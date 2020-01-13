How To Download Vimeo Videos: A Beginner’s Guide

by: Albert de Venecia | 13 January 2020

Vimeo is one of the many platforms where you can post your self-made videos and look at the videos of others as well. It’s a collection of films, videos, and animations that are accessible to the masses.

With that, something that people do for quite a while now: downloading the files that they want. This applies to videos most of all. But some websites don’t have a way to download said videos. This is why people began to get more… creative in downloading things on the internet. Here is our guide on how to download Vimeo videos using your PC and mobile devices.

How to Download in Vimeo

Vimeo does allow you to download some videos available on their website.

If the download option for a video is available, you can click the download button. It’s available at the bottom of the video which shows a list of available formats for your perusal. The most common format shown is SD. But you can choose from MP4, AVI, etc. But, the download option may not be available for some videos. If that’s the case, then consider the alternatives from this article.

How to Save a Vimeo Video Through 3rd Party Services

There are some 3rd Party Websites that allow you to download Vimeo videos in any video format. An example is vimeo-downloader.com which allows video downloads after copypasting the link. This works with PC, Mac, and mobile devices. Here’s a step by step guide on how to do so that also works on other video converter sites as well.

1. Go to Vimeo.com and look for the video you want to download

The first step is to look for the Vimeo video you wish to save on your PC. Searching the video is easy through the use of the search function on the upper right corner of the website. Use this to make your life easier in searching.

2. Copy video link

After finding the video you’re looking for, copy the link on the address bar on your web browser. This allows the 3rd Party Website to find the video you wish to copy. (This usually works, if not, you can press the share button on the video itself to copy the link there)

3. Paste-on 3rd Party Website on the indicated field

This is pretty self-explanatory. You’ll need to put the copied link here and press the submit button to start the conversion.

4. Either download the video or convert to another video or audio format

You have the choice of going with the download as is or change the type of video format before starting the download. You could also change the video into an audio format as well if that’s what you’re looking for.

This method works well for both Windows, Mac, mobile devices and is usable anywhere. Know that longer videos take more time to convert depending on your internet speed and will need time to do so. Take note that your PC might need the latest graphics card for you to enjoy HD videos anytime you desire.

One concern is that Vimeo uses Digital Rights Management tools. Which causes video scraping websites to be unable to download paywalled content. So there might be instances of the website being unable to download some videos.

Other 3rd Party Websites can download videos from other sites as well.

Saving Vimeo Videos Through Internet Download Manager

Another method to download Vimeo videos is through Internet Download Manager (IDM). There is a 30-day free trial and it can download videos in a hurry. Here’s how:

1. Download and install IDM

After installing IDM on your computer, it will prompt you to bind IDM to a browser of your choice. (Most people use Google Chrome for this, but you can use Firefox or Opera as well). Once you do this, you can start your download on Vimeo videos.

2. After downloading and installing IDM, go to the video you wish to download

Same procedure as the 3rd party service one. Abuse the search function well and look for the video you’re looking for.

3. Click the “Download this Video” button that appears at the top of the video currently streamed. Then select which video you wish to download

This is where you select which version of the video you wish to download. Usually, they come at around 480 to 720p, though there are times when you can get 1080p. Note that most videos come with advertisements. So there’s a chance you might download the ads instead of the video you’re looking to get.

4. Click the download button on the prompt

After deciding on the quality of your video, another prompt will appear that shows the info of your file. Click the Start Download button to begin the download of your Vimeo video.

Sometimes the download can be a bit slow going. This is due to other things that take up your internet. Closing those can be key to getting the download to go faster. There are also times that the rendering will take a few minutes to an hour depending on your internet speed. This is because IDM downloads files in batches to make the download go faster. It would then need to put those batches back together for the download to complete. All in all, be patient.

How to Download Through Videorder

The last method of downloading Vimeo videos is by Android Apps that you can download. In this instance, we’re using Videorder which is one of the more reliable apps to download Vimeo videos on. Here’s how to use the app.

1. Go to Vimeo.com and look for the video you want to download

After you install the app on your phone do the same step 1 that’s said on the other lists in this article. This step’s pretty important huh…

2. Tap on the red download button at the bottom of your phone screen

Self-explanatory. Note that this is after you’ve installed Videorder into your phone.

3. Choose which of the resolutions you wish to download the video with

After clicking the big red button, several video resolutions will appear. It’s up to you on which one you’ll choose. After choosing one, the download will immediately begin.

4. Enjoy your download

After the download finishes, you can watch it on the Videorder app or other video player apps on your phone.

There IS one more method that you can use that’s already on Vimeo. the method’s pretty easy but has its limitations, which we’ll discuss below.