Introducing the 12 Best Samsung Gear S2 4G for 2023 – the ultimate guide for tech enthusiasts and savvy consumers seeking cutting-edge smartwatches. In this comprehensive review, we have curated a list of the top 12 Samsung Gear S2 4G models that are set to dominate the market in 2023. From sleek and stylish designs to advanced features and exceptional performance, these smart timepieces offer unmatched convenience and functionality for the discerning user. Stay ahead of the trends and make an informed purchase decision with our expert recommendations and insights on the best Samsung Gear S2 4G watches for the year 2023.

Overall Score: 8.3/10

Protect your Samsung Gear S2 with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Made from high-quality tempered glass, this protector provides maximum scratch protection and leaves no residue when removed. The 2.5D rounded edge glass enhances comfort on the fingers and hand, while the 9H hardness and 99.99% HD clarity maintain the original touch experience. The hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating helps reduce sweat and fingerprints. With this pack, you get three tempered glass screen protectors, ensuring long-lasting protection for your Samsung Gear S2. Easy to install and offering excellent durability, this screen protector from Supershieldz is a must-have accessory for your smartwatch.

Includes 3 pcs tempered glass screen protectors Specifications Dimension: 6.40Lx3.50Wx0.30H

High-quality material for maximum scratch protection Easy to apply without bubbles

Enhances comfort and maintains touch experience Reduces sweat and fingerprints

Installation video is for a phone, not a watch Not a perfect fit for Verizon S2 3G/4G

The Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a reliable and durable accessory for your Samsung Gear S2. With its high-quality material and easy installation process, it provides maximum scratch protection while maintaining the original touch experience. The 2.5D rounded edge glass ensures comfort on the fingers and hand, while the hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating reduces sweat and fingerprints. It also comes with three screen protectors, giving you long-lasting protection for your smartwatch. Although there are some minor drawbacks, such as the installation video being for a phone and not a watch, and a slightly imperfect fit for Verizon S2 3G/4G, overall, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector offers great value and is highly recommended.

Overall Score: 8/10

The ASDAWN EB-BR730ABE is a replacement battery for Samsung Galaxy Gear S2, Gear S2 Classic, and Gear Sport. It offers the same capacity as the original battery with a high-speed and efficient charging capability. With up to 48 hours of long-lasting time, it restores your watch to like-new performance. The battery undergoes strict dual quality control to ensure longer battery life and safer operation. It comes with repair tools and installation instructions for easy replacement. ASDAWN offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 12-month warranty for customer satisfaction. Please note that this battery is not compatible with Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 R720 or Gear S2 Classic R732.

Key Features Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 3G and Gear Sport

High-quality Li-ion battery cell

Up to 300m Ah capacity

Long-lasting performance up to 48 hours

Strict dual quality control for safety Specifications Size: R730-1

High-speed and efficient charging Restores watch to like-new performance

60-day money-back guarantee 12-month warranty Cons Incorrect screwdrivers for removing casing

Incorrect screwdrivers for removing casing Lack of clear instructions in the manual

The ASDAWN EB-BR730ABE is a reliable replacement battery for Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 and Gear Sport. It offers the same capacity as the original battery and provides long-lasting performance. With strict quality control and a 60-day money-back guarantee, ASDAWN ensures customer satisfaction. However, users should be cautious of the included screwdrivers, as they may not be suitable for removing the casing. Additionally, the instruction manual could be improved for easier installation. Overall, this battery replacement is a cost-effective solution to restore the functionality of your Samsung smartwatch.

Overall Score: 7/10

Enhance the look and comfort of your Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 smartwatch with the Linkshare Replacement Silicone Sport Band. Made of top-quality soft silicone, this band is durable and comfortable to wear. It is specifically designed for the Samsung Gear S2 SM-R720 and SM-R730 smartwatch models. The band fits 5.11"-8.66" wrists, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for most individuals. With easy installation and one-button removal, you can quickly switch out bands to match your style. The band comes in a colorful design that adds a touch of vibrancy to your smartwatch. Upgrade your Gear S2 with the Linkshare Replacement Silicone Sport Band.

