How To Download Movies From Netflix: An Extended Guide

It’s easy to download movies from Netflix. And why wouldn’t you download? You can watch videos offline any time you want. No need to rely on mobile internet (data can be expensive, and public Wi-Fi is quite unsafe and unreliable). Furthermore, you can choose whether your videos are HD or standard definition. Only make sure that your device has enough storage for everything.

This is a guide on how to download Netflix movies on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Both subscribers and non-subscribers of the app can take advantage of these options. Take note of each step so you can enjoy your downloaded movies/TV series to their fullest.

Downloading Basics

If you are a full-fledged subscriber, good for you. You can download movies from Netflix all you want. The only restriction is disk space. This is because Netflix doesn’t limit downloads based on how many screens your plan allows.

But keep in mind that not all devices allow downloads. Try to see whether your mobile device or PC meets Netflix’s system requirements:

Internet connection

Netflix account

iOS 9.0 or later running on your Apple mobile device (iPhone, iPad, iTouch)

Android 4.4.2 or later running on your Android mobile device

Fire OS 4.0 or later for your Amazon Fire tablet

Windows 10 Anniversary Update or later running on your PC

Latest version of the Netflix app on your mobile device/s

If your device meets the requirements above, then you’re good to go. What follows is a quick rundown of how to download movies from Netflix on mobile devices and PC.

How To Download: Windows & Mac

You can download onto desktop as well, and it’s a lot like the mobile version. But keep this in mind: downloading is only possible if you have the Netflix app from the Microsoft App Store. Windows 10 users should have the store pre-installed. Why you ask? A Netflix download option isn’t available if you watch via a browser. You need the app to get things started.

Here’s how you can download Netflix movies on your Windows desktop.

Go to the Microsoft App Store and download the Netflix app. If prompted to log in to your Microsoft account, do it. Create an account if you don’t have one.

Download the app and install. Afterwards, click “launch.”

Enter your account details and password. Click “sign in.”

Click the appropriate profile.

Browse for titles you like. Click one, and then click the “download” icon (downward pointing arrow).

Wait for the download to finish, just like on mobile.

When the download is done, it will show a blue check inside a blue box. Click that box and click “play” to watch offline.

As for how to download movies from Netflix on Mac, it’s almost the same. Get the Netflix app from the Apple App Store, install it on your Mac desktop, and follow the roughly similar procedure.

How To Download: Android & iOS

Log in to your Netflix account.

Choose the appropriate profile (if there are several ones associated with the account).

Browse and find the movie or TV series episode/s you’d like to download. Click it.

After clicking on the video you want, find the “download” button (the downward-pointing arrow).

Click the arrow and the selected title will begin downloading.

You can check the progress by looking at the blue clock icon that appears after clicking the arrow. Netflix stores your downloads in the “downloads” tab, which is located at the bottom of the screen. Again, the tab looks like a downward pointing arrow. This is where you go to check which titles you have downloaded on your device.

Downloads remain in your device storage until you delete them. Your only limit is, again, your disk space. This is quite important since Netflix often downloads in HD. But if you want to save space, you can alter the download quality. Here’s how you do it.

Click the “more” tab at the bottom right corner of the screen (the three horizontal lines).

Click “app settings”.

Find the “download video quality” tab and click it.

Depending on your plan, you have different options for download quality. For instance, Standard subscribers have “standard” and “high”. The latter uses more storage space, and the former, a bit less.

Note the internal storage bar below the “delete all downloads” tab. This shows how much space your device still has.

There is also an option for “Smart Downloads.” This works well more so for TV series with several episodes. If you turn this on, Netflix deletes every episode you finish and replaces it by downloading the next one. This only works on Wi-Fi, though.

Alternative Download Options

Not everyone can pay for a Netflix subscription (and some don’t even want to). That’s fine because there is a different way to download Netflix movies on your computer. This is via desktop capture software. This option is useful to people who only have the 30-day Netflix trial, or doesn’t have their accounts.

Two main options exist as of the moment. Owners of NVIDIA graphics cards have ShadowPlay, and AMD card owners have AMD ReLive. Both programs have “capture desktop” options that can record video and save it to the disk.

NVIDIA ShadowPlay (for NVIDIA graphics cards)

Launch the GeForce Experience app.

Trigger the capture overlay by pressing Alt + Z.

Click the gear icon (settings).

Find and click “privacy control.”

See if the “capture desktop” option is enabled. If it isn’t, click “yes” to allow desktop capture.

After setting up, log in to Netflix via a browser. Choose the video you want to capture. But before playing it, press Alt + Z, then click “record.” ShadowPlay will now capture the video as you play it on desktop and save it to your disk. You’ll know that ShadowPlay is recording if you see a small green circle at the top right corner of the screen.

AMD ReLive (for Radeon graphics cards)

Assuming you have AMD ReLive installed, launch the app.

Click “Global”.

Find the “record desktop” tab and toggle it on.

Press Alt + Z to trigger the overlay as you’re watching the video.

Press Ctrl + Shift + R to start recording. ReLive will capture the desktop and save the video to your disk accordingly.

Voila! You can watch Netflix offline without using the Netflix app to download the movie. And while this workaround largely applies to users with experience using gameplay streaming/capture software, it’s a viable option, nonetheless.

Final Thoughts

And there you have it. That’s how to download Netflix movies on laptop, desktop, and mobile. Not everyone has the option to stream the shows they want, so it’s nice to have options. Still, it’s way easier to download movies from Netflix directly. It doesn’t hurt to pay a small monthly fee to streamline your viewing experience.