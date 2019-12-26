Movie HD APK: How To Download & Install?

Movie HD is a free video streaming app that is becoming popular these days.

Other free streaming apps such as FreeFlix HD, Coto Movies, YouTV, and Terrarium TV, are now popular as well. This is a result of streaming services becoming costly for users. Subscription rates are getting more expensive while available content is becoming more limited. This is why people are looking for streaming apps that are cheaper or even free.

Movie HD provides a good alternative for mainstream video streaming services. Its main advantage over its competitors is that it offers access to movies and TV shows for free. Aside from this, users are not required to register an account to access the app. Consumers would also not get annoyed with any notifications and ads while watching videos in-app.

This app is available on a wide variety of platforms such as mobile devices and computers.

Here is an easy guide on how to download and install Movie HD on your device.

Movie HD for Android devices

Before installing the app on your device, check if you have the Unknown Sources setting turned on.

Go to Settings.

Next, look for Security.

Check Unknown Sources and enable it if it isn’t turned on.

Once you enable the Unknown Sources option, you can now download and install the app.

Download the Movie HD APK file.

After completing the download, you will need to click on the APK file to begin the installation.

The installation of Move HD on your profile does not mean you can use the app right away. You will also need to download and install AMPlayer.

AMPlayer is a multimedia player app for Android devices that allows you to watch videos. The app accelerates the device’s hardware to provide a fast and smooth HD playback.

Once installed, you can now download videos with Movie HD and watch them on AMPlayer.

Movie HD for Amazon Firestick

You can also download and install the app on your Amazon Firestick.

But first, you would need to make sure that your Firesticks’ ADB debugging setting is On. This will allow you to install applications from untrusted sources.

Go to Settings.

Look for Device.

Check ADB debugging. Make sure this is ON.

You should click on the ADB debugging setting to activate it

Next, you would need to get the IP address of your Amazon Firestick.

Go to Device.

Head to About.

Click on Network.

The IP address of your Firestick is on the right-hand side along with other information.

Install using an Android device

You can download and install the app on your Amazon Firestick using an Android device. But first, you would need to install Apps2Fire on your Android device. This app will allow you to install any Android app on your Amazon Firestick.

You would then need to download and install the Movie HD APK on your Android device.

You will now use Apps2Fire to install the app on your Amazon Firestick.

Run Apps2Fire.

Find Settings.

Insert the IP address of your Amazon Firestick.

Select Movie HD.

Click Install.

You will see a notification saying that the app is now installed.

Install using PC or Mac

You can also download and install the app on your Amazon Firestick using your PC or Mac. Before you can do that, make sure that you have done the following:

Your PC or Mac and your Firestick are part of the same network.

You have downloaded the app’s APK on your PC or Mac.

You have ADB tools installed on your PC or Mac. Here are the ADB tools download links for Windows, Linux, and, Macintosh.

When you already have all this, you can now install the app on your PC or Mac.

Launch Command Promote on Windows by pressing the Window key and R, typing CMD in the Run box and clicking Enter. For Mac or Linux, launch Terminal.

Change the root direction to where you installed the ADB Tools by typing: cd [location of ADB Tools]

Type adb connect [IP address]. For Mac and Linux, type in ./adb connect [IP address]. You will use the IP address of your Amazon Firestick for this.

Type in the following command which will install the app on your Firestick: adb install [path to Movie HD APK].

Movie HD for iOS

You can install the app on your iOS device using Cydia Impactor.

Download Cydia Impactor on your PC.

Download the Movie HD ipa file.

Connect your iOS device to your PC.

Open Cydia Impactor.

Go to Device.

Click on the Install package.

Select the app’s ipa file.

Insert your Apple ID on the prompt that appears.

Movie HD installation will start on your iOS device.

Movie HD for Chromecast

You can use the app on Chromecast by using Allcast or Localcast. These apps stream videos on Chromecast.

Download and install Allcast or Localcast on your device.

Open Allcast or Localcast.

Select the video you want to watch.

The video will stream on Chromecast using Allcast or Localcast.

Movie HD for Blackberry

You can install the app on Blackberry devices. You need to first make sure that your Blackberry device can install third-party apps.

Go to Settings.

Head to App Manager.

Look for Installing Apps.

Check the “Allow Apps from Other Sources to be Installed” function.

After this, you can install Movie HD on your Blackberry devices. Installation starts when you click the Movie HD icon after you downloaded it.

Movie HD for PC and Mac

To use the app on your PC or Mac, you will need to install an Android emulator like Bluestacks. Once you have installed Bluestacks, you can now install Movie HD on your PC or Mac.

Open Bluestacks.

Click on the APK icon on the left sidebar.

Install Movie HD and AMPlayer APK.

You can now run Movie HD and AMPlayer on your PC or Mac using Bluestacks.

Disclaimer

Robots.net does not promote or condone the practice of piracy. This article is for instructional purposes only.