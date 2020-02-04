The Best 4K Monitors: 2020 Buying Guide

Visual entertainment has come a long way from the start. Not only that but even home entertainment has also come a long way since the TV was first introduced in 1927. Visual entertainment is not only limited to a TV. Even innovations from the TV are being applied to PC monitors. As of today, most monitors are made to show Ultra HD content. These devices are aptly called 4K Monitors.

Some 4K monitors are made with LCD and LED technology. Because of this, the experience of visual entertainment has evolved as well. It has evolved so much that we can experience watching movies from the comfort of our own home with a 4K monitor.

Various PC monitors give the experience of watching a movie in a theater. Here, we list down some of the best 4K PC monitors that will give you the big-screen experience from a small screen.

$1000 to $1200 price range

Samsung CRG90

Take it from us: this is the best monitor on this list. It’s 49 inches wide, curved, and has a screen resolution of 5120x1440p (35:9 aspect ratio). Its brightness goes up as 1,000 nits and also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has USB and HDMI ports; you can use it with or without the rest of the components of a full PC, besides a mouse. It also won the Consumer Electronics Show’s “Best of Innovation” Award in 2019. Check out the Samsung CRG90 and make the most out of your movie viewing experience.

LG 34W95U-W

This 34-inch monitor takes second place on our list. With a resolution of 5120×2160, it more than does its job when it comes to the display. This monitor is perfect for the action movie aficionado because of its high refresh rate (60 Hz). Another feature that gives this monitor an edge is that it has built-in speakers. Check out the LG34W95U-W and kick your action-packed movie viewing up a notch.

$700 to $800 price range

LG 32UD99-W 4K Monitor

This 32-inch 4K monitor is an HDR10. HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. It’s important because it allows for a broader display of colors. In short, this monitor brings the most out of anything you’re watching when it comes to color display.

Another feature of this monitor is that it’s adjustable to the point where it stands upright. Check out the LG 32UD99-W and further enhance the eye-candy factor of your movies.

Samsung CJ791

The Samsung CJ791 is a 34-inch 4K monitor. Like the Samsung CRG90, it also has a curved design. While it may be smaller, it still has a lot to offer. It has a refresh rate of 100 Hz. It’s made with Advanced Quantum Dot technology and enhances the color of the images in the monitor. Check out the Samsung CJ791 and live in your movie’s vibrant colors.

$100 to $500 price range

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ G-Sync 4K Monitor

The 27-inch ASUS VG27AQ is a 4K monitor made for games, but it works as well with movies. It’s also made with AQD technology. The monitor’s stand is ergonomic, which means the screen itself can swivel, tilt, or pivot. The monitor’s height itself is also adjustable. Check out the ASUS VG27AQ and enjoy your choice of entertainment, be it movies or games.

Dell S-Series S2719DC 4K Monitor

This 27-inch 4K monitor is very light because of its thin design. Dell’s InfinityEdge technology helps with bringing your display to life. Its refresh rate is at 60 Hz and it’s also made with ComfortView, which filters harmful blue lights. Check out the Dell S-Series S2719DC and experience a smooth movie viewing experience.

Samsung C27HG70 4K Monitor

The 27-inch Samsung C27HG70 is the perfect monitor for watching multimedia content. It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 M/s. The monitor’s stand allows it to move around, and the screen is movable to an upright position. The monitor itself can also mount to a wall. Check out the Samsung C27HG70 and immerse yourself in your visual entertainment.

BenQ EX3203R Gaming Monitor

This is yet another excellent monitor in this list. The BenQ EX3203R is a curved monitor with a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It’s made with AMD FreeSync to avoid tearing and broken frames. It also has high brightness that gives greater detail to whatever is on the screen. Check out the BenQ EX3203R and experience entertainment in the highest quality possible.

Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q 4K Monitor

Another great monitor from Dell, the U2718Q is a 4K monitor that’s good for any movie. It has a staggering resolution of 3840×2160. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, but we’re sure you can put that aside when your monitor has a resolution as high as this one. Check out the Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q and live out the experience of your movie.

ViewSonic VX2778-SMHD 4K Monitor

This monitor is one of the lesser ones in this list, but it still does its job. Its resolution is 2560×1440, and it has Flicker-Free Technology to prevent screen flicker. It also has Blue Light Filter technology. As for freebies, it comes with an HDMI cable and a power cable. Check out the ViewSonic VX2778-SMHD and enjoy your movie of choice with clarity.

LG 27UL500-W 4K Monitor

The LG 27UL500-W is a 27-inch 4K monitor with a high resolution of 3840×2160. It’s made with Radeon FreeSync technology that prevents screen tearing. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and its position is adjustable via tilt. Check out the LG 27UL500-W and let yourself engage with your movie.

LG 27MK600M-B 4K Monitor

The LG 27MK600M-B is the cheapest 4K monitor on this list. Yes, it’s cheap but it can still give you the satisfaction when it comes to media content. It only has a resolution of 1920×1080 but the borderless design adds to the feel of a movie in full resolution. Like the previous monitor, it’s also made with Radeon FreeSync technology. It also has two HDMI ports. Check out the LG 27MK600M-B and enjoy a high-definition form of movie viewing.

