Introducing the 10 Best Magic Trackpad 2 for 2023. In this ever-evolving digital era, having a reliable and high-quality trackpad is essential for efficient and seamless navigation and control. Whether you are a designer, creative professional, or simply an avid user of Apple devices, this comprehensive list comprises the top-rated Magic Trackpad 2 options for the upcoming year. From enhanced functionality to sleek designs, explore this curated selection to find the perfect trackpad that caters to your unique preferences and elevates your user experience.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Hermitshell Hard Travel Case is specifically designed to protect and carry the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Made with durable EVA material, it offers excellent protection against bumps, dents, and scratches. The case is a perfect fit for the Magic Trackpad 2 and features an internal size of 6.1*4.8*0.7 inches. It also includes a mesh pocket to store a charging cable. The low-profile design of the case ensures it doesn't take up much space. While the case provides great functionality, some customers have reported a strong smoke smell and a loose fit. Overall, the Hermitshell Hard Travel Case offers reliable protection for the Magic Trackpad 2 but may have some drawbacks.

Key Features Hermitshell Hard Travel Storage Carrying Case

Protect your favorite device from bumps, dents, and scratches

Made to fit Apple Magic Trackpad 2 MJ2R2LL/A

Material: EVA

Internal size: 6.14.80.7 inches

For sale is the case only (device and accessories are sold separately) Specifications Color: Gray

Pros Durable and protective

Durable and protective Good fit for the Magic Trackpad 2

Good fit for the Magic Trackpad 2 Adequate space for trackpad's charging cable

Adequate space for trackpad's charging cable Low-profile design

Low-profile design Reasonably priced Cons Strong smoke smell

Strong smoke smell Not a snug fit

Not a snug fit Chemical odor reminiscent of smoke

The Hermitshell Hard Travel Case is a reliable option for those looking to protect their Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Its durable construction and compact design make it ideal for travel. However, the strong smoke smell and loose fit reported by some customers may be a downside for those with sensitivities or a preference for a snug fit. Despite these issues, the case offers excellent functionality and is reasonably priced. If you can overlook the smell and minor fit issue, this case is a great choice for keeping your Magic Trackpad 2 safe.

Overall Score: 8/10

The ProElife Premium Water-Resistant Sleeve Case Trackpad Protector is a durable and stylish accessory for Apple Magic Trackpad 3 and Magic Trackpad 2. Made from polyester material with a soft-touch suede interior, this sleeve offers protection against dust, dirt, scratches, and bumps. It features a smooth stainless zipper for easy access to your trackpad and has an extra attached pocket in the front for storing accessories like a mouse, charger cable, or keys. The lightweight and fashionable design make it easy to carry in your backpack. Available in gray color, this sleeve provides a snug fit for your Magic Trackpad and is a must-have for anyone who wants to protect their device during travel or everyday use.

Key Features External Dimensions: (Lx Wx H) 7.48 x 5.51 x 0.78 Inches / 190 x 140 x 20 mm.

Internal Dimensions: (Lx Wx H) 6.89 x 4.92 x 0.59 Inches / 175 x 125 x 15 mm

Compatible with Magic Trackpad 3 and Magic Trackpad 2

Made of polyester material with soft-touch suede interior

Smooth stainless zipper for easy access

Extra attached pocket in front for accessories

Simple and fashionable design

Lightweight and easy to carry Specifications Color: Gray

Dimension: 7.48Lx5.51Wx0.79H

Size: 6 Inch

Pros Offers protection from dust, dirt, scratch, and bump

Offers protection from dust, dirt, scratch, and bump Convenient pocket for mouse, charger cable, keys, etc.

Convenient pocket for mouse, charger cable, keys, etc. Lightweight and easy to carry

Lightweight and easy to carry Simple and fashionable design

Simple and fashionable design Fits Magic Trackpad perfectly Cons Quality of stitching could be better

Quality of stitching could be better Exterior pocket does not close securely

Exterior pocket does not close securely Material and construction could be improved

The ProElife Premium Water-Resistant Sleeve Case Trackpad Protector offers decent protection for Apple Magic Trackpad 3 and Magic Trackpad 2. While the quality of stitching and materials could be improved, it serves its purpose well by safeguarding the trackpad from dust, dirt, and bumps. The additional pocket is a useful feature for storing small accessories. The lightweight and fashionable design make it convenient for travel and everyday use. If you’re looking for an affordable and functional sleeve to protect your Magic Trackpad, this product is a good option. However, if you prioritize higher quality and construction, you may want to explore other alternatives.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Wrist Rest for Magic Trackpad 2 is designed to provide proper support for your wrist and relieve pain caused by long hours of computer work. Made of cool gel and breathable lycra fabric, it offers comfort and durability. The non-skid rubber base ensures it stays in place on your desk. It is compatible with the Magic Trackpad 2 and comes with a 2-year warranty. Overall, it is an ergonomic solution for wrist support that improves your working experience.

