Introducing the 12 Amazing Ozobot Bit Coding Robot for 2023 – a revolutionary collection of programmable robots that is set to redefine the way we learn and interact with technology. These incredible robots offer a unique combination of cutting-edge technology and engaging educational activities, making them perfect for both beginners and experts in coding. With their sleek design and impressive capabilities, the Ozobot Bit Coding Robots are undoubtedly the must-have gadgets of 2023. Get ready to dive into the fascinating world of coding and robotics, as these bots are here to inspire, educate, and entertain users of all ages.

The Hermitshell Hard Travel Case is designed to protect your Ozobot Bit Coding Robot and fits a full robotics kit. This high-quality case is made of EVA material and comes in a stylish blue color. It offers a secure storage solution, safeguarding your device from bumps, dents, and scratches. The internal size of the case is 9.4×5.9×1.4 inch, providing ample space to store your Ozobot and accessories. Please note that this product includes the case only, and the device and other accessories are sold separately. Overall, the Hermitshell Hard Travel Case is a great investment to keep your Ozobot safe and organized.

Key Features Hermitshell Hard Travel Storage Carrying Case

Protect your favorite device from bumps, dents, and scratches

Made to fit Ozobot Bit Coding Robot – Fits a Full Robotics kit

Material: EVA; Color: Blue; Internal size: 9.4×5.9×1.4 inch

For sale is case only (device and accessories are sold separately) Specifications Color: Blue

Provides protection against bumps and scratches Stylish blue color Cons Some customers received a smaller case than expected

Some customers received a smaller case than expected Does not fit the original Ozobot manual

The Hermitshell Hard Travel Case is a reliable and durable storage solution for your Ozobot Bit Coding Robot. It offers excellent protection against dents, scratches, and accidental damage. The case is made of high-quality materials and features a stylish blue color. It provides ample space to store your Ozobot and accessories, keeping everything organized and easily accessible. However, some customers have reported receiving smaller cases that do not fit the original manual. Despite this issue, the case remains a popular choice among users, offering great value for the price. If you’re looking for a reliable and stylish case to protect your Ozobot, this is a recommended option.

The Aenllosi Hard Case is a perfect replacement for the EVO App-Connected Ozobot Bit Coding Robot. Designed using supreme quality, durable EVA material, this case provides excellent protection from bumps, scratches, and splashes. With an internal mesh pocket, you can conveniently store other accessories. The case's internal size is 9.2*5.8*1.7 inch and the external size is 9.7*6.5*2 inch, making it compact and portable. The case is available in black and weighs only 100g. It is an ideal travel organizer that keeps your Ozobot Bit and Evo secure. Additionally, it offers ample space for storage. Despite some concerns about the fit of the Evo model, this hard case ensures the safety of your robots.

Key Features Supreme quality and durable EVA material

Crush resistant, anti-shock, and water resistant

Internal mesh pocket for convenient accessory storage Specifications Color: Black

Compact and portable design Ample space for storage Cons Difficult to fit and remove the Ozobot Evo model

Difficult to fit and remove the Ozobot Evo model May leave black marks on skins when stored

May leave black marks on skins when stored Misleading images suggesting additional accessories included

The Aenllosi Hard Case Replacement for EVO App-Connected Ozobot Bit Coding Robot is a reliable and sturdy option for keeping your Ozobot Bit and Evo secure. It offers excellent protection from potential damage during travel or storage. The case’s compact design and internal mesh pocket provide convenience for storing other accessories. However, some users have reported difficulties with fitting and removing the Ozobot Evo model, as well as potential marks left on skins when stored. Despite these drawbacks, the Aenllosi Hard Case is a practical solution for organizing and protecting your Ozobot robots.

Keep your Ozobot Evo App Bit Coding Robot and its accessories organized and protected with the XANAD Hard Storage Case. This case features a spacious interior that is designed to fit the Ozobot robot, USB cable, playfield, skin, Color Code Markers, and more. The interior is made of super-elastic LYCRA, while the exterior is made of high-quality EVA material, ensuring that your device is protected from shock, water, dust, and wear. With its lightweight and compact design, this case is perfect for travel and can easily fit in your bag or backpack. The XANAD Hard Storage Case offers a perfect fit for your ozobot evo app connected coding robot.