Key Features Designed for Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 SM-R720 SM-R730 smart watch

Made of top soft silicone, durable and comfortable

Fits 5.11"-8.66" (130mm-220mm) wrist

Easy to install and remove Specifications Color: Colorful

Made of top soft silicone Durable and comfortable to wear

Secure and comfortable fit for most individuals Easy installation and one-button removal

Easy installation and one-button removal Colorful design adds vibrancy to your smartwatch Cons Not compatible with Gear S2 Classic or Samsung Gear Fit2 SM-R360

Not compatible with Gear S2 Classic or Samsung Gear Fit2 SM-R360 Design may fade over time with oils from fingers

The Linkshare Replacement Silicone Sport Band offers a stylish and comfortable upgrade for your Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 smartwatch. Made of high-quality soft silicone, this band is durable and feels great against your skin. With its easy installation and one-button removal, you can quickly switch between bands to match your style. The vibrant and colorful design adds a touch of personality to your smartwatch. However, it’s important to note that this band is not compatible with the Gear S2 Classic or Samsung Gear Fit2 SM-R360. Additionally, some users have reported that the design may fade over time due to oils from their fingers. Overall, the Linkshare Replacement Silicone Sport Band is a great choice for enhancing the look and comfort of your Gear S2 smartwatch.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Samsung Gear S2 R730T Smartwatch is a refurbished product that looks and works like new. It comes with all the relevant accessories and ships in a generic box. With its fashionable design and loads of fun features, this smartwatch is a great purchase. It works well with the AT&T network through Bluetooth connectivity, making it a versatile choice. The watch is easy to set up and operate. The only downside is that it may not be entirely compatible with iPhones, although it still receives notifications. Overall, this smartwatch offers great functionality and an amazing deal.

Key Features Refurbished product that looks and works like new

Comes with all relevant accessories

Fashionable design and loads of fun

Works well with AT&T network through Bluetooth

Easy to set up and operate

Not entirely compatible with i Phones but receives notifications Specifications Color: Gray

Dimension: 1.50Lx0.50Wx9.00H

Looks and works like new Fashionable design

Loads of fun features Easy to set up and operate

Easy to set up and operate Great deal Cons Not entirely compatible with i Phones

Not entirely compatible with i Phones Battery life could be better

The Samsung Gear S2 R730T Smartwatch is a refurbished product that offers great value for money. With its fashionable design and loads of fun features, it is a great purchase for tech enthusiasts. While it may not be entirely compatible with iPhones, it still receives notifications. The watch is easy to set up and operate, making it user-friendly. The battery life could be better, but overall, the smartwatch provides fantastic functionality. If you’re in the market for a stylish and functional smartwatch, this is certainly worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch is a stylish and functional wearable device that allows users to send and receive texts, receive calendar notifications, stay updated with news, and much more, all from their wrist. With its rotating bezel and unique circular interface, accessing apps and notifications is incredibly easy. The smartwatch features a circular design and stainless steel construction, making it a fashionable accessory that matches any style. It is also customizable with interchangeable bands and hundreds of available watch faces. Additionally, the Gear S2 is packed with features and functionalities, including real-time heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and the ability to store and play music. While it does not function as a standalone phone, it can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth for message and call notifications.