Key Features Ergonomic design

Compatible with Magic Trackpad 2

Premium gel and lycra fabric

Non-skid rubber base

2-year warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 8.46Lx7.48Wx0.39H

Size: Medium

Pros Provides proper support for wrists

Provides proper support for wrists Comfortable and durable materials

Comfortable and durable materials Stays securely in place on desk Cons Gel material can deform easily

Gel material can deform easily Some units may arrive warped

Some units may arrive warped Chemical smell may be overpowering

The Wrist Rest for Magic Trackpad 2 is a great accessory for anyone experiencing wrist pain or discomfort during computer work. It provides ergonomic support and is made of high-quality materials. While there may be some issues with deformation and odor, the overall performance and comfort outweigh these drawbacks. With its compatibility and 2-year warranty, it offers a reliable solution for improving your working experience with the Magic Trackpad 2.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Silicone case for Magic Trackpad 2 is specially designed to provide protection for your Apple Magic Trackpad 2. With a thickness of only 1.1mm, it maintains the trackpad's sensitivity and flexibility. The 360-degree protection ensures full coverage, guarding against accidental drops and scratches. Made of high-quality liquid silicone, the cover is soft, comfortable, and durable. It does not obstruct gesture operations and is easy to install and remove. Available in 13 colors, this silicone case guarantees a perfect fit for your trackpad. Keep your Magic Trackpad 2 safe and stylish with this washable and wear-resistant protective cover.

Key Features Specially designed for Apple Magic Touchpad 2

Ultra-thin with a thickness of 1.1mm

Comprehensive 360-degree protection

Made of high-quality liquid silicone

Available in 13 colors Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.50Lx4.72Wx0.59H

Size: 16.5*12*1.5cm

Pros Offers excellent protection for the delicate glass trackpad

Offers excellent protection for the delicate glass trackpad Soft, comfortable, and durable silicone material

Soft, comfortable, and durable silicone material Easy to install and remove

Easy to install and remove Available in multiple colors for personalization

Available in multiple colors for personalization Thin design maintains sensitivity and flexibility Cons Material could be of higher quality

Material could be of higher quality Edges may slightly obstruct usage

The Silicone case for Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have accessory for Apple Magic Trackpad 2 owners. It provides comprehensive protection against accidental drops and scratches, while maintaining the trackpad’s sensitivity and flexibility. The high-quality liquid silicone material is soft and durable, offering a comfortable grip. With its easy installation and removal, you can switch between using your trackpad with or without the protective cover effortlessly. Additionally, the variety of 13 colors allows you to personalize your Magic Trackpad 2 to suit your style. Although the material could be improved and the edges may slightly obstruct usage, overall, this silicone case is a great investment to keep your trackpad safe and stylish.

Overall Score: 8/10

Protect your Apple Magic Trackpad 2 from scratches with the DAYJOY 2 Pack Matte Protector PET film. This high-quality film maintains the sensitivity and flexibility of your mouse while providing anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint protection. It features high-permeability stealth and automatic repair of trace bubbles. The film is removable and offers a sensitive touch experience just like the original trackpad. With a dimension of 6.30Lx4.50Wx0.50H, it is specifically designed for the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Each pack includes 2 screen films.

