Coto Movies APK: How To Download & Install On Android, iOS & PC

by: Miguel | 17 December 2019

Coto Movies is one of the most popular free streaming apps out there. Due to the rising costs of video streaming subscriptions, platforms like Coto Movies, YouTV, and Terrarium TV are proving to be popular. This is because of the vast array of movies and TV shows that you can watch for free on the app. Aside from this, it has many features that users like.

Coto Movies is an easy app to use. The platform is designed to be very simple with its users’ convenience in mind. You can watch movies and TV shows without having to pay or even having to register an account. Movies and TV shows can be watched on Coto Movies either through streaming or downloading it. Subtitles are provided in a wide variety of languages like English, Chinese, Arabic, French, German, and others.

Coto Movies is available on Android and iOS devices. It is also compatible with use on tablets, TVs, PCs and gaming consoles.

Here’s a quick guide on how to download and install Coto Movies.

Coto Movies For Android Devices

Before downloading and installing the app on your Android device, make sure its Unknown Sources option is enabled.

Go to Settings .

. Then, head to Security.

Look for Unknown Sources .

. If Unknown Sources is disabled, enable it by clicking on the slider.

If Unknown Sources is not enabled when downloading and installing Coto Movies on your Android device, you will get an error saying that the app cannot be installed. This is because the app is labeled as a third-party application.

After enabling the Unknown Sources option on your Android device, you can now download and install Coto Movies.

Find a Coto Movies APK . Get the Coto Movies APK download by clicking on this link.

. Get the Coto Movies APK download by clicking on this link. A message will appear that asks you if you would want to download the APK file. Click Download .

. Once the APK download is completed, click on the APK file.

A message asking if you would want to download the app on your Android device. Click Install .

. The app will be installed on your Android device.

Once the installation has been completed on your Android device, you can now launch the app by clicking on Open.

Coto Movies For Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apps From Unknown Sources

Similar to the process of installing on Android devices, the Coto Movies Firestick installation process starts with checking if your Amazon Fire TV Stick permits the installation of third-party apps.

Go to Home Screen .

. Click on Settings .

. Then, click on Device.

Check Developer Options .

. Go to Apps from Unknown Sources and check if it is ON .

and check if it is . If the Apps from Unknown Sources option is OFF , click on it.

option is , click on it. A message will appear explaining what apps from unknown sources can have an effect on your Amazon Fire TV Stick and that you are solely responsible for any damage to the device as a result of using such apps.

Click on Turn On.

Downloader

You can now start downloading and installing the app on your Amazon Fire TV Stick once you turn on the Unknown Sources option.

Before that, you would need to have an app called Downloader. This app will allow you to easily download files from the Internet on the Amazon Fire TV Stick by simply entering the file’s URL or download files from websites using the app’s web browser.

Go to the Home Screen .

. Find and click on the search box.

Type this in the search box: Downloader .

. Click on the Downloader app.

app. Click on Get. The Downloader app is free to download.

App Installation

You can now use the Downloader app on your Amazon Fire TV Stick to download the app.

Open Downloader .

. A message will appear asking if you will allow the Downloader app to access photos, media and files on the device. Click Allow .

. A message appears on the Downloader app. Click OK .

. Go to Settings located on the left portion of the screen.

located on the left portion of the screen. Then, go to Enable JavaScript and click to enable it.

and click to enable it. Look for Browser .

. Click on the address bar.

Insert the URL of the Coto Movies APK download.

Click on Go to begin the download.

to begin the download. Once you have completed the APK file download, click on Install .

. Once the installation has been completed, click Done .

. A message will appear asking if you would want to delete the APK file. Click Delete .

. A confirmation message will appear. Click Delete .

. The app can now be accessed on your Amazon Fire TV Stick under Your Apps & Channels.

Coto Movies For iOS

Before installing Coto Movies on your iOS device, you will need to download the Cydia Impactor on your PC.

Download Cydia Impactor on your PC. Make sure that the version you are downloading matches your OS.

on your PC. Make sure that the version you are downloading matches your OS. Extract the contents and click on Impactor .

. Download the Coto Movies ipa file .

. Connect your iOS device to your PC.

Open Cydia Impactor .

. Go to Device .

. Click on Install Package .

. Download and select the app’s ipa file.

A prompt will appear that requires you to fill your Apple ID details.

You have installed the app.

Following installation, an Untrusted Enterprise Developer error will appear if you attempt to open the app. You need to do the following to fix it:

Go to Settings.

Go to Profiles & Device Management .

. Check your profile.

Click Trust .

. A message will appear asking if you will allow the developers of Coto Movie to have their apps be used on your device. Click Trust .

. The app should now be working properly.

Coto Movies for PC And Mac

There are two ways to enjoy the app on your PC and Mac.

First is through Wi-Fi Direct. You can connect your PC or Mac to the same Wi-Fi connection as your device to enable screen sharing.

To use Wi-Fi Direct:

Download Coto Movies on your Android or iOS device.

Find a movie or TV show to watch on Coto Movies.

Click on the Wi-Fi Direct button located on the top right corner of the player.

An address for use in Wi-Fi Direct will appear.

Open an Internet browser on your PC or Mac.

on your PC or Mac. Insert the address for Wi-Fi Direct on the address bar of the Internet browser.

on the address bar of the Internet browser. The movie or TV show playing on the app will now appear on your PC or Mac screen.

Second is through installing the app on your PC or Mac using an Android emulator.

Download an Android emulator on your PC or Mac. An example of an Android emulator is Nox Player .

. Then, download the Coto Movies APK .

. Double click on the APK file.

The app will now install.

You can now access the app on the home screen of Nox Player.