Key Features Rotating bezel and circular interface for easy navigation

Stainless steel construction with interchangeable bands

Real-time heart rate monitoring and activity tracking

Ability to store and play music

Connects to smartphone via Bluetooth for message and call notifications Specifications Color: Dark Gray

Dimension: 1.96Lx1.67Wx0.45H

Stylish design with customizable bands and watch faces Real-time heart rate monitoring and activity tracking

Real-time heart rate monitoring and activity tracking Easy navigation with rotating bezel and circular interface Cons Cannot be used as a standalone phone

Cannot be used as a standalone phone Limited app selection

Limited app selection Requires Bluetooth connection to the smartphone

The Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish accessory that enhances the functionality of a smartphone. With its sleek design, customizable options, and convenient features like heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, it offers great value to users. While it falls short in terms of app selection and standalone phone capabilities, it excels in providing a seamless and intuitive user experience through its rotating bezel and circular interface. Whether you’re looking for a fashionable accessory or a reliable companion for staying connected on the go, the Gear S2 is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The SAMSUNG Gear Sport Smartwatch is a stylish and functional companion for your everyday activities. Its swim-ready and water-resistant design allows you to use it underwater up to 50 meters. With accurate fitness tracking, calorie entry, and personal coaching features, you can easily keep track of your health and fitness goals. The smartwatch also offers Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, so you can make payments directly from your wrist. Stay connected with notifications and calls, thanks to the bezel control and compatibility with both Android and iOS smartphones. The SAMSUNG Gear Sport Smartwatch is a versatile and reliable choice for tech-savvy individuals.

Key Features Swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters/5ATM

Accurate fitness tracking and personal coaching

Samsung Pay NFC compatibility for convenient payments

Bezel control for easy updates, calls, and texts

Compatible with Android and i OS smartphones Specifications Color: Midnight Black

Dimension: 1.75Lx1.69Wx0.46H

Size: 1.75 x 1.69 x 0.46 inches

Water-resistant design Accurate fitness tracking

Convenient payment capability Easy-to-use bezel control

Easy-to-use bezel control Compatible with both Android and i OS Cons Limited app availability

Limited app availability No heart rate data for calorie burn

No heart rate data for calorie burn Average watch face options

Average watch face options Rubber band may not be preferred by everyone

Rubber band may not be preferred by everyone Paint on the bezel may chip with daily use

The SAMSUNG Gear Sport Smartwatch is a reliable and stylish choice for individuals who want a versatile companion for their daily activities. It offers accurate fitness tracking, convenient payment capabilities, and easy integration with Android and iOS smartphones. While it may have some limitations, such as limited app availability and average watch face options, the overall performance and functionality make it a worthwhile investment. Whether you’re swimming, working out, or simply staying connected, the SAMSUNG Gear Sport Smartwatch has you covered. With its sleek design and reliable features, it’s a smart choice for tech-savvy individuals.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Diruite 4-Pack for Samsung Gear S2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a high-quality screen protector designed specifically for the Samsung Gear S2 Frontier, Gear Sport, and Classic smartwatches. It offers 2.5D full coverage protection with HD clear viewing experience, preventing accidental scuffs and scratches from knife, keys, and other hard objects. The screen protector is easy to install, bubble-free, and comes with an install kit and after-sale service card. It has a 9H hardness rating and is ultra-thin, providing optimal protection without compromising touchscreen sensitivity. With its durable design, it has saved many users' watches from breaking and is highly recommended for anyone with a smartwatch. Overall, the Diruite 4-Pack for Samsung Gear S2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a reliable choice for keeping your smartwatch screen safe from damage.

Key Features Compatible with Samsung Gear S2 Frontier/Gear Sport/Classic smartwatch

2.5D full coverage screen protection

HD clear viewing experience

Bubble-free and easy to install

High quality 9H hardness glass

Includes 4 screen protectors and install kit Specifications Dimension: 15.99Lx8.99Wx1.00H

Provides excellent protection against scuffs and scratches Easy to install without bubbles

Includes multiple screen protectors for future replacements Maintains touchscreen sensitivity

Maintains touchscreen sensitivity Durable design saves watches from breaking Cons Does not fit Samsung Active 2 watch

Does not fit Samsung Active 2 watch Screen protector may be slightly smaller than the watch face

