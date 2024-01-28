Newsnews
News

Strategizing And Budgeting For AI-Assisted Software Development In 2024

Written by: Florrie Melgoza | Published: 28 January 2024
strategizing-and-budgeting-for-ai-assisted-software-development-in-2024
News

Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI technology in software development. According to McKinsey, developers can complete certain tasks up to 50% faster with generative AI. However, effectively leveraging AI in software development requires strategic planning and budgeting. Here are some key considerations for enterprises looking to invest in AI-assisted software development:

Key Takeaway

Enterprises must conduct a proof of concept to evaluate the impact of AI adoption on engineering team performance before allocating budget to AI tools.

Carry out a proof of concept

Before allocating budget to AI tools, it is crucial for enterprises to carry out a proof of concept. This involves specifying the areas for improvement within the engineering team, such as code security, velocity, or developer well-being. By using an engineering management platform (EMP) or software engineering intelligence platform (SEIP), enterprises can track the impact of AI adoption on these variables. Metrics such as cycle time, sprint time, failure rates, and developer experience should be monitored to ensure that the adoption of AI is indeed generating tangible value.

It is important to assess outcomes across a variety of tasks and functions, as well as with coders of different skills and job roles. This comprehensive approach allows enterprises to gauge the effectiveness of AI tools in diverse scenarios and ensures that standards are not compromised.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Deeproute.ai Expands Operations To Germany, Targeting European Carmakers
News

Deeproute.ai Expands Operations To Germany, Targeting European Carmakers

by Carlotta Lay | 6 September 2023
Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Anderea Vinson | 28 October 2023
Superpowered Makes A Pivot To Become Vapi, A Voice API Platform For Bots
News

Superpowered Makes A Pivot To Become Vapi, A Voice API Platform For Bots

by Adora Appleby | 12 November 2023
Creative Force Raises $8.9M To Enhance E-commerce Workflows With AI
News

Creative Force Raises $8.9M To Enhance E-commerce Workflows With AI

by Kipp Bilodeau | 17 October 2023
Google Backs Anthropic With $2 Billion, Fueling The AI Proxy War
News

Google Backs Anthropic With $2 Billion, Fueling The AI Proxy War

by Breena Quintanilla | 28 October 2023
Alaska Airlines Collaborates With UP.Labs To Foster Next-Generation Aviation Startups
News

Alaska Airlines Collaborates With UP.Labs To Foster Next-Generation Aviation Startups

by Brynna Minton | 5 October 2023
Peak XV’s Latest Surge Batch: A Focus On AI And Deeptech Startups
News

Peak XV’s Latest Surge Batch: A Focus On AI And Deeptech Startups

by Maighdiln Marte | 23 October 2023
Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024
News

Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024

by Jacinda Campa | 26 September 2023

Recent Stories

Strategizing And Budgeting For AI-Assisted Software Development In 2024
News

Strategizing And Budgeting For AI-Assisted Software Development In 2024

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024
How To Play Two Players On Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Play Two Players On Halo Infinite

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024
How To Play Split Screen In Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Play Split Screen In Halo Infinite

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024
How To Play Split Screen Halo Master Chief Collection
GAMING

How To Play Split Screen Halo Master Chief Collection

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024
How To Play Split Screen Halo Infinite Campaign
GAMING

How To Play Split Screen Halo Infinite Campaign

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024
Why Halo 5 Is Good
GAMING

Why Halo 5 Is Good

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024
When Does Halo 5 Take Place
GAMING

When Does Halo 5 Take Place

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024
When Did Halo 5 Release
GAMING

When Did Halo 5 Release

by Florrie Melgoza | 28 January 2024