Coto Movies APK: How To Download & Install On Android, iOS & PC

by: Miguel | 17 December 2019

Coto Movies is one of the most popular free streaming apps out there. Due to the rising costs of video streaming subscriptions, platforms like Coto Movies, YouTV, and Terrarium TV are proving to be popular. This is because of the vast array of movies and TV shows that you can watch for free on the app. Aside from this, it has many features that users like.

Coto Movies is an easy app to use. The platform is designed to be very simple with its users’ convenience in mind. You can watch movies and TV shows without having to pay or even having to register an account. Movies and TV shows can be watched on Coto Movies either through streaming or downloading it. Subtitles are provided in a wide variety of languages like English, Chinese, Arabic, French, German, and others.

Coto Movies is available on Android and iOS devices. It is also compatible with use on tablets, TVs, PCs and gaming consoles.

Here’s a quick guide on how to download and install Coto Movies.

Coto Movies For Android Devices

Before downloading and installing the app on your Android device, make sure its Unknown Sources option is enabled.

If Unknown Sources is not enabled when downloading and installing Coto Movies on your Android device, you will get an error saying that the app cannot be installed. This is because the app is labeled as a third-party application.

After enabling the Unknown Sources option on your Android device, you can now download and install Coto Movies.

Coto Movies For Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apps From Unknown Sources

Similar to the process of installing on Android devices, the Coto Movies Firestick installation process starts with checking if your Amazon Fire TV Stick permits the installation of third-party apps.

Downloader

You can now start downloading and installing the app on your Amazon Fire TV Stick once you turn on the Unknown Sources option.

Before that, you would need to have an app called Downloader. This app will allow you to easily download files from the Internet on the Amazon Fire TV Stick by simply entering the file’s URL or download files from websites using the app’s web browser.

App Installation

You can now use the Downloader app on your Amazon Fire TV Stick to download the app.

Coto Movies For iOS

Before installing Coto Movies on your iOS device, you will need to download the Cydia Impactor on your PC.

Following installation, an Untrusted Enterprise Developer error will appear if you attempt to open the app. You need to do the following to fix it:

Coto Movies for PC And Mac

There are two ways to enjoy the app on your PC and Mac.

First is through Wi-Fi Direct. You can connect your PC or Mac to the same Wi-Fi connection as your device to enable screen sharing.

To use Wi-Fi Direct:

Second is through installing the app on your PC or Mac using an Android emulator.