Key Features Greater Capacity: Enough space to store ozobot robot and accessories

Assured Protection: Shockproof, semi-waterproof, dustproof, and wear-resistant

Perfect Travel Carrying Case: Lightweight and compact, with a strong handle

Perfect Fit: Tailored for ozobot evo app connected coding robot

Packing Include: Case only (device and accessories not included) Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 7.50Lx5.30Wx2.50H

High-quality materials for protection Compact and lightweight for travel Cons Does not hold the cards that come with the starter pack

Does not hold the cards that come with the starter pack Product may differ in appearance from the provided picture

The XANAD Hard Storage Case is a reliable and convenient solution for keeping your Ozobot Evo App Bit Coding Robot and its accessories organized and protected. With its spacious interior and high-quality materials, this case offers ample storage and assured protection against shocks, water, dust, and wear. Its compact and lightweight design, along with the strong handle, makes it perfect for traveling. However, it is important to note that the case does not hold the cards included in the starter pack, and the appearance of the product may vary. Overall, this storage case is a great investment for Ozobot users who value convenience and protection.

The LTGEM Carrying Case is a perfect fit for your Ozobot Evo App-Connected Coding Robot. It is made from hard quality EVA material that is semi-waterproof, shockproof, and durable, providing the ultimate protection for your robot. The lightweight and compact design make it easy to carry in your bag or luggage, allowing you to take your robot anywhere with ease. The case features a steady hand strap for portability and a smooth but strong 360-degree zipper for easy opening and closing. With its convenient inner design, you can store your full robotics kit securely. Please note that this product includes only the case and not the robot itself.

Key Features Perfect fit for Ozobot Evo App-Connected Coding Robot

Semi-waterproof, shockproof, and durable EVA material

Lightweight and compact for easy carrying

Steady hand strap for portability

Smooth but strong 360-degree zipper for easy opening and closing Specifications Color: A-Gray

Dimension: 7.50Lx5.30Wx2.50H

Size: 1

Soft interior lining Great for both kids and adults Cons May be too small for some users' needs

May be too small for some users' needs Not all components fit perfectly in designated slots

The LTGEM Carrying Case is a must-have accessory for anyone who owns the Ozobot Evo App-Connected Coding Robot. It offers exceptional protection, convenience, and portability, making it perfect for taking your robot on the go. While some users may find the case a bit small for their specific requirements, its overall quality and functionality make it a worthwhile purchase. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, this carrying case will ensure that your robot is always safe and secure. With its lightweight design and durable material, you can confidently transport your robot and enjoy coding and playing wherever you are.

The Overwrite Sticker Codes (Codes Pack) is an accessory designed for use with Ozobot Bit and Ozobot Evo robots. Created by an 8-year-old Kidpreneur, these stickers allow children to learn programming by drawing a complete path with a black marker and using the sticker codes to program the Ozobot commands. With a diameter of approximately 3/4'', each sticker code fits perfectly over the path. The pack includes a total of 216 sticker codes, a Code Key, and Coding Tips, providing educational fun for kids and adults aged 5 and above. It offers an easier and more accurate way for younger children to learn coding and unleashes their imagination.

Key Features Overwrite sticker codes for use with Ozobot Bit and Ozobot Evo robots

Easy to learn coding by drawing a path and using stickers

216 sticker codes included, along with Code Key and Coding Tips

Designed for educational fun for kids and adults 5+ Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 5.00Lx0.10Wx7.00H

Size: Codes Pack

Includes Code Key and Coding Tips Ideal for educational use Cons Stickers may not connect perfectly with printed study guide lines

Stickers may not connect perfectly with printed study guide lines Requires additional black pen to fill in gaps

The Overwrite Sticker Codes (Codes Pack) is an excellent accessory that enhances the learning experience with Ozobot Bit and Ozobot Evo robots. It provides a more accessible and accurate way for younger children to learn coding by utilizing stickers and black markers. With a wide range of sticker codes and included resources, it offers educational fun for both kids and adults. While there may be some minor limitations with sticker alignment, the overall benefits outweigh these drawbacks. Whether for classroom use or at home, the Overwrite Sticker Codes (Codes Pack) is a valuable tool for fostering creativity and programming skills in young learners.