Key Features Specifically designed for Apple Magic Trackpad 2

High-quality PET film for scratch protection

High-permeability stealth for enhanced sensitivity

Automatic repair of trace bubbles

Removable film with sensitive touch experience

Includes 2 screen films Specifications Dimension: 6.30Lx4.50Wx0.50H

Size: Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Pros Provides effective scratch protection

Provides effective scratch protection Maintains sensitivity and flexibility of the trackpad

Maintains sensitivity and flexibility of the trackpad Removable film allows easy replacement

Removable film allows easy replacement Sensitive touch experience similar to the original trackpad Cons May slightly reduce screen clarity

May slightly reduce screen clarity Installation requires careful bubble removal

The DAYJOY 2 Pack Matte Protector PET film offers reliable protection for your Apple Magic Trackpad 2. It effectively prevents scratches while maintaining the touch experience of the original trackpad. With high-permeability stealth and automatic repair of trace bubbles, it ensures optimal sensitivity. The film is easy to install and remove, although it may require careful bubble removal during installation. While it may slightly reduce screen clarity, the overall benefits outweigh this minor drawback. If you want to keep your Magic Trackpad 2 looking new and scratch-free, this protector film is a worthwhile investment.

Overall Score: 8/10

The ALHBEJT Silicone case is designed as a protective cover for the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 and 3. Made from high-quality soft silicone, it offers all-round protection for your Magic Trackpad, ensuring it stays safe from shocks and falls. The case is only 1.1 mm thick, so it doesn't compromise the sensitivity and flexibility of the trackpad. With precise cutouts, you can easily access all the ports and charge your Magic Trackpad without removing the case. The silicone material provides a skin-like touch and is comfortable to use. It is also environmentally friendly and can be easily cleaned and reused. Overall, this silicone case is a reliable and durable option to keep your Apple Magic Trackpad protected.

Key Features Compatible with Apple Magic Trackpad 2 and 3

Made of high-quality soft silicone

All-round protection from shocks and falls

Ultra-thin design doesn't affect sensitivity

Precise cutouts for easy access to ports and charging Specifications Color: White

Pros Durable and shockproof silicone material

Durable and shockproof silicone material Comfortable skin-like touch

Comfortable skin-like touch Easy to install and remove

Easy to install and remove Stable support with positioning feet Cons Limited color options

Limited color options May slightly affect gestures due to thickness

The ALHBEJT Silicone case offers excellent protection and functionality for your Apple Magic Trackpad 2 and 3. With a durable and shockproof silicone material, it keeps the trackpad safe from accidental drops and bumps. The comfortable skin-like touch enhances the user experience, while the precise cutouts ensure easy access to ports and charging. The ultra-thin design maintains the trackpad’s sensitivity and flexibility. However, it’s worth noting that the thickness of the case may slightly affect gesture recognition. Overall, if you want to keep your Magic Trackpad protected while maintaining its usability, this silicone case is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Magic Trackpad and Keyboard Tray is a versatile 2-in-1 stand designed specifically for Apple products. Made from high-quality PVC co extruded plate and aluminum plate, this tray provides a durable and environmentally friendly solution for holding your Apple Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard. The comprehensive upgrade design features an enhanced placement for the keyboard and trackpad, resulting in improved productivity and comfort. By reducing wrist and arm stress, this tray promotes a more ergonomic typing posture, making it suitable for individuals with different habits of using their hands. The tray can be securely placed on various surfaces such as legs, tables, sofas, beds, offices, or conference rooms. Enhance your typing experience with the Magic Trackpad and Keyboard Tray for Apple product.

Key Features High Quality Material with PVC co extruded plate and aluminum plate

Comprehensive Upgrade Design for increased productivity and comfort

Compatible with Apple Magic Trackpad (A1535) and Apple Magic Keyboard (A2449, A2450)

Reduce Wrist and Arm Stress for a more ergonomic typing posture

Suitable for multiple scenarios such as legs, table, sofa, bed, office, or conference room Specifications Color: Wood Grain

Dimension: 13.46Lx9.52Wx0.55H

Pros Made from high-quality and durable materials

Made from high-quality and durable materials Enhances productivity and comfort

Enhances productivity and comfort Reduces wrist and arm stress

Reduces wrist and arm stress Compatible with the latest Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard

Compatible with the latest Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard Can be used in various scenarios Cons Does not include the Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad

The Magic Trackpad and Keyboard Tray is a convenient and ergonomic solution for Apple users. Its high-quality materials, comprehensive design, and compatibility make it a great addition to the workspace. With the ability to reduce wrist and arm stress, this tray promotes a comfortable and productive typing experience. It can be used in various scenarios and is suitable for individuals with different hand usage habits. While it does not include the Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad, it provides a stable and secure platform for the latest models. Overall, the Magic Trackpad and Keyboard Tray offers a practical and stylish solution for Apple enthusiasts.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The Twelve South MagicBridge is a minimalist design that allows you to connect your Apple Magic Trackpad 2 and Apple Magic Keyboard, creating a tidy two-in-one combo. It has a universal fit for left and right-handed people, with easy access to power switches and ports for charging. The MagicBridge is made of strong and lightweight polycarbonate that won't scratch your keyboard or trackpad. It can be used on any surface, not just your desk, making it versatile for use on your lap or during conferences and lectures. Compatible with Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2.