Benefits of Owning a 4K PC Monitor for Watching Movies

An advantage of having 4K Monitors for movies at home is that it saves you a lot of effort and money. Going to the theater for a movie is quite expensive. Add to that, you only get to watch a movie in a theater once at most, unless you have a lot of money to spend. That’s not adding the time cost, or every effort you pour into doing the tasks when going to a theater to watch a movie. If you have a good-enough PC monitor, you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own home.

No one will ruin your movie, unlike in a theater where some moviegoers are noisy while inside. You also have control, because you can pause and play your movie at will.

Another benefit of watching a movie on 4K Monitors is quality. While it’s a no-brainer that going to the theater is enjoyable, it comes with its disadvantages. One example is that the image quality on a big screen is different from a small screen. Film projectors are not that reliable because the resolution’s quality appears filtered. It’s better to watch on a small but good screen because you can see everything.

Yet another benefit of watching a movie on a PC monitor is the brightness. As mentioned, movies on the big screen tend to have a filtered look on them, and as such lowers the quality. If you watch a movie on 4K Monitors, you can adjust the monitor’s brightness. Unlike watching at a theater where you can’t adjust the projector.

Things to Consider When Buying a 4K Monitor

Size

Size refers to the physical aspect of 4K monitors. It also refers to how much space the monitor occupies. The monitors mentioned above range from 27 inches to as big as 49 inches, so some of them are quite big.

You need to consider a monitor’s size because you need to be able to use them without interference. A monitor’s surface also comes into play when considering its size. You have to decide on what kind of table to use because it should be able to accommodate a monitor size-wise.

Resolution

Resolution refers to the number of pixels that a monitor can display. It also refers to whether or not everything is noticeable in the monitor. The more pixels a monitor has, the better the display.

Keep in mind that resolution is the most important part of a monitor. A monitor without the right resolution is no good because you won’t be able to see anything properly.

Aspect Ratio

Aspect Ratio is the ratio of the screen’s height and width. It is also the measure of whether or not a monitor is good for playing widescreen content.

The most common aspect ratios are 16:9 and 16:10. Most monitors today have the 16:9 aspect ratio. A 16:10 monitor is good for watching a movie because it spreads out a movie through the display. In short, it allows you to see everything.

Color Display

What you see on your monitor when watching a movie is dependent on your monitor’s color display. A monitor should always be able to display all colors in an RGB color setting. Most monitors today have this covered, so this should not be a problem at all.

Refresh Rate

Refresh rate refers to motion in the monitor is. It refers to the smoothness of motion in whatever is on the screen. It enhances the experience by “feeling movement” from what you’re watching. The refresh rate’s unit is Hertz (Hz).

Response Time

The response time of a monitor is the time it takes to switch from one color to another. It is a measure of the monitor going from black to white to black again, in a matter of milliseconds. The response time of a monitor ranges from 10 milliseconds to one millisecond.

Budget

This is the most important thing to consider when buying 4K monitors. Your monitor should be good for its price and should be able to deliver customer satisfaction. A buyer should set a specific budget or price range to help in what they are looking for in 4K monitors.

Other Features

A monitor is for display, but that does not mean that its function stops there. Other features to look for in a monitor include:

Touch screen technology

USB and other ports

If it’s curved

Curved monitors enhance immersion. The curved shape helps in seeing images as three-dimensional. Unlike in flat monitors that are two-dimensional because of its flat shape.

Built-in speakers

Ergonomics (If the stand is adjustable)

Taking Care of Your PC Monitor

The monitor as the display hardware is an important part of a PC setup. The monitors above range from expensive to not too much, and so it’s only natural that we take good care of our monitors. The primary thing to take care of in a monitor itself, and here are some tips

Use a clean, soft cloth. It’s better to use a lint-free cloth because it does not leave behind fluff. Ordinary cleaning cloths are not recommended as they leave behind fluff. Fluff leads to ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) and damages the monitor. A microfiber cloth is a good example of lint-free cloth. You only have to put a small amount of cleaning solution on the cloth when cleaning a monitor.

Cleaning Solutions You Can Use

Distilled or filtered water

Isopropyl Alcohol

A mixture of both distilled/filtered water and isopropyl alcohol

LCD cleaning solutions

Isopropyl alcohol is usable but only in small amounts. Water on its own is enough to use when cleaning a monitor’s screen. Use distilled or filtered water, as tap water has foreign elements that damage the screen. If you use tap water, it leaves behind streaks and smudges on the monitor.

Not Useable When Cleaning Monitors

Acetone

Ethyl Alcohol

Toluene

Ethyl acid

Ammonia

Ethyl chloride

The above materials are ammonia-based and are corrosive. They deteriorate the screen by removing the screen’s coating and also causes clouding.

Other Caring Methods to Remember

Do not touch or tap your screen. Touching or tapping your monitor’s screen contributes to dead pixels.

Do not scrub hard when cleaning. Same as touching or tapping your screen, it also results in pixel damage. Scrubbing light is enough, especially when using a cleaning solution.

Do not stick adhesives, such as post-it notes, on the screen. The leftover adhesive hardens up and becomes acidic, which damages the monitor.

Handle your monitor with care when moving it around.

Dust off your monitor’s accumulated dust every once in a while.

And there you have it, a buying guide for the latest monitors currently out in the market. It’s important to remember that there are various monitors to choose from. There’s always a monitor that will fit your needs or wants, and what matters is you enjoy the movie you will watch using it.