Botley The Coding Robot is an engaging screen-free STEM toy that helps kids learn early coding skills while having fun. With its smart logic, Botley can detect objects, follow looping commands, and navigate obstacle courses. It comes ready to code out of the box and includes a remote programmer and 42 coding cards. The 45-piece set is suitable for ages 5 and up, and it requires 5 AAA batteries. Botley makes the perfect gift for kids, whether it's for holidays, birthdays, or even homeschool. It is an excellent tool for developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. With its easy-to-use features and endless possibilities, Botley provides hours of educational fun.

Key Features Early STEM skills with screen-free coding

Smart logic for object detection and obstacle courses

Ready to code right out of the box

45-piece set with a remote programmer and coding cards

Ideal gift for holidays, birthdays, or homeschool Specifications Color: Multicolor

Dimension: 8.10Lx6.20Wx6.20H

Size: 45 Piece Set

Comes with a remote programmer and coding cards Suitable for gifting on various occasions Cons Not suitable for multiple children playing at once

Not suitable for multiple children playing at once No display on the remote to visualize the code

Learning Resources Botley The Coding Robot is a fantastic educational toy that introduces kids to coding in a fun and interactive way. With its screen-free design and easy-to-use features, kids can learn early STEM skills while promoting critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. The smart logic allows Botley to navigate obstacles and follow commands, adding an element of challenge and excitement. The 45-piece set includes everything needed to start coding right away, and it makes a great gift for kids of various ages. While there are a few minor drawbacks, such as the inability for multiple children to play at once and the lack of a code display on the remote, Botley is still an excellent tool for learning and creativity. Overall, Botley The Coding Robot is a highly recommended STEM toy that provides hours of educational entertainment.

The Bristlebot PicoBots Robotics for Kids is an exciting DIY STEM science kit that provides an educational and entertaining experience for children. With the 25 pack, kids can dive into the world of robotics and electronics by building their own tiny robots. Each PicoBot comes with vibration motors, googly eyes, pipe cleaners, and button batteries. The kit fosters creativity and problem-solving skills in a fun and interactive way. With its compact size and easy-to-use components, the Bristlebot PicoBots are suitable for kids of all ages who are interested in exploring the world of science and technology.

Key Features Included: Pico Bot 25 Pack

25x Pico Bot Housing

25x Vibration Motors 1.5V

50x Googly Eyes 10mm

50x Pipe Cleaners 2in

25x Button Batteries 1.5V Specifications Dimension: 9.00Lx4.00Wx1.00H

Compact size and easy-to-use components Suitable for kids of all ages Cons

The Bristlebot PicoBots Robotics for Kids kit offers an engaging introduction to the world of robotics and electronics. With its comprehensive package that includes all the necessary components, kids can enjoy building their own tiny robots and learn valuable STEM concepts along the way. The kit’s compact size and user-friendly design make it accessible to children of various ages and skill levels. The Bristlebot PicoBots foster creativity, problem-solving, and a passion for science and technology. It’s a fantastic choice for parents and educators seeking an interactive and educational toy that combines fun and learning.

Botley the Coding Robot 2.0 is an innovative and engaging toy that helps children learn early STEM skills while having fun. This screen-free coding robot teaches kids the basics of coding through active play, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills. With 46 pieces included, Botley is ready to go right out of the box, making it easy for kids to start coding in minutes. The robot features a remote programmer that sends commands, and the coding is completely screen-free, creating a hands-on and interactive learning experience. From building critical thinking to developing STEM skills, Botley offers a range of benefits for children aged 5 and up.

Key Features Promotes early STEM skills through active play

Screen-free coding with remote programmer

Ready to code right out of the box

Helps develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Trusted by teachers and parents since 1984

46 pieces included for versatile play Specifications Color: Multi-color

Dimension: 8.40Lx6.30Wx6.30H

Versatile play options with 46 pieces Helps develop essential skills for success Cons Limited turn angle options for programming

Limited turn angle options for programming Possible quality issues in manufacturing

Possible quality issues in manufacturing Not many accessories available

Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot 2.0 is a fantastic toy for introducing children to coding and STEM concepts. It provides an engaging and interactive learning experience, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Although there are some limitations in the turn angle options for programming and possible quality issues, the overall quality and versatility of the toy make it a great value. It is important for parents to guide younger children in using the toy and understand its long-term benefits. With its durable build and trusted brand, Botley is likely to provide years of educational fun. It could be improved with more accessories, but it remains a top choice for introducing kids to coding and STEM.

