults. With its impressive speed, long range, and sturdy design, it offers an exciting and comfortable riding experience. The LED safety lights provide increased visibility, while the multifunctional remote allows for easy control. However, some users have reported issues with harsh braking and a quick engagement of the brakes. Additionally, there have been complaints about the charger and poor customer service. Overall, if you’re an experienced rider looking for a fast and durable electric skateboard, the JKING Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard is a great choice.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

Experience high-speed electric skateboarding action with this electric skateboard. With a top speed of 20 mph and a range of 10 miles, it provides an exhilarating ride. The solid construction, lightweight deck, and high-grip PU wheels ensure excellent performance and stability. The ergonomic wireless remote control allows easy acceleration, braking, and speed selection, making it suitable for beginners. The portable design makes it convenient to carry around. It comes with everything you need, including the skateboard, power adapter, remote controller, USB charging cable, wrench, and user manual. Whether as a holiday or birthday gift, this electric skateboard is a creative choice for kids, teens, and adults alike.

Key Features Powered by 350W brushless motor

Top speed of 20 mph

Range of 10 miles per charge

Secure 29.4V 2200mah lithium battery

27.5 inch deck length made of 8-ply maple

Ergonomic 2.4G wireless remote control

High-grip PU wheels with kick tail and concave

Portable and lightweight design Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 27.56Lx9.05Wx5.12H

Pros High-performance motor for fast speeds

Durable wheels for a smooth riding experience Convenient and lightweight for portability Cons Imbalanced power distribution affecting maneuverability

The Electric Skateboard with Wireless Remote Control offers an exhilarating and fast-paced ride. Despite some issues with power distribution, this skateboard delivers solid performance and stability. The wireless remote control makes it easy to navigate, especially for beginners. The high-grip PU wheels provide a smooth riding experience, while the lightweight and portable design allow for convenient transportation. However, the advertised top speed and range may not be entirely accurate, and the small size may not be suitable for all adults. Overall, this electric skateboard is a great choice for thrill-seekers who value speed and convenience.

Buyer's Guide: Electric Skateboard Longboard

So you've decided to embark on the thrilling adventure of electric skateboarding with a longboard? Congratulations! Electric skateboards have revolutionized the way we commute and have fun outdoors. Before you embark on this electrifying journey, let's dive into the world of electric skateboard longboards to ensure you make an informed purchase.

Things to Consider Before Buying

Riding Style: Determine your preferred riding style, whether it's cruising, commuting, downhill, or off-road adventures. Each style requires specific features such as deck flexibility, wheel size, and motor power. Consider how you plan to ride your electric longboard. Motor Power: The motor is the heart of your electric skateboard. Determine the power you need based on your desired speed, terrain, and weight. Higher wattage motors provide greater acceleration and the ability to tackle inclines effortlessly. Battery Life and Range: The battery life and range of an electric skateboard are essential factors. Consider the ride distance you typically cover and opt for a battery that can support your needs. Note that battery life may vary depending on speed, rider weight, and terrain. Deck Materials: The deck material affects the flexibility, weight, and durability of your electric longboard. Common materials include bamboo, fiberglass, and carbon fiber. Each offers unique characteristics, so choose one that aligns with your preferences. Wheel Size: Wheel size impacts stability, ride comfort, and maneuverability. Larger wheels provide better stability and smoother rides, while smaller ones offer increased maneuverability. Consider your riding environment and choose accordingly. Weight and Portability: Weight matters, especially when it comes to portability. Consider the weight of the electric longboard and whether it suits your commuting needs. Lightweight longboards are easier to carry and store, but may sacrifice some stability. Braking System: Safety should always be a priority. Ensure that your chosen electric skateboard has a reliable braking system, whether it's regenerative brakes, disc brakes, or electronic brakes. Choose a braking system that suits your comfort level and terrain. Remote Control: The remote control is your command center, allowing you to control your electric skateboard's speed and direction. Look for user-friendly remotes with features like speed control, battery indicators, and ergonomic design. Price and Warranty: Set your budget and look for electric skateboards that fall within it. Remember, higher-end models often come with advanced features, better warranties, and greater durability. Consider the warranty period and the brand's reputation for customer service.