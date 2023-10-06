Advancing Generative AI Exploration: Ensuring Safety And Security

As the world delves deeper into the realm of generative AI, it is imperative that we address the inherent safety and security concerns that come alongside it. According to a recent report, a significant 49% of business leaders view safety and security risks as a top concern in this field, while 38% specifically highlight human error or human-caused data breaches resulting from a lack of understanding of generative AI tools.

Key Takeaway Companies must have a continuously updated safe-use policy for generative AI that addresses emerging risks and challenges.

While these concerns are certainly valid, it is crucial to recognize that the benefits of early adoption far outweigh potential downsides. To help our teams and clients understand this perspective, we have delved into the importance of incorporating security as a prerequisite for integrating AI into business processes and have identified some best practices to follow.

The AI Conversation Starts with a Safe-Use Policy

Acknowledging the urgency with which companies must address the security risks posed by AI, a remarkable 81% of business leaders have already implemented or are in the process of establishing user policies around generative AI, according to the aforementioned report.

Given the rapidly evolving nature of this technology, with new applications and use cases emerging constantly, it is vital to continuously update the policy to account for these changes. Furthermore, the policy should not be created in isolation. Representation from across the business is essential to understanding how each function utilizes or plans to use the technology and to identify unique security risks.

Additionally, it is important to note that banning skunkworks exploration of AI altogether is not the solution. Companies that resist exploration out of fear not only hinder their own progress but also allow competitors to gain a strategic advantage in the market.

Enabling Citizen Developers

Achieving the safe and effective use of AI requires giving citizen developers the necessary access and tools. For instance, at Insight Enterprises, we provided our citizen developers with unfettered access to a private instance of our large language learning model, Insight GPT. This approach has not only allowed us to identify potential use cases but also facilitated stress testing to refine the model’s outputs continually.

By embracing this approach, organizations can ensure safe AI adoption while simultaneously leveraging the creativity and expertise of their citizen developers.

In conclusion, the exploration and implementation of generative AI must prioritize safety and security. Companies must establish and regularly update safe-use policies, involve various stakeholders in the decision-making process, and enable citizen developers to contribute to the development and refinement of AI technologies. With these measures in place, organizations can harness the power of AI while mitigating potential risks.