Key Features Minimalist design organizes desk and creates a tidy two-in-one combo

Universal Fit for Left and Right-handed people

Easy access to power switches and ports for charging

Strong and light polycarbonate construction

Use on any surface, not just your desk Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 4.68Lx17.40Wx0.55H

Pros Fantastic for combining trackpad and keyboard

Fantastic for combining trackpad and keyboard Easy access to power switches and ports

Easy access to power switches and ports Universal fit for left and right-handed people

Universal fit for left and right-handed people Versatile for use on any surface Cons Ergonomics can be clumsy

Ergonomics can be clumsy May require additional spacer for optimal fit

May require additional spacer for optimal fit Corner curves don't precisely match keyboard and trackpad

Corner curves don't precisely match keyboard and trackpad Quality and attention to detail could be improved

The Twelve South MagicBridge is a convenient solution for combining your Apple Magic Trackpad 2 and Apple Magic Keyboard into a sleek, one-unit design. It offers a minimalist and tidy setup while providing easy access to power switches and ports. The universal fit caters to both left and right-handed users, and the lightweight polycarbonate construction ensures durability without adding excessive weight. The ability to use the MagicBridge on any surface adds to its versatility. However, some users may find the ergonomics to be clumsy, and the fit and finish may not be optimal. Despite these drawbacks, the MagicBridge is a great option for enhancing your desk organization and improving productivity.

Overall Score: 8/10

The GuardV Leather Series offers a stylish and functional solution for protecting your Apple Magic Trackpad 2. This protective sleeve cover case pouch is designed by a professional leather designer and handmade by a veteran leather craftsman. Made from 100% PU leather, it provides the look and feel of genuine leather without harming any animals. The sleeve protects against scratches, dust, spills, and other potential damage. It is also waterproof, thin, and lightweight, making it a convenient accessory for travel. The black color adds a sleek and elegant touch to your device. While it may not be made of genuine leather, it offers sufficient protection and a durable design. However, inserting the trackpad with a silicone cover can be challenging. Overall, the GuardV Leather Series is a practical choice for users seeking a protective and stylish sleeve for their Apple Magic Trackpad 2.

Key Features Designed by professional leather designer.

Handmade by veteran leather craftsman.

100% PU Leather. It's an artificial material look and feels of genuine leather without harming any animals.

Providing protection against scratches, dust, spills and other on your device.

Waterproof. Thin. Lightweight. Specifications Color: Black

Size: One Size

Pros Professional and durable design

Professional and durable design Suitable for various travel modes

Suitable for various travel modes Waterproof and lightweight Cons Not made of genuine leather

Not made of genuine leather Difficult to insert trackpad with silicone cover

The GuardV Leather Series provides an excellent protective solution for the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Its professional design, waterproof feature, and lightweight construction make it a reliable accessory for users on the move. While it may not be genuine leather, it offers the look and feel of the real material without harming animals. The sleeve effectively safeguards the trackpad against scratches, dust, and spills. It is also slim and lightweight, ensuring hassle-free portability. However, users should note that inserting the trackpad with a silicone cover may present some difficulty. Overall, the GuardV Leather Series offers a stylish and functional option for those looking to protect their Apple Magic Trackpad 2 in style.

Overall Score: 6.5/10

The Bruni Screen Protector is a crystal clear protective film designed specifically for the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Made of scratch-resistant PET material, this screen protector is highly transparent and ensures an unadulterated display of the screen contents. It can be easily applied without bubbles and offers optimal edge adhesion. The glue-free protective film stays in place and guarantees no slipping. It is compatible with touch displays and manufactured in Germany using state-of-the-art machines. However, some customers have mentioned that the protector does not cover the entire surface of the Magic Trackpad 2. Overall, it has received a customer rating of 3.3 out of 5.