Snap Circuits Teach Tech Mech 5 is a mechanical coding robot that inspires young engineers to learn about mechanical engineering principles and coding basics. This STEM robot allows users to throw, lift, kick, draw, and more by snapping the coding buttons onto the coding wheel. Geared towards future engineers aged 10 and above, the Mech-5 is a mission-based, entry-level robot that promotes hands-on learning. With well-written and thorough instructions, it is fairly easy to assemble. However, some users have reported issues with the plastic quality of certain components. Overall, the Snap Circuits Teach Tech Mech 5 offers an engaging and educational experience that combines mechanical engineering and coding.

Key Features Mech-5 is a one-of-a-kind Mechanical Coding Robot

Inspires young engineers to learn about mechanical engineering principles and coding basics

Can throw, lift, kick, draw, and more with snap-on coding buttons

Learn by doing and geared towards future engineers ages 10+ Specifications Color: Mech-5

Dimension: 12.40Lx2.50Wx9.10H

Well-written and thorough instructions for assembly Suitable for a wide age range of 10 and above Cons Plastic quality of certain components could be improved

The Snap Circuits Teach Tech Mech 5 offers an innovative and interactive approach to learning mechanical engineering and coding. With its mission-based system and hands-on activities, it provides an engaging experience for young engineers. While the plastic quality of some components may be a concern, the well-written instructions and wide age range suitability make it a valuable educational tool. The robot’s ability to perform various actions by snapping on coding buttons adds a playful element to the learning process. Overall, the Snap Circuits Teach Tech Mech 5 is a recommended activity for kids interested in exploring the world of mechanical engineering and coding.

The Makeblock mBot Neo Robot Toys is an excellent STEM project kit designed for kids aged 8-12. This robot toy offers three developmental stages – building, cognition, and creating, allowing children to learn Scratch and Python programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. With the inclusion of the CyberPi main board and various sensors, this kit opens up endless possibilities for exploration. The robot can be controlled by voice commands, remember and speak, and even play music. The assembly process is made easy with a clear user manual and tutorials, and the kit includes all necessary materials. The Makeblock mBot Neo Robot Toys is a super gift for children, promoting their hand-eye coordination, concentration, logical thinking, and creativity. With its sturdy aluminum construction and rechargeable battery, this robot kit ensures long-lasting use. Let your child's imagination and creativity soar with this educational and entertaining robotics kit.

Key Features As STEM projects for kids ages 8-12, the robotics kit Neo offers three stages, building, cognition, and creating.

Easy to assemble with clear user manual and rich tutorials.

Endless possibilities of exploration with Cyber Pi main board and built-in sensors.

More functions for increased playability, including voice control and music module.

Super gift for kids with simple structure and educational value. Specifications Color: Blue

Dimension: 5.91Lx3.54Wx7.00H

Can be controlled by voice and offers various functions like music playing. Easy and fun to assemble within 30 minutes. Cons Programming and app may not be very user-friendly.

Programming and app may not be very user-friendly. Some customers faced difficulties in connecting with computers.

Some customers faced difficulties in connecting with computers. Limited access to certain programs from the phone app.

The Makeblock mBot Neo Robot Toys is an ideal choice for introducing young learners to STEM concepts while providing hours of fun and exploration. With its focus on programming, electronics, and robotics, this kit offers a complete learning experience. The abundance of features, including voice control and music playing, adds to the playability and ensures that children stay engaged. The assembly process is straightforward, and the inclusion of a rechargeable battery makes it eco-friendly. While there may be some challenges with the programming aspect and connectivity, overall, this product offers great value for money. Whether as a gift or for educational purposes, the Makeblock mBot Neo Robot Toys is an excellent choice for children aged 8-12.

Discover the wonders of coding with the BBC Micro:bit book. This book provides 22 fun projects to code including games, lights, and animations, allowing beginners to explore the world of programming in an interactive and engaging way. The step-by-step instructions and clear explanations make it easy for anyone to start coding with the Micro:bit. The book covers various topics such as creating games, controlling LEDs, and building animations, providing a comprehensive learning experience. Whether you are a student, educator, or simply curious about coding, this book is a great resource to begin your coding journey.

