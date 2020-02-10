10 Best Computer Speakers Under $50: A Buying Guide

Today’s PCs are now more versatile than ever. Before, they were only available for office and general computing tasks. Nowadays, you can do whatever you want with a computer. Whether it’s online gaming, movie watching, or listening to music. The possibilities are endless. Sometimes, a computer’s built-in speakers aren’t enough. Plus, you might want to break away from your earbuds and headphones from time to time. A dedicated computer speaker can enhance your entertainment experience. So we’ve rounded up the best computer speakers under 50 dollars just for you!

Whatever your needs may be, there is a computer speaker out there that’s right for you.

Best PC Speakers Under $50

Logitech S120 2.0

Specifications: 2.2W RMS | Subwoofer and satellite | RCA input | 6.22” x 2.67” x 2.51”

Budget Rating: $

Looking for speakers that are unobtrusive and affordable? Then this one’s for you. The Logitech S120 2.0 PC speakers are slim and lightweight. It can perch on your desk or computer table. Plus, you can move it around and connect it with various devices through the 3.5mm audio input with ease.

Budget-wise, it’s very affordable. Costing less than $15 per pair, it’s a sound investment already. And considering Logitech’s quality and performance, it will last for a long time. It’s no surprise that this is one of the best PC speakers under 50.

Altec Lansing BXR1220

Specifications: 2 full-range drivers | USB and RCA input | 7.5” x 8” x 3.5”

Budget Rating: $$

If there is a speaker brand that will last for a long time, everybody knows it’s Altec Lansing. The BXR1220 2-piece desktop speaker is small but powerful. It transforms your computer’s poor-quality audio and offers clarity and crispness. Additionally, the audio doesn’t distort no matter how high you turn up the volume.

The speaker design makes it easy to place anywhere without leaving big footprints. It connects via a USB port for power. For sound, it can connect via a headphone jack. Its price makes it worth buying, especially because it’s known to last for several years.

Creative Pebble 2.0

Specifications: 4.4W RMS | Satellite speaker | USB and RCA input | 4.8” x 4.5” x 4.5”

Budget Rating: $$

The Creative Pebble 2.0 computer speaker has a minimalist and sophisticated design. The zen Japanese rock garden inspired its orb-shaped design. True enough, it offers a fuss-free audio upgrade to your desktop and laptop speakers.

Its compact size allows you to position it anywhere on your desk or media center. For people with small desk space, this model is perfect for you. But don’t let its small size fool you. It delivers balanced and immersive audio with depth and clarity.

TaoTronics TT-SK018 16-inch Computer Speaker

Specifications: 10W RMS | 2 full-range drivers | USB and RCA input | 2.5” x 16.1” x 2.8”

Budget Rating: $$$

If you need a versatile computer speaker for your home and office, we’ve got the right one for you. The TaoTronics PC soundbar works well with computers, laptops, phones, tablets, and projectors. It’s one of the best computer speakers under 50 dollars that you can alternate between work and entertainment.

This speaker offers well-balanced audio and clear vocals. It’s powerful enough to shoot audio in a living room, but not enough for a large and crowded room. Unlike the TT-SK025 model, it doesn’t deliver a better volume range. It’s a great soundbar for TVs, PCs, and laptops.

Logitech Z313 Computer Speakers

Specifications: 25W RMS | Subwoofer and satellites | RCA input | 5.75” x 3.5” x 3.2”

Budget Rating: $$$

The Logitech Z313 offers a full-range audio experience. It provides balanced acoustics which allows you to enjoy clearer audio. Plus, the enhanced bass from its compact subwoofer delivers a deep, room-filling sound. So whether you’re watching movies or streaming music, you’re sure to get rich audio.

Since this 2.1 speaker system is quite bulky, you might need a bigger space for it. You can connect any device through its 3.5mm headphone jack. The wired control pod allows you to access and control the power and volume buttons. If you need computer speakers with a subwoofer, then get this model now.