Key Features Accurately developed and compatible with Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Made of scratch-resistant, highly transparent PET material

Easy application without bubbles, removable and repositionable

Optimal edge adhesion, no slipping once attached

Optimized for use on touch displays, made in Germany Specifications Color: Basics-Clear

Size: Magic Trackpad 2

Pros Accurate fit for Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Accurate fit for Apple Magic Trackpad 2 High transparency for unadulterated screen display

High transparency for unadulterated screen display Easy to apply without bubbles

Easy to apply without bubbles No slipping and optimal edge adhesion Cons Does not cover the entire surface of Magic Trackpad 2

The Bruni Screen Protector offers an accurate fit and high transparency, allowing for an uninterrupted display on the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Its easy application and optimal adhesion make it a convenient choice. However, the protector falls short in terms of full coverage of the trackpad’s surface. If protection of the entire surface is a priority, alternative options may be more suitable. Nevertheless, customers have praised the durability and long-lasting performance of this protector. With a customer rating of 3.3 out of 5, it is a decent choice for those seeking basic protection and enhanced usability.

Buyer's Guide: Magic Trackpad 2So, you've decided to embark on a journey to add a touch of magic to your computer setup by purchasing the revered Magic Trackpad 2. Whether you're a creative professional or simply someone seeking a more intuitive way to interact with your Mac, this buyer's guide will help you navigate the world of trackpads with finesse and confidence. Let's dive right in and uncover the secrets of the Magic Trackpad 2!

Why Choose the Magic Trackpad 2?

Superior precision: The Magic Trackpad 2 boasts an expansive glass surface with Force Touch technology, providing unmatched accuracy and sensitivity for precise cursor control.

Multitouch heaven: Tap, swipe, pinch, and perform a myriad of gestures effortlessly with the Magic Trackpad 2's multitouch capabilities, making it a joy to navigate through macOS.

Sleek design: Crafted with minimalist aesthetics, the Magic Trackpad 2 seamlessly integrates into any workspace, exuding sophistication and elegance.

Wireless convenience: Bid farewell to tangled cables and enjoy the freedom of wireless connectivity with the Bluetooth-enabled Magic Trackpad 2.

Environmentally friendly: Empowering you to reduce your carbon footprint, the Magic Trackpad 2 features a built-in rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for disposable batteries.

Things to Consider When Purchasing the Magic Trackpad 2

Compatibility: Ensure your Mac is compatible with the Magic Trackpad 2. It is designed to work seamlessly with macOS Sierra or later versions and requires a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with macOS 10.11 or later. Ergonomics: Consider your comfort during prolonged usage. Evaluate the size and shape of the Magic Trackpad 2 to ensure it aligns with your ergonomic preferences. Intended Use: Assess your specific needs and use cases when deciding on the Magic Trackpad 2. Whether you're a video editor, graphic designer, or everyday user, it's essential to choose a trackpad that suits your unique requirements. Budget: While the Magic Trackpad 2 offers an exceptional experience, it's essential to consider your budget. Determine the maximum amount you're willing to invest and make an informed decision in line with your financial capacity. Additional Features: Explore the supplementary features that might enhance your overall user experience. These may include customizable gestures, haptic feedback, or the ability to control specific apps seamlessly.

Magic Trackpad 2 Care and Maintenance Tips

Keep it clean : Gently wipe the glass surface of the Magic Trackpad 2 using a soft, lint-free cloth to remove smudges and fingerprints. Avoid using abrasive materials or cleaning agents that could damage the surface.

: Gently wipe the glass surface of the Magic Trackpad 2 using a soft, lint-free cloth to remove smudges and fingerprints. Avoid using abrasive materials or cleaning agents that could damage the surface. Protect and preserve : Consider using a silicone or protective case to shield the Magic Trackpad 2 from accidental bumps or scratches, ensuring its longevity.

: Consider using a silicone or protective case to shield the Magic Trackpad 2 from accidental bumps or scratches, ensuring its longevity. Uninterrupted power : Maintain the optimal battery life of your Magic Trackpad 2 by fully charging it before use and regularly recharging it to avoid sudden power depletion.

: Maintain the optimal battery life of your Magic Trackpad 2 by fully charging it before use and regularly recharging it to avoid sudden power depletion. Software updates: Stay up-to-date with the latest macOS updates to enhance compatibility and unlock new features for your Magic Trackpad 2.