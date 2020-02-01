Tower Server Buying Guide For Small Business Owners

When a startup company grows and becomes a small business, its needs will change as well. What was once a small office might have to welcome more people. There will be more tasks to finish and more workload for everyone. As a result, your web-based server might not be enough anymore. You need something that will accommodate your growing operations, so it might be time to get a tower server.

Ready to get a server for your small business? Check out our top picks for the best tower servers below. We also have the best tips and tricks on choosing the right tower server for your needs.

Best Tower Servers for Small Businesses

Dell PowerEdge T30

Specifications:

Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5

64GB RAM

1TB HDD

DVD RW SATA Internal

No operating system

As one of the leading brands when it comes to computers, getting a Dell server will surely be a sound investment. This small but powerful tower server is perfect for your small business. It allows you to collaborate with other devices, store files, and protect your data. It’s the perfect entry-level server for a growing company like yours.

With the PowerEdge T30, you can avoid misplacing and losing data due to “sneakernet” file sharing. You can reduce expenses since you won’t need external storage devices or cloud storage. It allows you to automatically backup your data and quickly drive applications. Plus, its small size allows you to install it anywhere without being obtrusive.

It’s an easy-to-use tower server for businesses that are just starting to expand. Plus, it can handle several tasks without taking a toll on its performance. Check out the Dell T30 today and improve your small business’ productivity.

HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen 10

Specifications:

AMD Opteron X3421

32GB RAM

4TB HDD

MARVELL 88SE9230 Onboard SATA RAID Controller

The ProLiant MicroServer Gen 10 from HP Enterprise provides plenty of features without compromising functionality. Its compact size allows you to install it anywhere in your office. It’s also user-friendly, and the apps can be factory pre-loaded upon buying.

Don’t let its small size fool you — this HP server truly packs a punch. It’s perfect for small businesses that use videos and graphics. The AMD Radeon Pro WX 2100 graphics card is capable of displaying 4K resolution in videos. Plus, its CPU lets you work on heavy tasks without slowing you down.

If you’re looking for a tower server that is powerful but affordable, then the ProLiant MicroServer Gen 10 may be for you.

Lenovo ThinkServer TS450

Specifications:

Intel Xeon E3 v35

64GB RAM

48TB SAS/SATA storage

ThinkServer RAID 100

Although it’s made for small businesses and enterprises, the ThinkServer TS450 is a high-performing tower server. What sets it apart from other tower servers is its scalability. It can be upgraded as your business grows, making it a good long-term investment.

You can choose from different processors, from high-performance to budget-quality ones. There are nine Ethernet ports, as well as various storage options. Plus, this Lenovo server features 48TB of SAS or SATA storage. This is the largest entry-level server capacity there is!

Need a scalable server that can grow with your business? Get the ThinkServer TS450.

IBM Power System S914

Specifications:

POWER9 processor

64GB RAM

775GB SAS storage

This IBM tower server might be designed for small businesses, but its features aren’t. It runs via the POWER9 processor which allows it to handle tasks with heavy loads. So whether you’re handling databases or other bandwidth-heavy tasks, you’re good to go.

The Power System S914 can be configured according to your preference. You can choose from the most basic specs or get the highest ones there is. This is useful especially if you’re planning to expand soon. Plus, you can choose between a rack form or a tower server. However, it’s also quite expensive.

Get this powerful and premium tower server from IBM through its official online store.

What is a Tower Server?

Simply put, a server is a computer that can perform a variety of functions for other devices. Unlike desktops and laptops, servers are designed to work round the clock. It can perform different tasks, such as running web apps or facilitating emails. Servers are constantly running so everyone can access resources at any time.

There are different types of server hardware available. These are:

Rack servers

Blade servers

Tower servers

Mainframes

For a small business, a tower server is the most ideal type. You might be wondering what is a tower server used for, right? Well, it functions like any other server hardware. The main distinguishing factor is its appearance. It is housed in a standalone ‘cabinet’ similar to that of a PC. Also, it is powerful enough to carry out heavy tasks but compact enough to be stored in an office. A tower server is a sound investment since it offers flexibility and salability. If you’re planning to gradually grow your business, the tower server can keep up with this growth. It’s simple but robust, and most entry-level tower servers are affordable, too.

Maintaining a tower server is fairly easy. However, problems and damages are unavoidable. Compared to blade and rack servers, tower servers are bulkier and heavier. Managing its cabling can be quite challenging to do. Additionally, the cooling fans can be noisy as well.

Why Do You Need a Server?

Before you go shopping for a tower server, it’s important to know why your small business needs it in the first place.

Here are a few reasons why your small business needs a tower server:

Accommodate a Growing Business

Managing two or three computers is easy to do. However, if your business is expanding, you’ll need more powerful tools to help you. A tower server will make it easy for you to manage several computers. Pushing software updates, sharing files, or switching to a different antivirus will be less time-consuming.

Fast Access to Data

While cloud services allow you to access your data at any time, it can be quite expensive. Furthermore, an unstable connection can affect your productivity. Getting your server is a good investment if you’re handling high-demand data. Since the server is in the same network as the clients, the connection will be fast and stable. This is especially helpful for large files like 4K videos.

Secure Data Storage

Using the cloud means letting third-party services handle your data. Data breaches are possible, no matter how secure a cloud service claims to be. To avoid such instances, it’s best to directly control your data. Having an on-premise server allows you to keep your data within your jurisdiction.

Cloud Servers vs Tower Servers

Most businesses are using cloud-based servers for their operations. Cloud servers are owned by a third-party company and are located remotely in their headquarters. Basically, you’re like renting a virtual server and all of your data are accessible through the Internet.

The advantages of a cloud server revolve around convenience. The third-party company will be responsible for the setup and maintenance. Thus, you won’t have to worry about installation. Your data can be accessed instantly as long as you have an Internet connection. Plus, you can scale up or down anytime as your needs evolve.

On the downside, cloud servers can be quite costly. Your expenses will grow as your business grows, too. It’s also not advisable to use cloud servers if you’re handling high-bandwidth data. You’ll be paying more if you’re using more.

For small businesses, getting a tower server is a wise decision. You can choose to buy a barebones or upgraded tower server depending on your budget. You can match the specifications depending on the needs of your team. Plus, it costs less than paying for cloud servers since it’s easy to maintain.

How to Choose the Right Tower Server

There are plenty of tower servers in the market today. All of them have varying specifications and functions.

Here’s what you should look for in a tower server:

Running Emails On a Server

If your business needs an email platform like Microsoft Exchange to send and receive emails, then you need an email server. You can control the number of accounts, storage capacity, and sharing features using such a server.

What to look for: Hot-swappable drive bays, moderately-powered CPU

Hosting a Website

To make your website accessible to everyone, you will need to host it via a web server. This allows you to provide the infrastructure it needs to operate on the Internet.

What to look for: High RAM capacity

Sharing Files and Resources

One of the most important tasks in an office is sharing files and resources. Aside from being fast, a file server is reliable and secure.

What to look for: Moderately-powered CPU, configurable hardware/software RAID

Controlling Shared Equipment

In an office, you can control shared equipment using a server, such as printers and fax machines.

What to look for: Server with basic specifications

Domain Authentication

Your business might need domain authentication such as username, email, password, and security settings.

What to look for: Servers with 64-bit CPU, 4GB RAM