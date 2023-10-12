CtrlS Datacenters To Invest $2 Billion In Expanding Datacenter Business

In a significant move to meet the growing demand for data processing and cloud storage, CtrlS Datacenters, an India-based data center giant, has announced its plan to invest $2 billion over the next six years. The company aims to scale its operations and expand its business across major markets.

Investment in Cutting-Edge Technologies and Infrastructure

CtrlS Datacenters intends to invest in advanced cooling, power management, and overall infrastructure design within its new hyperscale data centers. These enhancements are in response to the surging adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies. The company’s investment plan includes adding 350MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centers in India and select Southeast Asian markets. Currently, CtrlS Datacenters operates 12 data centers with a total capacity of 234MW spread across seven Indian cities.

Commitment to Sustainability

CtrlS Datacenters has also made a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030. To achieve this goal, the company is investing in 153MWp solar projects across three markets, generating 250,000MWh of renewable energy annually. By 2025, CtrlS Datacenters plans to further expand its solar projects by an additional 300MWp. Additionally, the company aims to enhance its water conservation efforts by implementing advanced water recycling technologies and achieving 100% usage of recycled water across all its data centers.

Workforce Expansion and Industry Expert Additions

As part of its growth strategy, CtrlS Datacenters plans to expand its workforce by over 1,000 employees in the next six years. The company has already onboarded industry veterans to strengthen its leadership team. Notable additions include Royce Thomas (formerly of Equinix) as President and Chief Business Officer, Ashish Ahuja (formerly of Google) as Chief Technology Officer, Vipin Jain (formerly of AWS) as President of Datacenter Operations, and Mohit Pande (formerly of Jefferies) as Chief Financial Officer.

Growing Data Center Market in India

India’s data center market has been experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for data storage. As the second-largest internet market globally, India is home to data centers operated by major tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, alongside local companies and state-owned entities. The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to further develop India into a global data center hub and is actively working on a dedicated data center policy to provide regulatory guidelines for new and existing players in the market.

Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, CtrlS Datacenters is set to expand its data center footprint by launching three new data centers in 2023. Additionally, the company has its sights on entering the Middle East market, where it anticipates significant growth in AI deployments. With its focus on innovation, excellence, and sustainable practices, CtrlS Datacenters is poised to elevate the standards of the datacenter industry and deliver the next generation of datacenter technology.