GOgroove SonaVERSE O2i

Specifications: 14W RMS | Dual passive woofers | USB and RCA input | 5.8” x 4.4” x 2.7”

Budget Rating: $$$

The GOgroove SonaVERSE O2i will enhance the ambiance of your room. Its dual passive woofers enhance the bass resonance while delivering crystal-clear sounds. The plug-and-play design also allows you to use it with any device. This way, you can switch from your computer to your smartphone.

Aside from its performance, it’s modern design adds a stylish punch to your setup. The elegant housing and blue LEDs give it a modern but retro vibe. Be it in your home or office, this pair of speakers will surely light up your room.

Sanyun SW102 Computer Speakers

Specifications: 5W RMS | USB and RCA input | 3.94” x 2.76” x 2.95”

Budget Rating: $

If you’re not too particular on the specs and need something for general use, then this one from Sanyun will do. The SW102 computer speakers are one of the best computer speakers under 50 dollars. Its adorable size fits right on any desk or media center. Plus, it has LED lights that add a wonderful ambiance to your setup.

Performance-wise, the sound is clear, crisp, and quite balanced. But it doesn’t have a heavy bass due to its size. It’s best for simple audio needs that do not need a heavy bass.

AmazonBasics USB-Powered Computer Speakers

Specifications: 2.4W RMS | USB and RCA input | 3.9” x 2.6” x 2.8”

Budget Rating: $

AmazonBasics offers plenty of speaker choices at a very affordable price. And this model is one of their best. It performs well and looks sleek and elegant, making it one of the best budget speakers. Of course, it doesn’t sound the same as a $50 speaker would, but it produces good-quality audio. The speaker has a bottom radiator that provides a cool, “springy” bass sound.

This pair doesn’t look like it’s one of the best cheap computer speakers. It sports a brushed metallic finish that looks elegant and expensive. It also has blue LED accent lights that provide a nice ambiance to any workspace. Check out one of the best computer speakers under 50 dollars now on Amazon and enhance your listening experience today!

Creative Inspire T10

Specifications: 2 full-range drivers | RCA input | 9.4” x 6.9” x 8.1”

Budget Rating: $$$

“Looks good as it sounds” is an understatement for the Creative Inspire T10 speakers. The BasXPort technology boasts a deep bass sound without the need for a subwoofer. Thus, its small size is enough to achieve deep, full-bass audio.

It is also one of the best-reviewed Amazon computer speakers under 50. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and reasonable price, it’s a great buy.

Elegiant S400 2.0 Computer Speakers

Specifications: 5W RMS | Subwoofers | USB, RCA, and Bluetooth | 4.3” x 3.42” x 7.87”

Budget Rating: $$

The Elegiant S400 speakers deliver quite a powerful sound. The dual subwoofers provide good bass and treble sounds. It’s not on par with high-end speakers, but it’s good enough for its size. You can switch from listening to chill music to enjoying a full-range stereo sound.

Another great feature that these speakers have is a ton of connectivity options. You can plug it in via USB port or audio jack. Or you can go wireless and connect via Bluetooth. It’s considered one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 50 dollars. It also has colorful LED lights that you can choose to turn on or off.

How to Choose the Best Computer Speakers Under $50

Buying the right computer speakers can enhance your work and entertainment experience. Thus, it’s important to know what to look for when choosing one. Here are the factors that you should consider:

Available space

Computer speakers come in several different sizes. Before you buy the first speaker that appeals to you, consider the available space you have. Does your room have enough space for a large one? Can your desk accommodate only small speakers?

Specifications

Speakers also have varying specifications. The one you choose should depend on your needs. High-end speakers are ideal for those who are working with music and audio daily. It’s also great for those who want a full-range of audio experience. Mid-range speakers will do well for those who have simple audio needs.

Some specs that you can look into are its connectivity, power, and subwoofer.



Benefits of Using Computer Speakers

Investing in high-quality computer speakers will prove to be beneficial. Check out the advantages of using speakers for your PC:

Improves music and movie experience

Better gaming sound effects

Versatile size and specifications

Easy to set up, use, and operate

Compatible with various devices

Good quality speakers are a good investment. Whether it’s for your home or office, buying the right one will surely improve your daily tasks.