The Diruite 4-Pack for Samsung Gear S2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a must-have accessory to protect your Samsung Gear S2 Frontier, Gear Sport, or Classic smartwatch. With its high-quality 9H hardness glass and full coverage design, it offers reliable protection against scuffs and scratches from daily wear. The easy installation process ensures a bubble-free application, and the multiple screen protectors included in the pack provide long-lasting usage. The screen protector also maintains touchscreen sensitivity, allowing smooth interaction with your smartwatch. While it may not be compatible with the Samsung Active 2 watch and the size might be slightly smaller, the overall performance and durability of the Diruite screen protector make it a worthwhile investment for preserving your smartwatch’s screen. Say goodbye to worrying about accidental damage and enjoy peace of mind with the Diruite 4-Pack for Samsung Gear S2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

Upgrade the look of your Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch with these stainless steel metal connectors. Made from premium materials, these lugs are durable and easy to install. Compatible with all 20mm watch bands, you can choose from a variety of styles to match your preferences. With a contracted design, they are suitable for any occasion, from casual to business. Enhance your smartwatch experience with these high-quality connectors.

Key Features Compatibility – Specially designed for Samsung Gear S2 SM-R720 / SM-R730 Smart Watch

Premium Materials & Craftsmanship – High-quality stainless steel with a comfortable feeling

Easy installation – Locks onto the watch and band conveniently and securely

Contracted design – Fits any style and occasion

Package – 2 x Watch Lugs / Connection Adapter Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.10Lx2.80Wx0.90H

Durable and long lasting Easy to install and remove

Allows for customization with different watch bands Well-made and secure fit

Well-made and secure fit Compatible with a variety of styles Cons Some users reported issues with screws and locking

Upgrade your Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch with these stainless steel watch lugs. They offer a stylish and durable solution for replacing the original connectors. With easy installation and compatibility with various watch bands, you can personalize your smartwatch to suit any occasion. While some users reported issues with screws and locking, overall, these connectors are well-made and deliver a secure fit. Enhance the look and functionality of your Gear S2 with these reliable and fashionable lugs.

Overall Score: 9/10

Protect your Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Made from high-quality tempered glass, this screen protector offers maximum scratch protection and leaves no residue when removed. The 2.5D rounded edge glass provides comfort while the 9H hardness ensures durability and the original touch experience. With 99.99% HD clarity and a hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating, sweat and fingerprints are reduced. The pack includes 3 screen protectors for a reasonable price. Keep your watch protected and enjoy crystal clear display with the Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector.

Key Features Made from high-quality tempered glass

2.5D rounded edge glass for comfort

9H hardness and 99.99% HD clarity

Hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating

Includes 3 pcs tempered glass screen protectors Specifications Dimension: 6.60Lx3.40Wx0.30H

High-quality protection for the watch screen Easy to install and replace

Reduces sweat and fingerprints Clear crystal display with no bubbles Cons Installation tape and lint removal paper may cause minor issues

Installation tape and lint removal paper may cause minor issues Doesn't completely cover the full face of the watch

The Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector is a reliable and affordable solution to keep your Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic protected from scratches. The high-quality tempered glass offers maximum durability and maintains the original touch experience. With its 2.5D rounded edge and hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating, this screen protector ensures comfort and reduces sweat and fingerprints. While the installation tape and lint removal paper may cause minor issues, the overall performance of the screen protector is excellent. It is easy to install and replace, providing a clear crystal display with no bubbles. Keep your watch screen safe and enjoy peace of mind with the Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector.

Overall Score: 7/10

The Linkshare Replacement Wireless Charger Dock is a compatible replacement for Gear S2(SM-R720) and Gear S2 Classic(SM-R730 / SM-R732) devices. It features a built-in magnet for easy and secure placement in the charger. The charger is made of high-quality PC & ABS plastic material, making it compact and portable. It also comes with short circuit protection and a built-in IC chip to prevent overcharging. The package includes 1X Replacement Charge Dock and 1x USB Cable. This charger has received positive reviews, with customers praising its functionality and value for the price. However, some users have reported issues with durability and the placement of the watch on the charger.