Key Features 22 fun projects including games, lights, and animations

Step-by-step instructions

Clear explanations

Suitable for beginners Specifications N/A

Comprehensive coverage of coding projects Accessible for beginners Cons Lacks detailed specifications

Coding with the BBC Micro:bit is a fantastic resource for beginners looking to learn coding through hands-on projects. The book provides clear instructions and explanations, making it easy to follow along and understand the concepts of programming. The wide range of projects, from games to animations, ensures that there is something for everyone to explore and create. While the lack of detailed specifications may be a downside for some, the overall learning experience and engaging content make up for it. Whether you are a student, educator, or simply interested in coding, this book is a great companion to dive into the world of programming with the BBC Micro:bit.

The Buddlets-Bot Robot Toy Kit is an ideal STEM coding robotic toy car for kids ages 8-12. With the help of the mobile app, kids can build and code their own robot car, learning the basics of engineering and coding. The kit offers voice command mode for beginners and coding mode for more advanced play. There are three different play modes to choose from, allowing kids to maneuver the robot car in different directions. The lightweight and easy-to-carry robot can also transport lightweight objects to programmed destinations. Overall, the Buddlets-Bot Robot Toy Kit is a fun and educational way for kids to explore the science of robotics and develop their coding skills.

Key Features Build and code your own robot car

Basic and Difficult level coding modes

Three different play modes: voice, coding, and control

Learn maneuvering techniques while coding

Mobile app for futuristic skills

Ability to name your robot

Multifunctional robot can transport objects Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 6.20Lx5.10Wx2.75H

Promotes creativity and problem-solving Ideal gift for curious and tech-savvy kids Cons Glitchy mobile app remote

Glitchy mobile app remote Voice commands require clear and slow speech

The Buddlets-Bot Robot Toy Kit offers an engaging and educational experience for kids interested in STEM and robotics. It provides a hands-on opportunity to learn coding and engineering principles while having fun. The kit’s versatility with voice commands and coding modes allows children to progress at their own pace. Although the mobile app remote may have some glitches, the overall play experience and ease of assembly make it a great toy for curious and tech-savvy kids. With its multifunctionality and transport capabilities, the Buddlets-Bot Robot Toy Kit sparks creativity and encourages young minds to design the future.

Buyer's Guide: "Ozobot Bit Coding Robot"

Are you looking for a fun and engaging way to introduce coding to your children or students? Look no further than the Ozobot Bit Coding Robot! This compact and versatile robot is designed to teach kids the fundamentals of coding while keeping them entertained. To help you make an informed decision, we have put together a buyer's guide with all the essential information you need.

Key Features:

Pocket-sized Coding Companion : The Ozobot Bit is a small, palm-sized robot that can be easily carried around and programmed on the go.

: The Ozobot Bit is a small, palm-sized robot that can be easily carried around and programmed on the go. Visual Programming : With the Ozobot app or OzoBlockly website, kids can visually program the robot using a drag-and-drop interface, making coding easy and intuitive.

: With the Ozobot app or OzoBlockly website, kids can visually program the robot using a drag-and-drop interface, making coding easy and intuitive. Dual Coding Modes : The Ozobot Bit offers two coding modes: Color Codes and OzoBlockly. Color Codes involve drawing lines and color segments that represent code, whereas OzoBlockly allows more advanced programming using blocks.

: The Ozobot Bit offers two coding modes: Color Codes and OzoBlockly. Color Codes involve drawing lines and color segments that represent code, whereas OzoBlockly allows more advanced programming using blocks. Games and Activities : The Ozobot Bit provides numerous games and activities that keep children engaged while they learn and experiment with coding concepts.

: The Ozobot Bit provides numerous games and activities that keep children engaged while they learn and experiment with coding concepts. Expandable and Customizable : With various accessories such as skins, stickers, and terrain, kids can personalize their Ozobot Bit and modify its behavior to suit their needs.

: With various accessories such as skins, stickers, and terrain, kids can personalize their Ozobot Bit and modify its behavior to suit their needs. Educational Value: The Ozobot Bit is an excellent educational tool that helps children develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and logical reasoning skills.

What's in the Box?

Ozobot Bit Coding Robot

USB Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

Pros:

Engaging and interactive tool for teaching coding

Portable and easy to carry around

Intuitive visual programming interface

Provides both entry-level and advanced coding possibilities

Offers various games and activities for added fun

Expandable and customizable with accessories

Offers educational value and promotes critical thinking skills

Cons:

Requires a smartphone, tablet, or computer to program the robot

Limited functionality compared to more advanced coding robots

App or website compatibility may depend on the device's operating system

Requires a good understanding of color codes or blocks for programming