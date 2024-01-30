Newsnews
News

Semron Develops 3D AI Chips Using Memcapacitors For Energy-Efficient Computing

Written by: Sal Reavis | Published: 30 January 2024
semron-develops-3d-ai-chips-using-memcapacitors-for-energy-efficient-computing
News

A new Germany-based startup, Semron, is making waves in the tech industry with its innovative approach to AI chip design. Co-founded by engineering graduates Kai-Uwe Demasius and Aron Kirschen, the company is pioneering the use of “memcapacitors” to power its 3D-scaled chips, aiming to revolutionize energy-efficient computing for consumer electronics devices.

Key Takeaway

Semron’s innovative use of memcapacitors in 3D AI chip design has the potential to revolutionize energy-efficient computing, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible for consumer electronics devices.

Semron’s Unique Approach

Semron’s chips utilize electrical fields instead of electrical currents, a departure from the conventional use of transistors in processors. This unconventional approach not only enhances energy efficiency but also reduces fabrication costs, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible for consumer electronics.

The Memcapacitor Advantage

Unlike traditional transistors, Semron’s chips leverage memcapacitors to perform computations. These memcapacitors, made from conventional semiconductor materials, store energy and control electric fields, enabling the chips to run advanced AI models with higher energy efficiency and reduced heat generation.

Implications and Future Prospects

In a recent study published in Nature Electronics, Semron demonstrated significant energy efficiency gains, with researchers achieving over 3,500 TOPS/W, a metric indicating substantial reductions in energy consumption during AI model training. Despite being in the early stages, Semron has attracted investments from notable venture capital firms and is poised to make a significant impact on the future of computing resources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How A GPU Works
TECHNOLOGY

How A GPU Works

by Lauryn Fritsch | 1 August 2023
How Does CPU And Gpu Work Together
TECHNOLOGY

How Does CPU And Gpu Work Together

by Annalise Berryhill | 1 August 2023
Apple M1 Mac: What’s New?
TECHNOLOGY

Apple M1 Mac: What’s New?

by Gabbie | 28 July 2021
What Is The Best Workstation CPU
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Best Workstation CPU

by Krystalle Kish | 25 November 2023
What Does The GPU Do In A Computer
TECHNOLOGY

What Does The GPU Do In A Computer

by Emelina Nealy | 1 August 2023
What Is The Difference Between Gpu And Graphics Card
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Difference Between Gpu And Graphics Card

by Rita Chiles | 31 October 2023
Which CPU Is Targeted At The Mobile Device Platform?
TECHNOLOGY

Which CPU Is Targeted At The Mobile Device Platform?

by Shirlee Byron | 31 July 2023
What Is An Nvidia GPU
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An Nvidia GPU

by Marylinda Thach | 1 August 2023

Recent Stories

How Did Sgt Johnson Escape Halo
GAMING

How Did Sgt Johnson Escape Halo

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024
Halo 2 How To Beat Tartarus
GAMING

Halo 2 How To Beat Tartarus

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024
Fidelity Cuts Meesho Valuation To $3.5 Billion
News

Fidelity Cuts Meesho Valuation To $3.5 Billion

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024
Semron Develops 3D AI Chips Using Memcapacitors For Energy-Efficient Computing
News

Semron Develops 3D AI Chips Using Memcapacitors For Energy-Efficient Computing

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024
How To Make Halo Helmets
GAMING

How To Make Halo Helmets

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024
How To Make Halo Costume
GAMING

How To Make Halo Costume

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024
What Color Is A Halo
GAMING

What Color Is A Halo

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024
How To Draw Master Chief Halo 4
GAMING

How To Draw Master Chief Halo 4

by Sal Reavis | 30 January 2024