Key Features Compatible with all Gear S2 devices

Built-in magnet for easy and secure placement

Short circuit protection with built-in IC chip

Made of high-quality PC & ABS plastic material

Package includes 1X Replacement Charge Dock and 1x USB Cable Specifications

Compatible with all Gear S2 devices Good value for the price

Functions similar to OEM charger Compact and portable design Cons May get hot during use

May get hot during use Uses a micro USB instead of USB-C

Uses a micro USB instead of USB-C Durability issues reported

Durability issues reported Placement of watch on charger can be tricky

The Linkshare Replacement Wireless Charger Dock is a reliable and cost-effective alternative for Gear S2 users who need a replacement charger. It offers compatibility with all Gear S2 devices and comes with built-in safety features. The charger’s compact design and portability make it convenient for travel. However, some users have experienced durability issues and difficulty placing the watch on the charger correctly. Overall, if you are in need of a replacement charger for your Gear S2, this option provides good value for money.

Overall Score: 7/10

Upgrade your Samsung Gear S2 with the EB-BR730ABE Replacement Battery. With a capacity of 410mAh, this battery provides extra standby time and longevity. It is compatible with various Samsung Gear S2 models and comes with a professional tool kit for easy installation. The battery is of high quality with Grade A+ battery cells and has been tested for strict quality control. It also features built-in IC chip for protection against over-charging and over-heating. If you're not satisfied with the product, the friendly customer service is available to solve any problems. Give your Samsung Gear S2 a power boost with this reliable battery replacement.

Key Features Upgrade Capacity to 410m Ah

Compatibility with multiple Gear S2 models

High-quality battery replacement with Grade A+ cells

Built-in IC chip for protection against defects

Comes with a professional tool kit

Worry-free warranty for customer satisfaction Specifications N/A

Upgraded battery capacity for longer standby time High-quality battery cells for reliable performance

Comes with a professional tool kit for easy installation Worry-free warranty for customer satisfaction Cons Some customers had difficulty opening the watch back

Some customers had difficulty opening the watch back Screws may be too tight or the screwdriver provided may not be of the right size

Screws may be too tight or the screwdriver provided may not be of the right size A few users experienced lower battery life or charging issues

The EB-BR730ABE Replacement Battery for Samsung Gear S2 offers an upgraded capacity to 410mAh, providing longer standby time and extended battery life. With its high-quality construction and built-in protection against defects, it ensures reliable performance. The professional tool kit included makes installation hassle-free. While some users faced challenges with opening the watch back or encountered lower battery life, overall, this replacement battery is a worthwhile investment for Samsung Gear S2 owners. With an average customer rating of 3.5/5, it offers a significant improvement in power and performance for your Gear S2 smartwatch. Give your device a much-needed boost with the EB-BR730ABE Replacement Battery.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The AKWOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector is specifically designed for Samsung Galaxy Watch (42 mm) and various Samsung Gear models. It offers maximum body coverage with its precise laser-cut design. With an extremely high hardness of 9H, it provides long-lasting protection against scratches. The screen protector boasts 99.99% HD clarity and touchscreen accuracy, ensuring a high-response and high-transparency experience. Its ultra-thin 0.3mm thickness maintains touchscreen sensitivity. The package includes 4 tempered glass screen protectors, 4 wet and dry screen cleaning papers, and 4 stickers. The AKWOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector is easy to install, providing peace of mind and a clear view of your smartwatch's screen.

Key Features Designed for Samsung Galaxy Watch (42 mm) / Samsung Gear S2 Frontier / Classic / Gear sport. Precise laser cut designed specifically to offer max body coverage.

Greatest protection: Extremely high hardness,resists scratches up to 9H Tempered Glass with long lasting protection.

99.99% HD Clarity and Touchscreen Accuracy: High-response, high-transparency.

Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resiliant, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity.

1 Retail package includes: 4pcs tempered glass screen protector for Samsung Galaxy Watch (42 mm) / Gear S2 Frontier / Classic / Gear Sport, 4 wet and dry Screen Cleaning Paper,4 Sticker. Specifications Dimension: 6.10Lx2.70Wx0.20H

Offers great protection against scratches and impacts Easy to install with included cleaning tools

Provides high clarity and touchscreen accuracy Compatible with various Samsung smartwatches

Compatible with various Samsung smartwatches Comes in a pack of 4 with a lifetime warranty Cons Some users found it difficult to install accurately

Some users found it difficult to install accurately May be slightly smaller than the watch face for some models

Overall, the AKWOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a reliable and affordable option for protecting your Samsung smartwatch. It offers great protection, high clarity, and touchscreen accuracy. While some users found it tricky to install, it comes with helpful cleaning tools. The screen protector may be slightly smaller than the watch face for some models, but it still provides excellent coverage. With a score of 8.5, the AKWOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a practical and cost-effective solution to keep your smartwatch’s screen safe.

Samsung Gear S2 4G: Buyer's Guide

So, you're interested in the Samsung Gear S2 4G? Well, you've come to the right place! In this buyer's guide, we'll delve into all the essential information you need to know about this sleek and stylish smartwatch. Get ready to dive into the world of innovative features, functionality, and practicality! Let's jump right in:

Key Features

4G Connectivity: Enjoy the convenience of staying connected on your wrist, even without your smartphone nearby.

Enjoy the convenience of staying connected on your wrist, even without your smartphone nearby. Rotating Bezel: Navigate through menus, apps, and notifications effortlessly with the intuitive rotating bezel.

Navigate through menus, apps, and notifications effortlessly with the intuitive rotating bezel. Fitness Tracking: Monitor your daily activities, heart rate, calories burned, and more to help you stay on top of your fitness goals.

Monitor your daily activities, heart rate, calories burned, and more to help you stay on top of your fitness goals. Customizable Watch Faces: Choose from a variety of stylish watch faces to personalize your Gear S2 4G to match your unique style and preferences.

Choose from a variety of stylish watch faces to personalize your Gear S2 4G to match your unique style and preferences. Water and Dust Resistance: Don't worry about rain, splashes, or dusty environments – the Gear S2 4G is designed to withstand the elements.

Don't worry about rain, splashes, or dusty environments – the Gear S2 4G is designed to withstand the elements. NFC and MST Payment Support: Make payments on the go with Samsung Pay, even without your wallet, thanks to the Gear S2 4G's NFC and MST technology.

Make payments on the go with Samsung Pay, even without your wallet, thanks to the Gear S2 4G's NFC and MST technology. Smart Notifications: Receive notifications for calls, texts, emails, and social media updates, so you won't miss a beat.

Receive notifications for calls, texts, emails, and social media updates, so you won't miss a beat. Long-Lasting Battery: The Gear S2 4G offers impressive battery life, allowing you to go through your day without frequent recharges.

Pros

Stylish and sleek design that suits both casual and formal occasions.

Intuitive and user-friendly interface with the rotating bezel for seamless navigation.

Syncs flawlessly with Samsung smartphones, providing a seamless ecosystem experience.

Wide range of health and fitness features to help you stay motivated and active.

The 4G connectivity offers added convenience and freedom from your smartphone.

Compatibility with a wide range of apps for an enhanced user experience.

A variety of customizable watch faces to suit your mood and style.

Cons

Limited compatibility with non-Samsung Android devices, as some functionalities may be restricted.

The lack of a built-in speaker limits the Gear S2 4G's ability to make or receive phone calls.

The Tizen OS may have a learning curve for those accustomed to other smartwatch platforms.

The absence of a built-in GPS may be a drawback for serious runners and outdoor enthusiasts.

Limited options for band customization compared to some other smartwatches.