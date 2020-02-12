Tidal Music is one of several popular music services out there. But should you be considering it over your usual? With over 60 million songs and 250,000+ videos on offer, you should give it a second look. But it’s not only the music and videos you can enjoy. Tidal also prides itself on offering true high fidelity sound. It’s not something you get to see elsewhere. But is all that worth the hype?

Tidal Music Streaming: The Basics

Tidal Music has two main USPs: high-fidelity music and fan-artist interactions. Fans get to enjoy unique original content far beyond only listening to music. Sometimes artists release exclusive songs, albums, or videos to select audiences. Tidal allows fans access to these, as well as real-life experiences such as concerts.

Another thing that Tidal is proud of is its human-centric music curation. No algorithms at work here, creating playlists supposed to fit all tastes. None of that. You have playlists curated by music journalists, experts, and even the artists themselves. Tidal calls these, “tastemakers” and one of their jobs is bringing new music to the forefront. It’s part of their proprietary Tidal Rising Program. If you’re an artist, stick around to learn more about this program.

Tidal Music: Cost Matters

A standard HiFi subscription costs $9.99 a month. But you do get a 30-day trial on your first signup to get you started. With that, you get true high fidelity sound that you won’t get from anywhere else. HiFi means you get to hear audio as the artist intended it in the studio. And if you use high-quality audio products, you will get a listening experience like no other. Check these out for a start:

Tunes On The Go: Mpow H7

When it comes to sound quality, earbuds can never compete with full-size headphones. So check these out the MPow H7 Bluetooth headphones. These have an Amazon’s Choice rating for a good reason. You get up to 18 hours of continuous HiFi play, all on a single charge. Plus, the earmuffs swivel so they lay flat over your ears to create an excellent seal. With a great seal, you cancel out external noise so you can enjoy true HiFi music.

Music At Home: BlueSound Node 2i

But what about enjoying it at home? You would love to have a high fidelity streaming device for that. For this, check out the BlueSound Node 2i. This device streams HiFi music through your entire house via WiFi. Only connect it to your wireless speaker system and And it comes with something extra too. You get free three months of Tidal Music subscription. That’s a good way to start with your HiFi sound experience, yeah?

Tidal Music Downloads

Tidal covers 53 countries, with the US and the Americas being its largest market. So with over 6 million songs and thousands of playlists to choose from, why wait? Go on and save it on your desktop or phone so you can play it at home or on the go. But how do you do that? Simple. Only follow these instructions and you won’t have problems.

Downloading On PC

You can install Tidal on your desktop as you would on mobile. But before you do, check if your computer can handle the program. Here are the system requirements for both Windows and Mac.

Operating system: Windows 7 or later, MacOS X v10.10 or later

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 CPU at 2.44 GHz or better (Windows), Intel Core Duo or faster (Mac)

RAM: 512 MB or more

Web browser: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, or Opera

Tidal Music only offers a way to download offline if you have a subscription. When you sign up for the first time, you get a free 30-day trial. You’ll then have access to everything Tidal has to offer. But once your trial period is over, you lose all the downloaded music. It’s always advisable to subscribe once and for all, so you can download with not much fuss. But if you don’t want to pay every month, you have another option: DRMare.

DRMare Audio Capture

DRMare is an audio capture software compatible with both Mac and Windows. Sure, you can use an alternative to DRMare but the problem is you won’t get to grab true HiFi audio from Tidal. The software allows for that by using its own sound card device, instead of your computer’s soundcard. That way, you get to capture the audio in its most authentic bitrate. Tidal Music’s bitrate is a massive 1411 KBPs, and it’s a different file format called FLAC.

Here’s how to use it to grab music off of Tidal.

Launch the DRMare program. But remember to also install Tidal on your PC. This is because web players often don’t support FLAC 1411 KBPs.

Add Tidal to DRMare by clicking the “+” button.

Select a lossless file format. The best one is FLAC, but you can also go with WAV.

Go back to the Tidal app and play the songs you want to download. DRMare will record the songs as you stream them. After recording, they will all show in a dialogue box named “capture list.”

Click “save.” To find where the songs are on your computer, pick a song and click the magnifying glass icon next to it.

Downloading On Mobile

This is where it’s easiest. All you need to do is download the Tidal app onto your Android or iOS phone. Log into your account or sign up (whichever applies). If you have a subscription or a 30-day trial, you can download songs for offline listening. But you have to do something more to ensure this works well. Here’s what you need.

Search for the album, playlist, or specific song you’d want to download.

Once you find it, tap “download.”

You need to enable offline mode for finishing touches. This is so your phone won’t use up data when streaming your offline songs.

For Artists

If you’re an artist who would like to get your music heard, Tidal is a great option. Remember the Tidal Rising Program? Artists who want to reach more people can take advantage of this. It offers a wide variety of promotional and brand creation clout to get your content out there.

Why Go For Tidal Rising?

Tidal Rising’s name fits its purpose so well. For any artist who uses it, they get:

Placement in the Tidal “What’s New” section, for any new album or single/s. It’s the most visited section on the platform.

High-quality press photos to help with creating a recognizable brand

A dedicated PR and artist imaging team to help with publicity and artist image

Touring support to help manage the day to day tasks of keeping a tour ensemble on the road

Music video production support to connect with great directors and production crews

Live show bookings to perform for both fans and industry moguls alike

Tidal prides itself on investing for the long-term development of artists. Every single deserving artist out there who has a story to tell can sit well with Tidal. And with a program like this, you would love to get your hands on every promotional opportunity.

How To Get Your Music On Tidal

So, how do you get your music on Tidal? If you’re an unsigned artist (i.e. not with a label) you won’t have credible industrial backing. As such, it might be a bit tougher to get your music out there. But it’s not impossible at all for an unsigned artist. You can still get your music out there, as long as you don’t mind paying for it.

Online Distributors

For a fee, you can submit your music to these distributors and they will be the ones to get them published online. Most of these distributors make artists pick which platform they want their music on. Tidal is one of those, so make sure to include that in your payment plan. Here’s a general flow of what you need to do when tapping an online music distributor:

Find a distributor that fits within your budget. Check out their hosting/payment plans, and pick one that best suits your goals.

Sign up for a free account.

Send them your music in a high-quality file format (FLAC or WAV). Some distributors will allow a direct upload from you, as long as you have an account. NEVER upload an MP3.

Pick your payment plan. How much you’ll pay depends on how long you want your music to be up and how many platforms you want. Don’t worry cuz they’re not too expensive. You can get your music up for as little as $7 a month.

Wait for the distributor to give you the links to your music.

Sign With A Label

If you have the incredible opportunity to sign with a label, then go for it! As a signed artist, you get perks that no unsigned counterpart can get on a normal day. You sign a contract that often involves all kinds of support to get your music career started. And more often than not, your label gets your music to platforms for you. You don’t need to do anything else but focus on your music.

Final Thoughts

So, convinced yet about Tidal? It’s not a mere music streaming service for both fans and artists. It allows for great artist-fan interaction, as well as making artists known. And it comes with the highest quality music you can enjoy out there. So go ahead and give it a try, whether you’re a listener or a creator. It’ll be an experience like no other.