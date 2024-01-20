Newsnews
TikTok Testing Auto Scroll Feature For Hands-Free Viewing

Written by: Imogen Sales | Published: 21 January 2024
TikTok has been experimenting with a new auto scrolling feature that allows users to watch videos hands-free. This feature has been in testing for several months and is designed to enhance the viewing experience on the platform.

Key Takeaway

TikTok is testing a new auto scroll feature that allows users to watch videos hands-free, enhancing the overall viewing experience on the platform. The feature is currently in the testing phase and is only available to a select number of users.

How to Use the Auto Scroll Feature

To activate the auto scroll feature, users can simply hold down on a video on TikTok’s For You page, similar to the action taken when reposting a video. After holding down on the video, a new auto scroll button will appear, which, when clicked, enables the feed to swipe through videos independently, without requiring the user to manually scroll. It’s important to note that if the user comes across a photo post, the scrolling will pause until the user manually swipes through all the photos.

To deactivate the auto scroll feature, users can simply hold down on their phone screen again and select “Manual scroll.”

Availability and User Response

As of now, the auto scroll feature is only available to a select number of TikTok users, as it is still in the testing phase. However, it has been highly requested among the TikTok community, with many users seeking ways to make their viewing experience more efficient. Some users have even explored alternative methods, such as using iPhone settings to activate Voice Control and create a command that triggers a screen swipe when a specific phrase is spoken.

Following in YouTube’s Footsteps

This new capability on TikTok follows a trend set by YouTube, which tested a similar autoplay feature back in 2014. The auto scroll feature is part of TikTok’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide innovative ways for users to engage with the platform.

